today's howtos
3 ways to take screenshots on Linux
When writing about open source software, I prefer to show a few screenshots to help demonstrate what I'm talking about. As the old saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. If you can show a thing, that's often better than merely trying to describe it.
There are a few ways you can take screenshots in Linux. Here are three methods I use to capture screenshots on Linux...
How to Take a Screenshot on Chromebook With the Snipping Tool
Want to take screenshots on your Chromebook efficiently? Luckily, the snipping tool in Chrome OS allows you to take a partial screenshot of your Chromebook’s screen, which saves the job of having to crop it later using an image editor.
In this guide on the snipping tool for Chrome, we’ll show you how you can take full-screen grabs on your Chromebook, along with a guide on taking partial screenshots and window snips as well. There’s everything you need to know for how to snip on a Chromebook.
How to Install Linux Mint 21 Xfce Edition Step-by-Step
Are you looking for an easy guide for Linux Mint 21 Installation?
The step-by-step guide on this page will show you how to install Linux Mint 21 Xfce Edition along with screenshots.
The much-awaited Linux Mint 21 operating system has been released, this is a LTS release (Long Term Support) and will get support and updates until 2027. Vanessa is the code name for Linux Mint 21, it is based on Ubuntu 22.04 and comes with three different desktop environments like Cinnamon, Mate and Xfce.
How To Install Cacti Monitoring on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Cacti Monitoring on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Cacti is an open-source web-based monitoring and graphing tool developed as a front-end application for the industry-standard open-source data logging tool RRDtool. Cacti uses the MariaDB database to save its settings and the Apache webserver for interactive configuration and display of the graphics.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Cacti Monitoring on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
How To Install Visual Studio Code on Linux Mint 21 [Ed: Bad idea because it is proprietary, spyware, and controlled by Microsoft, which wants to control you]
How to Create Aliases & Use the Alias Command in Linux
In this article, you will be acquainted with different methods to manage aliases by inspecting the alias tool to override commands, along with the common ways to set/unset temporary and persistent aliases.
How to Setup and Run Unreal Engine 5 on Ubuntu 22.04
Unreal Engine is a game engine developed by Epic Games. It’s a powerful game engine that provides high-fidelity graphics and realistic physics, is used by AAA game developers, and has been adopted by many independent developers.
Unreal Engine has been used to create some of the most popular games of all time, including Fortnite, Gears of War, and Borderlands.
As stated in their Linux Development Requirements, to develop on Linux you’ll need a computer running Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04, while their recommended system is 22.04.
In this tutorial, we’ll set up and run Unreal Engine 5 on Ubuntu 22.04. We’ll download the Unreal Engine 5 archive, extract it, run Unreal Engine, and try out one of the demo projects to make sure it works.
How to Install Postfix on AlmaLinux 8, CentOS 8 and Rocky Linux 8
Postfix is an efficient Mail Transfer Agent used for routing and sending receiving emails which is available as OpenSource software. It is the most well-known email server used in different Linux distributions. This is actually the replacement of an old Sendmail MTA that is pre-installed on the latest Rocky Linux versions as well. You may need to install the postfix mail server on your system. Today, we will explain the installation process of the postfix server on the Rocky Linux 8 system using the Terminal.
All commands will run on the terminal application in this article. To access the terminal, click on the Activities option located at the top left corner of Rocky Linux 8 environment, and then click on the Terminal from the left pane of your desktop.
How to use PHP $_GET Global Variable - Pi My Life Up
In PHP, $_GET is a super global variable that is an associative array of variables. This variable contains data that has been sent using the HTTP GET method. For example, a GET request is sent as a URL and can contain a query string that has name-value pairs.
As GET request data is available in the URL, using it for sensitive data is not recommended as it can be easily viewed, bookmarked, and cached. Instead, it is recommended that you use a POST request for data that is considered sensitive.
There are many uses for GET, but it works best when used as a query. For example, a search query, read operation, data lookup, or similar. Using the query string is also a popular way of defining tracking codes.
How to install Pgadmin 4 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Linux - Linux Shout
Learn the commands to install pgAdmin 4 – PostgreSQL tools on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa Linux to manage Databases using a web-based graphical user interface.
Just like popular phpMyAdmin to graphically manage MySQL or MariaDB databases, here we have pgAdmin. It is also a free and open source software to provide a graphical interface to develop and administrators of PostgreSQL databases. The open source license of pgAdmin is inherited from the PostgreSQL project. pgAdmin runs on Windows, Linux, macOS, and other Unix derivatives.
However, unlike Linux pgAdmin on Windows and macOS can easily be installed to manage remote or local running PostgreSQL.
How to customize OpenShift roles for RBAC permissions | Enable Sysadmin
In cloud computing, role-based access control (RBAC) connects a user to a specific role, where a role is a collection of permissions applied to either a project or to an entire cluster. To work with RBAC, you must recognize that different types of users exist, and each can be used with these roles.
Verbs such as get, list, watch, delete, deletecollection, create, update, and patch are used to manage permissions. They're crucial parameters when defining roles, which are API resources that provide access to OpenShift resources.
OpenShift, Red Hat's enterprise-ready Kubernetes container platform, includes several cluster roles by default. In most cases, the default roles are all you need when setting up user permissions. However, understanding users and roles is an important part of managing a cluster with OpenShift.
11 Pro Vim Tips to Get Better Editing Experience
The Vim editor is like an ocean – wonderful and joyful to be in, but there will always be things you don't know.
While you cannot discover the ocean alone, you can always learn from others' experiences.
I am sharing a few tips in this article that will help you use Vim like a pro.
I use them regularly and I have seen expert Vim users sharing them in various communities.
You should add them to your vimrc file, wherever applicable. You'll have a better and smoother experience using the ever-versatile Vim editor. Trust me on this.
Why you should build your Portfolio in Github to gain a Linux Job [Ed: Terrible advice: using proprietary software controlled by Microsoft and censored by RIAA sends the wrong signal to worthy employers]
Games: Steam Deck, Humble Bundle, and More
Lengthen the life of your hardware with Linux
Sustainability is an increasingly important problem when it comes to computing. Reduce, reuse, recycle is a popular motto for environmentally responsible consumption, but applying that to your computer hardware can be challenging.
Many proprietary operating systems essentially force a hardware upgrade upon you long before your old hardware is used up. If you own a computer with Windows, you've probably needed to purchase a new one to upgrade because your old one didn't meet the hardware requirements of the latest OS. Apple doesn't do any better, either. A MacBook Air I owned was essentially rendered obsolete by an upgrade to macOS Mojave in 2019.
By contrast, I run Linux on my three-and-a-half-year-old laptop, and it still runs like new. Because the Linux kernel is more efficient with resources than either Windows or macOS, it can run successfully on older hardware. I've never been forced to purchase new hardware in order to upgrade Linux.
The advantage of Linux is that it is free and open source. With a few notable exceptions, most Linux distributions are available free of charge, and they are not the product of a large technology company with profit in mind. Even businesses that offer Linux products know that profitability doesn't lie in selling software and forcing updates but in stellar support of what their customers are trying to do with that software.Read on
The many derivatives of the CP/M operating system
Its new licence says that "CP/M and its derivatives" are free for anyone to modify and redistribute. But which derivatives? The original Intel 8080 version of CP/M had a relatively brief reign: it appeared in 1974, just seven years before the IBM PC launched with PC DOS. The PC, and its many clones running MS-DOS, rapidly outsold and replaced CP/M. But still, CP/M was, for a while, the industry-standard microcomputer OS, making Digital Research a powerful and important company. Wealthy companies that lose dominance over a market they formerly controlled don't tend to just give up. Digital Research put a substantial R&D effort into expanding and enhancing CP/M, creating a large family of OSes. It had some significant wins and big sales. Some of those products are still in use. All those products are arguably "CP/M derivatives", and as such, Bryan Sparks' 2001 edict might have just open-sourced them all. Read on
Android Leftovers
