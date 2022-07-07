Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers Remi Collet: PHP version 8.0.22 and 8.1.9 RPMs of PHP version 8.1.9 are available in remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 34 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...) and in remi-php81 repository for EL 7. RPMs of PHP version 8.0.22 are available in remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 34 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...) and in remi-php80 repository for EL 7.

Digital transformation: How to guide innovation leaders Every CIO I speak with aims to improve customer experiences, automate workflows, innovate new digital products, and achieve other digital transformation goals. From my years as a transformational CIO and leading StarCIO, my experience is that technology rarely roadblocks transformation, even for companies with mounds of technical debt. Organizations struggling to deliver ongoing business impacts from data and digital transformations are more likely to struggle to develop experimental cultures, organize multidisciplinary agile teams, and mentor transformation leaders.

IT leadership: My best advice for starting a new role | The Enterprisers Project In most organizations, when employees perform well, they are promoted to a higher position: from staff member to team lead, for example, from team lead to supervisor, and from supervisor to manager. At each level, the expectations for that role change. As these new leaders step into the role, they need to let go of previous responsibilities so they can take on new ones. Giving up old tasks can be challenging. You might have excelled at those tasks and doing them might have become comfortable. But to focus on new things in your new role, you need to let go of the responsibilities and tasks from your old role.

Kafka Monthly Digest: July 2022 | Red Hat Developer This 54th edition of the Kafka Monthly Digest covers what happened in the Apache Kafka community in July 2022.

Community Blog monthly summary: July 2022 – Fedora Community Blog In July, we published 17 posts. The site had 5,500 visits from 3,548 unique viewers. 1,850 visits came from search engines, while 111 came from Twitter and 48 came from Phoronix.

Running a Debuginfod server alongside pulp It is often extremely helpful for debugger-like tools such as gdb and valgrind to have access to additional debugging resources. These files are generally found in package repositories and are difficult to locate manually. In this article we demonstrate how to quickly and easily set up a debuginfod server with Pulp so that all of the RPM packages managed by Pulp are available to the debuginfod client. Pulp is a component of Red Hat Satellite 6, the tool used to deploy and manage packages to Red Hat Enterprise Linux hosts. Pulp can fetch, upload and distribute various forms of content, including RPM packages, container images and Python package indices. It can manage content from multiple remotes and track it in internal repositories. These can be published as distributions, allowing the user easy organization of and access to resources.

Toolbx @ Community Central | Debarshi's den At 15:00 UTC today, I will be talking about Toolbx on a new episode of Community Central. It will be broadcast live on BlueJeans Events (formerly Primetime) and the recording will be available on YouTube. I am looking forward to seeing some friendly faces in the audience.

Ubuntu 22.04.1 delayed until August 11 tl;dr - A bug found in the 22.04.1 candidates will delay its release until 11 August so that we can fix the bug and retest the update. This bug does not exist in the current 22.04 image, and current users or installers of 22.04 are unaffected. During testing of our 22.04.1 release candidates, we were made aware of an unexpected issue regarding the OEM Installation feature of our Ubuntu Desktop installer images. This bug causes preinstalled snaps not to work on the final target system after the “OEM install” option is selected during installation (i.e. after the end-user setup is performed) (LP: #1983528). This behavior would seriously impact the experience of any users whose login was created after an OEM install. In order not to compromise the quality of the installation media, we have decided to delay the release of 22.04.1 by a week, releasing on August 11, 2022. The issue has been identified and a fix is in review, so we are confident it will be resolved shortly. However, moving release to the 11th will give us time to address the bug and test the fix, and will allow users to plan for the update with a definitive date. Read on