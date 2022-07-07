Qubes OS 4.0 has reached EOL
As previously announced, all releases in the Qubes 4.0 series (which includes the most recent 4.0.4 patch release) have officially reached EOL (end-of-life) as of today, 2022-08-04. We strongly urge all remaining Qubes 4.0 users to upgrade to Qubes 4.1 immediately. As always, the support statuses of all Qubes OS and template releases are available on the supported releases page, and the latest release is available to download on the downloads page.
-
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Ubuntu 22.04.1 delayed until August 11
tl;dr - A bug found in the 22.04.1 candidates will delay its release until 11 August so that we can fix the bug and retest the update. This bug does not exist in the current 22.04 image, and current users or installers of 22.04 are unaffected. During testing of our 22.04.1 release candidates, we were made aware of an unexpected issue regarding the OEM Installation feature of our Ubuntu Desktop installer images. This bug causes preinstalled snaps not to work on the final target system after the “OEM install” option is selected during installation (i.e. after the end-user setup is performed) (LP: #1983528). This behavior would seriously impact the experience of any users whose login was created after an OEM install. In order not to compromise the quality of the installation media, we have decided to delay the release of 22.04.1 by a week, releasing on August 11, 2022. The issue has been identified and a fix is in review, so we are confident it will be resolved shortly. However, moving release to the 11th will give us time to address the bug and test the fix, and will allow users to plan for the update with a definitive date. Read on
Hyperbola - News: Milky Way v0.4.1 install medium release
We hereby announce a new revision of Hyperbola live image for Hyperbola GNU/Linux-libre. With this new version we have removed support for Hypertalking, fixed, updated and added many packages. Read on
