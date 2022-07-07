Programming Leftovers
Display dynamic content from GDB in a custom window | Red Hat Developer
This is the second article in a two-part series about displaying information from the GNU Debugger (GDB) in a custom window while you are debugging a C or C++ program. The first article introduced GDB's Text User Interface (TUI) and showed how to create a window using the Python API. This second part finishes the example program by displaying values from GDB's history list.
Keeping a project bisectable | tony is coding
But that’s OK, it part of the job. Programming is hard and sometimes we may miss a corner case, forget that numbers overflow and all other strange things that computers can do.
One easy thing that we can do to help the poor developer that needs to find what changed in the code that stopped their printer to work properly, is to keep the project bisectable.
A “bisectable” project is a project where one can reliably run git bisect, which is a very useful command to find a commit that introduces a bug. It works doing a binary search in the git history until finding the guilty commit. This process involves building each step of the bisect and running a test on each build to check if it’s good or bad (that you can magically automate with git bisect run). The problem is, if you can’t compile, you can’t tell if this commit is before or after the bug (it can even be the culpable commit itself!). Then you need to jump and try another commit and hope that it will compile, making the process more painful. A lot of build breakages along the commit history can easily discourage a brave bisecter.
This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 454
The August 2022 Issue of the PCLinuxOS MagazineThe PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the August 2022 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is led by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article. In the August 2022 issue: * Watching OTA Live TV With MPlayer * PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Pizza Stuffed Pasta Shells * Inkscape Tutorial: Create A Magnifying Effect * Short Topix: Wolfenstein, Doom Designer Making A New Game * The Creature Has A New Master… * Repo Review: AbiWord * And much more inside! This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw. Download the PDF (8.7 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2022-08.pdf Download the EPUB Version (6.8 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202208epub.epub Download the MOBI Version (6.6 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202208mobi.mobi Visit the HTML Version https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html
Aarch64 for GNOME Nightly apps
We had aarch64 builds of the runtime since the very early days of Flatpak (long before Flathub), and you could manually build your applications for aarc64 natively or by using qemu. Now you will also be able to download aarc64 builds of GNOME applications straight from the Nightly repository so all 3 of you out there with such machines can finally rejoice. The person mostly responsible for this is my good friend Julian Sparber who got around shorting through all the infrastructure needed and baited me into fixing the edge cases. Special thanks also to Bart for taking care of the GitLab Runners as usual.
