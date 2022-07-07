Android Leftovers
Realme announces an Android 13 closed beta program for the GT 2 Pro - NotebookCheck.net News
Nokia 5.4 Receives Android 12 Update – Phandroid
Teclast P30 Air launches with Android 12, a metal build and LTE support - NotebookCheck.net News
How to delete and uninstall apps from your Android phone
Why You Need To Stop Using Instant Apps On Your Android Phone
The August 2022 Issue of the PCLinuxOS MagazineThe PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the August 2022 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is led by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article. In the August 2022 issue: * Watching OTA Live TV With MPlayer * PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Pizza Stuffed Pasta Shells * Inkscape Tutorial: Create A Magnifying Effect * Short Topix: Wolfenstein, Doom Designer Making A New Game * The Creature Has A New Master… * Repo Review: AbiWord * And much more inside! This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw. Download the PDF (8.7 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2022-08.pdf Download the EPUB Version (6.8 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202208epub.epub Download the MOBI Version (6.6 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202208mobi.mobi Visit the HTML Version https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html
Aarch64 for GNOME Nightly apps
We had aarch64 builds of the runtime since the very early days of Flatpak (long before Flathub), and you could manually build your applications for aarc64 natively or by using qemu. Now you will also be able to download aarc64 builds of GNOME applications straight from the Nightly repository so all 3 of you out there with such machines can finally rejoice. The person mostly responsible for this is my good friend Julian Sparber who got around shorting through all the infrastructure needed and baited me into fixing the edge cases. Special thanks also to Bart for taking care of the GitLab Runners as usual.
today's leftovers
Content Management Systems (CMS): Kiwi TCMS 11.4 and More
