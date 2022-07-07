We had aarch64 builds of the runtime since the very early days of Flatpak (long before Flathub), and you could manually build your applications for aarc64 natively or by using qemu. Now you will also be able to download aarc64 builds of GNOME applications straight from the Nightly repository so all 3 of you out there with such machines can finally rejoice. The person mostly responsible for this is my good friend Julian Sparber who got around shorting through all the infrastructure needed and baited me into fixing the edge cases. Special thanks also to Bart for taking care of the GitLab Runners as usual.

today's leftovers HydraUSB3 RISC-V MCU board combines USB 3.0 with HSPI and SerDes high-speed interfaces - CNX Software Benjamin VERNOUX has launched the HydraUSB3 V1 board based on WCH CH569 RISC-V MCU as a developer platform to experiment with high-speed protocols like HSPI and SerDes through a USB 3.0 interface. It’s the third board from Benjamin we feature here, after the STM32-based HydraBUS and the HydraNFC v2 shield delivering up to 1600 mW for NFC charging and connectivity. The HydraUSB3 v1 is quite different since it does not involve NFC at all, and instead leverages the CH569’s high-speed interfaces including USB 3.0 (5 Gbps), HSPI (3.8Gbps), and SerDes (>1.2Gbps).

This air cleaner activates when it hears shop tools running | Arduino Blog Air cleaners are indispensable appliances in shop environments. Fine sawdust in the air can, for example, cause a variety of respiratory ailments in woodworkers. Even if the tool itself has a vacuum collection system, dust will fill the air. But air cleaners are noisy and require quite a lot of power, which means that most shop owners and workers don’t want to leave them running all day. To ensure that their air cleaner only runs when necessary, Atomic Dairy built this sound-reactive activation system for their air cleaner. The system activates the air cleaner when two conditions are met: the shop lights are on and the sound levels exceed a set value for a set amount of time. Those conditions ensure that the system doesn’t activate when no one is in the shop or when a momentary loud noise occurs. When the conditions are met, the system turns on the air cleaner for 30 minutes. A readout displays the amount of time left until the air cleaner turns off and a Larson Scanner-style row of LEDs provides a visual indication. The components reside in a sealed enclosure, so that sawdust doesn’t collect and cause heat issues.

Easy frugal install page rewritten

3 CNCF Tools For Cloud-Native Chaos Engineering - Container Journal When software is released into the world, it takes on a life of its own. It’s often hard to predict how people will use it—it’s even harder to predict how people will abuse it. One could say that the only thing you can count on is … chaos! Chaos engineering is when engineers intentionally put their software systems through the wringer. This can be a great way to test how your systems respond to unforeseen events. For example, you might fill your APIs with malformed requests to see what fails. Or, perhaps you push your server resources to the very limit. You could introduce latency, detach core dependencies or throttle your site with high traffic surges to see what crashes.

The Linux Foundation Announces Keynote Speakers for Open Source Summit Europe 2022 [Ed: Keynote sold to Microsoft by the Linux Foundation, yet again, to promote proprietary software under the guise of "Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging Strategy"]