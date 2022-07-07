Selected Items From PCLinuxOS Magazine
Short Topix: Wolfenstein, Doom Designer Making A New Game
In case you haven't heard, Microsoft OFFICIALLY killed off Internet Explorer, otherwise known as IE, in June of this year. The raucous cheering noise echoed throughout the computer world, glad to be finally done with this scourge upon web browsers. IE 11, the latest and last version, was officially released on October 17, 2013… nearly NINE YEARS AGO… with the nearly as infamous release of Windows 8.1.
To commemorate the milestone occasion, the Mozilla team sent a cake to the folks at Microsoft. But this might not be the end just yet. The IE core engine is hanging around as "Internet Explorer Mode" in the new Microsoft Edge browser, and it's looking like Microsoft plans to continue supporting that until 2029 at the earliest. Once that happens, maybe it'll be an occasion for another cake… or maybe a steak dinner?
Repo Review: AbiWord
AbiWord is a lightweight and powerful word processor with many features. Started back in 1998 and continuing to this day, AbiWord is well known in the open-source community, although development seems to have slowed down somewhat in recent years. In this article, I'll take a quick look at this small and efficient word processor.
From The Chief Editor's Desk...
Linux is unbeatable when it comes to supporting older hardware. Do you have a 10 year old laptop? Sure, no problem. Linux will thrive on it. But, can you really expect Linux to support old, obsolete hardware F-O-R-E-V-E-R? It wasn't all that long ago when Linux support for floppy disk drives was going to be dropped because the kernel modules were no longer being maintained. I don't know about you, but I haven't even seen floppy disks available for purchase in over a decade, after seeing them available just about everywhere for years. For what it's worth, I do still have two USB floppy disk drives available for use (and I've used them only once since I became a Linux user), but because they use a USB interface, they don't use the kernel's floppy disk drive driver. Instead, the Linux kernel sees the USB floppy disk drive merely as another USB storage device. If I recall correctly, someone stepped up at the 11th hour with an offer to support the antique barely-used driver, saving it from being omitted from the Linux kernel.
Screenshot Showcase
Leftovers: UEFI Trouble and Red Hat Fluff
Open Hardware: Librem and Arduino Projects
UBR-1 on ROS2 Humble
The latest ROS2 release came out just a few weeks ago. ROS2 Humble targets Ubuntu 22.04 and is also a long term support (LTS) release, meaning that both the underlying Ubuntu operating system and the ROS2 release get a full 5 years of support. Since installing operating systems on robots is often a pain, I only use the LTS releases and so I had to migrate from the previous LTS, ROS2 Foxy (on Ubuntu 20.04). Overall, there aren’t many changes to the low-level ROS2 APIs as things are getting more stable and mature. For some higher level packages, such as MoveIt2 and Navigation2, the story is a bit different. Read on
KIO Admin
I’ve gotten annoyed with the inability to manage system files so I’ve made a KIO worker that enables Dolphin to view and edit files as root. The way this works is actually fairly exciting. It’s pulling off worker chaining: The admin worker itself contains gloriously little logic, all it does is translate all worker calls to dbus calls, and those dbus calls go out to a privileged polkit helper. The polkit helper then translates the URIs from admin:///foo to file:///foo and uses the regular KIO API to recreate the request in root-scope. KIO then, behind the scenes, acts just like it would in dolphin proper, using the existing file worker code to execute the file operations. The advantages are amazing! It’s fairly little actual code (albeit a lot of boilerplate). Since it’s an ordinary worker on the Dolphin side we can expect all file operations to just work™ because really admin:// is just like trash:// or desktop://. Because ultimately the file worker is actually in charge of doing the work, all things are generally expected to work (it’s the same code that powers regular file operations). Read on
