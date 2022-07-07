today's howtos
-
How to Install the Opera Web Browser on Linux
Opera is a renowned web browser used by millions of users worldwide. Here's how to install it on your Linux machine.
While most Linux distributions come with Firefox, every major web browser now has a Linux version—even Microsoft's own Edge. With Chromium-based browsers becoming the web's de facto default, Linux users may need one to supplement Firefox.
Opera is a great Chromium-based alternative, and it's been around even longer than Firefox. It includes modern staples like sync and ad-blocking, plus VPN and a crypto wallet. The unique Workspaces feature, which brings virtual desktop-like organization to your web browser, is truly a killer.
-
How to Use FFmpeg Commands for Audio and Video Processing on Linux
Almost anyone who deals with videos may have heard of FFmpeg before. For those who are unfamiliar, FFmpeg is a free and open-source program that can convert any video format to another and alter its codecs.
FFmpeg supports nearly all audio/video codecs (H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, AAC, OPUS, and more), file formats (MP4, FLV, MKV, TS, WEBM, MP3, etc.), and even streaming protocols (HTTP, RTMP, RTSP, HLS, etc.).
Here's how you can install and use FFmpeg to process audio and video files on Linux.
-
Install PostgreSQL pgAdmin 4 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Linux
Learn the commands to install – the PostgreSQL GUI interface pgAdmin 4 tools on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux to manage Databases using a web-based graphical user interface.
Just like popular phpMyAdmin to graphically manage MySQL or MariaDB databases, here we have pgAdmin. It is also a free and open source software to provide a graphical interface to develop and administrators of PostgreSQL databases. The open source license of pgAdmin is inherited from the PostgreSQL project. pgAdmin runs on Windows, Linux, macOS, and other Unix derivatives.
However, unlike Linux pgAdmin on Windows and macOS can easily be installed to manage remote or local running PostgreSQL.
Well, that pgAdmin offers two types of installation one is Desktop Deployment and other Server Deployment.
-
How to install GLPI on Ubuntu 22.04
In this post, we will show you how to install GLPI on Ubuntu 22.04.
GLPI is a web application that allows us to deploy a fleet management system. It has also evolved and with it, you can also manage hardware, software, and data centers by linking the asset inventory to the helpdesk.
Let’s get started.
-
Inkscape Tutorial: Create A Magnifying Effect
Here's a neat effect that I saw at goinkscape.com. It uses clipart of a magnifying glass and an object of your choice. I'm using a red crayon.
-
Watching Live OTA TV With MPlayer
Last month, I took you through how to set up VLC to watch live, OTA (over the air) broadcasts via a USB TV tuner. This month, let's take a look at how to do the same with MPlayer.
MPlayer is one POWERFUL multimedia powerhouse program. Did I mention that it was powerful? As with anything that wields that much power, it can sometimes present a level of complexity that is daunting, as it strives to cover as many multimedia bases as it can. In fact, MPlayer will often play files that other multimedia programs simply shrug at.
MPlayer is a multiplatform program, with versions for Linux, MacOS, and Windows. MPlayer is also "desktop agnostic" That means that it doesn't use either the Qt or GTK+ programming toolkits, opting instead for good, sound code that runs equally well regardless of which programming toolkit is employed.
-
How to Use Linux Signals in Bash Scripts
The Linux kernel sends signals to processes about events they need to react to. Well-behaved scripts handle signals elegantly and robustly and can clean up behind themselves even if you hit Ctrl+C. Here’s how.
-
How To Upgrade LibreOffice On Ubuntu 20.04
This tutorial will explain the steps to upgrade preinstalled LibreOffice 6.4 to latest version 7 or later at Ubuntu Focal Fossa LTS 22.04. This will give you many benefits come from newest version, including, new Candy and Yellow Ideas templates in Impress and better Tabbed / Ribbon user interface in all.
-
Install Spotify on Manjaro and Other Arch Based Distros
Spotify needs no introduction. It is the most popular music streaming service.
You can play Spotify in a web browser, but using the desktop application would be a better option if you use it extensively.
Why? Because you can control the playback with the media key, get notifications for the songs, and don’t need to worry about accidentally closing the browser tab or window. The desktop client gives a wholesome experience.
Spotify provides a repository for Ubuntu and Debian. But what about installing Spotify on Arch Linux?
-
How To Install CMake on Rocky Linux 9 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install CMake on Rocky Linux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, CMake is an extensible, open-source system that manages the build process in an operating system and in a compiler-independent manner. It also is quite sophisticated to support complex environments requiring system configuration, preprocessor generation, code generation, and template instantiation. Additionally, CMake can generate wrappers and executables in any combination, making it very versatile.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the CMake on Rocky Linux. 9.
-
How to install and configure Squid Proxy on Ubuntu 22.04
In this guide we will learn how to install and configure Squid Proxy server on a Ubuntu 22.04 server.
Squid is a caching proxy for the Web supporting HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, and more. It reduces bandwidth and improves response times by caching and reusing frequently-requested web pages. Squid has extensive access controls and makes a great server accelerator. It runs on most available operating systems.
Squids reverse proxy is a service that sits between the Internet and the webserver (usually within a private network) that redirects inbound client requests to a server where data is stored for easier retrieval. If the caching server (proxy) does not have the cached data, it then forwards the request on to the web server where the data is actually stored. This type of caching allows for the collection of data and reproducing the original data values stored in a different location to provide for easier access.
A reverse proxy typically provides an additional layer of control to smooth the flow of inbound network traffic between your clients and the web server.
-
How to install ClassiCube on a Chromebook in 2022
Today we are looking at how to install ClassiCube on a Chromebook in 2022. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
Configuring SASL on Linux
“The two most significant challenges that server administrators face when attempting the SASL configuration on Linux or any other platform are the installation channel and the choice of the mechanisms you want to support with SASL.
You can install SASL using the tarball installation method or the UNIX package installation methods. Again, there is an array of mechanisms that SASL can support.
You can choose to support plaintext mechanisms such as LOGIN and PLAIN mechanisms. You can also opt for any type of shared secret mechanism. Shared secret mechanisms include CRAM-MD5, SCRAM, or DIGEST-MD5. Finally, Kerberos authentication protocol users may also choose GSSAPI for Kerberos 5 or KERBEROS_V4 for Kerberos version 4.
This article is specific and will discuss the SASL installation using the shared secret mechanism (CRAM-MD5). Again, this article will use the LDAP protocol. Thus, only attempt going through this guide once you have LDAP-SASL properly running in your systems.”
-
Leftovers: UEFI Trouble and Red Hat Fluff
Open Hardware: Librem and Arduino Projects
UBR-1 on ROS2 Humble
The latest ROS2 release came out just a few weeks ago. ROS2 Humble targets Ubuntu 22.04 and is also a long term support (LTS) release, meaning that both the underlying Ubuntu operating system and the ROS2 release get a full 5 years of support. Since installing operating systems on robots is often a pain, I only use the LTS releases and so I had to migrate from the previous LTS, ROS2 Foxy (on Ubuntu 20.04). Overall, there aren’t many changes to the low-level ROS2 APIs as things are getting more stable and mature. For some higher level packages, such as MoveIt2 and Navigation2, the story is a bit different. Read on
KIO Admin
I’ve gotten annoyed with the inability to manage system files so I’ve made a KIO worker that enables Dolphin to view and edit files as root. The way this works is actually fairly exciting. It’s pulling off worker chaining: The admin worker itself contains gloriously little logic, all it does is translate all worker calls to dbus calls, and those dbus calls go out to a privileged polkit helper. The polkit helper then translates the URIs from admin:///foo to file:///foo and uses the regular KIO API to recreate the request in root-scope. KIO then, behind the scenes, acts just like it would in dolphin proper, using the existing file worker code to execute the file operations. The advantages are amazing! It’s fairly little actual code (albeit a lot of boilerplate). Since it’s an ordinary worker on the Dolphin side we can expect all file operations to just work™ because really admin:// is just like trash:// or desktop://. Because ultimately the file worker is actually in charge of doing the work, all things are generally expected to work (it’s the same code that powers regular file operations). Read on
