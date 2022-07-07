Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 5th of August 2022 05:45:22 AM
HowTos
  • How to Install the Opera Web Browser on Linux

    Opera is a renowned web browser used by millions of users worldwide. Here's how to install it on your Linux machine.

    While most Linux distributions come with Firefox, every major web browser now has a Linux version—even Microsoft's own Edge. With Chromium-based browsers becoming the web's de facto default, Linux users may need one to supplement Firefox.

    Opera is a great Chromium-based alternative, and it's been around even longer than Firefox. It includes modern staples like sync and ad-blocking, plus VPN and a crypto wallet. The unique Workspaces feature, which brings virtual desktop-like organization to your web browser, is truly a killer.

  • How to Use FFmpeg Commands for Audio and Video Processing on Linux

    Almost anyone who deals with videos may have heard of FFmpeg before. For those who are unfamiliar, FFmpeg is a free and open-source program that can convert any video format to another and alter its codecs.

    FFmpeg supports nearly all audio/video codecs (H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, AAC, OPUS, and more), file formats (MP4, FLV, MKV, TS, WEBM, MP3, etc.), and even streaming protocols (HTTP, RTMP, RTSP, HLS, etc.).

    Here's how you can install and use FFmpeg to process audio and video files on Linux.

  • Install PostgreSQL pgAdmin 4 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Linux

    Learn the commands to install – the PostgreSQL GUI interface pgAdmin 4 tools on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux to manage Databases using a web-based graphical user interface.

    Just like popular phpMyAdmin to graphically manage MySQL or MariaDB databases, here we have pgAdmin. It is also a free and open source software to provide a graphical interface to develop and administrators of PostgreSQL databases. The open source license of pgAdmin is inherited from the PostgreSQL project. pgAdmin runs on Windows, Linux, macOS, and other Unix derivatives.

    However, unlike Linux pgAdmin on Windows and macOS can easily be installed to manage remote or local running PostgreSQL.

    Well, that pgAdmin offers two types of installation one is Desktop Deployment and other Server Deployment.

  • How to install GLPI on Ubuntu 22.04

    In this post, we will show you how to install GLPI on Ubuntu 22.04.

    GLPI is a web application that allows us to deploy a fleet management system. It has also evolved and with it, you can also manage hardware, software, and data centers by linking the asset inventory to the helpdesk.

    Let’s get started.

  • Inkscape Tutorial: Create A Magnifying Effect

    Here's a neat effect that I saw at goinkscape.com. It uses clipart of a magnifying glass and an object of your choice. I'm using a red crayon.

  • Watching Live OTA TV With MPlayer

    Last month, I took you through how to set up VLC to watch live, OTA (over the air) broadcasts via a USB TV tuner. This month, let's take a look at how to do the same with MPlayer.

    MPlayer is one POWERFUL multimedia powerhouse program. Did I mention that it was powerful? As with anything that wields that much power, it can sometimes present a level of complexity that is daunting, as it strives to cover as many multimedia bases as it can. In fact, MPlayer will often play files that other multimedia programs simply shrug at.

    MPlayer is a multiplatform program, with versions for Linux, MacOS, and Windows. MPlayer is also "desktop agnostic" That means that it doesn't use either the Qt or GTK+ programming toolkits, opting instead for good, sound code that runs equally well regardless of which programming toolkit is employed.

  • How to Use Linux Signals in Bash Scripts

    The Linux kernel sends signals to processes about events they need to react to. Well-behaved scripts handle signals elegantly and robustly and can clean up behind themselves even if you hit Ctrl+C. Here’s how.

  • How To Upgrade LibreOffice On Ubuntu 20.04

    This tutorial will explain the steps to upgrade preinstalled LibreOffice 6.4 to latest version 7 or later at Ubuntu Focal Fossa LTS 22.04. This will give you many benefits come from newest version, including, new Candy and Yellow Ideas templates in Impress and better Tabbed / Ribbon user interface in all.

  • Install Spotify on Manjaro and Other Arch Based Distros

    Spotify needs no introduction. It is the most popular music streaming service.

    You can play Spotify in a web browser, but using the desktop application would be a better option if you use it extensively.

    Why? Because you can control the playback with the media key, get notifications for the songs, and don’t need to worry about accidentally closing the browser tab or window. The desktop client gives a wholesome experience.

    Spotify provides a repository for Ubuntu and Debian. But what about installing Spotify on Arch Linux?

  • How To Install CMake on Rocky Linux 9 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install CMake on Rocky Linux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, CMake is an extensible, open-source system that manages the build process in an operating system and in a compiler-independent manner. It also is quite sophisticated to support complex environments requiring system configuration, preprocessor generation, code generation, and template instantiation. Additionally, CMake can generate wrappers and executables in any combination, making it very versatile.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the CMake on Rocky Linux. 9.

  • How to install and configure Squid Proxy on Ubuntu 22.04

    In this guide we will learn how to install and configure Squid Proxy server on a Ubuntu 22.04 server.

    Squid is a caching proxy for the Web supporting HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, and more. It reduces bandwidth and improves response times by caching and reusing frequently-requested web pages. Squid has extensive access controls and makes a great server accelerator. It runs on most available operating systems.

    Squids reverse proxy is a service that sits between the Internet and the webserver (usually within a private network) that redirects inbound client requests to a server where data is stored for easier retrieval. If the caching server (proxy) does not have the cached data, it then forwards the request on to the web server where the data is actually stored. This type of caching allows for the collection of data and reproducing the original data values stored in a different location to provide for easier access.

    A reverse proxy typically provides an additional layer of control to smooth the flow of inbound network traffic between your clients and the web server.

  • How to install ClassiCube on a Chromebook in 2022

    Today we are looking at how to install ClassiCube on a Chromebook in 2022. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • Configuring SASL on Linux

    “The two most significant challenges that server administrators face when attempting the SASL configuration on Linux or any other platform are the installation channel and the choice of the mechanisms you want to support with SASL.

    You can install SASL using the tarball installation method or the UNIX package installation methods. Again, there is an array of mechanisms that SASL can support.

    You can choose to support plaintext mechanisms such as LOGIN and PLAIN mechanisms. You can also opt for any type of shared secret mechanism. Shared secret mechanisms include CRAM-MD5, SCRAM, or DIGEST-MD5. Finally, Kerberos authentication protocol users may also choose GSSAPI for Kerberos 5 or KERBEROS_V4 for Kerberos version 4.

    This article is specific and will discuss the SASL installation using the shared secret mechanism (CRAM-MD5). Again, this article will use the LDAP protocol. Thus, only attempt going through this guide once you have LDAP-SASL properly running in your systems.”

»

More in Tux Machines

Leftovers: UEFI Trouble and Red Hat Fluff

  • Problem with Limine on Fujitsu laptop may be fixed

    The laptop is a Fujitsu Futro MA574, and I read somewhere that it has 32-bit Windows. From other reading, it seems that 32-bit Windows must have 32-bit UEFI. Unlike Linux, that can run 64-bit Linux on a 32-bit UEFI, as long as the kernel has "CONFIG_EFI_MIXED" set.

  • IT Modernization Project Taps Red Hat Ansible, Hashicorp

    Asia Development Bank’s IT modernization project was boosted by the adoption of Red Hat Ansible and Hashicorp Terraform. Learn about the initiative.

  • Red Hat recognises Australia and New Zealand partners for their contribution to customer success through open innovation

    The annual Red Hat Australia and New Zealand Partner Awards recognise our dedicated partners in the region for their ongoing commitment to delivering end-to-end customer solutions and expertise using Red Hat’s open source technology portfolio. At Red Hat, we believe that the future of IT is driven and supported by an ecosystem of highly skilled, aligned partners committed to working hand-in-hand with Red Hat and each other. Successful businesses depend on creative, nimble and resilient ecosystems of partners, and we are proud to have an ecosystem that empowers customer success through sustained innovation in open source technologies across industries to jointly deliver results with greater confidence.

  • Transforming into next generation businesses: lessons from APAC service providers

    Internal and external pressures in the last decade have pushed service providers to begin transforming their processes and adopt technology company, or "techco", characteristics. Agile organizational structures and processes that leverage software are some initiatives companies have embarked on. Other approaches include flexible workforce, and ecosystem partnerships to create new and exciting services for customers. For example, the APAC region is very varied in both the approach and progress of its service providers. Some of the most advanced 5G networks in the world can be found in China, Japan, and Korea, with service providers looking to deploy 5G standalone (SA), following the allocation of spectrum, whilst others in South Asia and ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) remain focused on getting adequate coverage of 4G while working to roll out 5G.

Open Hardware: Librem and Arduino Projects

  • Librem 5 USA At Shipping Parity: New Orders Ship Within 10 Business Days – Purism

    For anyone who is new to the product, the Librem 5 USA is our premium phone that shares the same hardware design and features as our mass-produced Librem 5, but with electronics we make in the USA using a separate electronics supply chain that sources from US suppliers whenever possible. This results in a tighter, more secure supply chain for the Librem 5 USA. The Librem 5 USA uses the same PureOS as our other computers and so it runs the same desktop Linux applications you might be used to, just on a small screen. PureOS on the Librem 5 USA demonstrates real convergence, where the device becomes more than just a phone, it becomes a full-featured pocket-sized computer that can act like a desktop when connected to a monitor, keyboard and mouse, or even a laptop (or tablet!) when connected to a laptop docking station. All of your files and all of your software remains the same and follows you where you go. Applications just morph from the smaller screen to the larger screen when docked, just like connecting a external monitor to a laptop.

  • LEGO-firing turret targets tender tootsies | Arduino Blog

    Stepping on LEGO bricks is a meme for a reason: it really @#$%&! hurts. LEGO brick design is ingenious, but the engineers did not consider the ramifications of their minimalist construction system. We’ve seen people do crazy things for Internet points, such as walk across a bed of LEGO like they’re hot coals — or in Adam Beedle’s case, build a LEGO-firing turret specifically to shoot plastic bricks under a person’s feet. This project consists of two distinct sub-systems: the mechanical turret that launches the LEGO bricks and the targeting system that recognizes feet. For the former, Beedle devised a clever rubber band-based mechanism that cranks into position with a rack and pinion. An Arduino Uno rotates the pinion with a continuous-rotation servo motor. The pinion gear has a few teeth missing, so it releases the rubber bands and flings the loaded LEGO brick after a few rotations. Another brick then drops down from a hopper and the cycle repeats, resulting in automatic firing.

  • Reducing automotive fuel consumption with an Arduino | Arduino Blog

    Every car sold in the last few decades is equipped with an engine control unit, or ECU for short. Its job is to control nearly every aspect about the vehicle’s performance by reading various sensors and acting upon those inputs accordingly. However, some older rides aren’t nearly as performant as they could be, which is why YouTuber Robot Cantina wanted to modify their 1997 Saturn coupe for better fuel efficiency. To accomplish this goal, Robot Cantina created a lean burn system that works by making the ECU think the engine is burning more fuel than the actual amount, thus decreasing fuel consumption. They took a cheap air/fuel mixture sensor and connected its input to the engine’s manifold. Due to how it outputs a wideband, linear voltage, the signal had to be converted with an Arduino Uno into a narrow, lower voltage range via a lookup table.

  • Over-engineered robotic scalp scratcher knows all the moves | Arduino Blog

    Those cheap wire-arm head massagers are great at giving your scalp a nice, relaxing rub. But they’re handheld implements that force the user to either manipulate the massager themselves or talk a partner into performing the task. David McDaid decided that the experience would be much more pleasant if a robot took care of the hard work, so he built this Stewart platform head massager. A Stewart platform is a dexterous manipulator often used with robotic end effectors or for orienting equipment. The standard setup requires six linear actuators, each with universal joints on both ends. The actuators mount between two plates in an arrangement that gives the top plate six degrees of freedom (DoF): pitch, roll, yaw, and linear movement in each of the three spatial axes. A Stewart platform is perfect for this application, because it lets the robot move the head massager in a variety of different ways that mimic manual movement.

UBR-1 on ROS2 Humble

The latest ROS2 release came out just a few weeks ago. ROS2 Humble targets Ubuntu 22.04 and is also a long term support (LTS) release, meaning that both the underlying Ubuntu operating system and the ROS2 release get a full 5 years of support. Since installing operating systems on robots is often a pain, I only use the LTS releases and so I had to migrate from the previous LTS, ROS2 Foxy (on Ubuntu 20.04). Overall, there aren’t many changes to the low-level ROS2 APIs as things are getting more stable and mature. For some higher level packages, such as MoveIt2 and Navigation2, the story is a bit different. Read on

KIO Admin

I’ve gotten annoyed with the inability to manage system files so I’ve made a KIO worker that enables Dolphin to view and edit files as root. The way this works is actually fairly exciting. It’s pulling off worker chaining: The admin worker itself contains gloriously little logic, all it does is translate all worker calls to dbus calls, and those dbus calls go out to a privileged polkit helper. The polkit helper then translates the URIs from admin:///foo to file:///foo and uses the regular KIO API to recreate the request in root-scope. KIO then, behind the scenes, acts just like it would in dolphin proper, using the existing file worker code to execute the file operations. The advantages are amazing! It’s fairly little actual code (albeit a lot of boilerplate). Since it’s an ordinary worker on the Dolphin side we can expect all file operations to just work™ because really admin:// is just like trash:// or desktop://. Because ultimately the file worker is actually in charge of doing the work, all things are generally expected to work (it’s the same code that powers regular file operations). Read on

