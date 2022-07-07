Security Leftovers
GwisinLocker ransomware targets South Korean industrial and pharma firms
GwisinLocker is a new ransomware family that targets Linux in industrial and pharma companies with sophisticated "double extortion" ransomware campaigns.
CISA and ACSC Release Top 2021 Malware Strains
CISA and the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) have published a joint Cybersecurity Advisory on the top malware strains observed in 2021. Malicious cyber actors often use malware to covertly compromise and then gain access to a computer or mobile device. As malicious cyber actors have been using most of these top malware strains for more than five years, organizations have opportunities to better prepare, identify, and mitigate attacks from these strains.
F5 Releases Security Updates | CISA
F5 has released security updates to address vulnerabilities in multiple products. A privileged attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.
Cisco Releases Security Updates for RV Series Routers
Cisco has released security updates to address vulnerabilities in Cisco Small Business RV160, RV260, RV340, and RV345 Series Routers. A remote attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system. For updates addressing lower severity vulnerabilities, see the Cisco Security Advisories page.
CISA Adds One Known Exploited Vulnerability to Catalog
CISA has added one new vulnerability to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog, based on evidence of active exploitation. These types of vulnerabilities are a frequent attack vector for malicious cyber actors and pose significant risk to the federal enterprise. Note: to view the newly added vulnerabilities in the catalog, click on the arrow in the "Date Added to Catalog" column, which will sort by descending dates.
A back-to-school checklist for online safety
The first day of school is right around the corner. Whether that brings some relief, gives you jitters or both, we’re here to support families with one major thing: internet safety.
For parents, thinking about the dangers of the web can be scary. But it doesn’t have to be. While the internet isn’t perfect, it’s also a wonderful place for learning and connecting with others. Here’s what families can do to make the best of it while staying safe this school year.
Reproducible Builds in July 2022 — reproducible-builds.org
In our reports we attempt to outline the most relevant things that have been going on in the past month. As a brief introduction, the reproducible builds effort is concerned with ensuring no flaws have been introduced during this compilation process by promising identical results are always generated from a given source, thus allowing multiple third-parties to come to a consensus on whether a build was compromised. As ever, if you are interested in contributing to the project, please visit our Contribute page on our website.
Leftovers: UEFI Trouble and Red Hat Fluff
Open Hardware: Librem and Arduino Projects
UBR-1 on ROS2 Humble
The latest ROS2 release came out just a few weeks ago. ROS2 Humble targets Ubuntu 22.04 and is also a long term support (LTS) release, meaning that both the underlying Ubuntu operating system and the ROS2 release get a full 5 years of support. Since installing operating systems on robots is often a pain, I only use the LTS releases and so I had to migrate from the previous LTS, ROS2 Foxy (on Ubuntu 20.04). Overall, there aren’t many changes to the low-level ROS2 APIs as things are getting more stable and mature. For some higher level packages, such as MoveIt2 and Navigation2, the story is a bit different. Read on
KIO Admin
I’ve gotten annoyed with the inability to manage system files so I’ve made a KIO worker that enables Dolphin to view and edit files as root. The way this works is actually fairly exciting. It’s pulling off worker chaining: The admin worker itself contains gloriously little logic, all it does is translate all worker calls to dbus calls, and those dbus calls go out to a privileged polkit helper. The polkit helper then translates the URIs from admin:///foo to file:///foo and uses the regular KIO API to recreate the request in root-scope. KIO then, behind the scenes, acts just like it would in dolphin proper, using the existing file worker code to execute the file operations. The advantages are amazing! It’s fairly little actual code (albeit a lot of boilerplate). Since it’s an ordinary worker on the Dolphin side we can expect all file operations to just work™ because really admin:// is just like trash:// or desktop://. Because ultimately the file worker is actually in charge of doing the work, all things are generally expected to work (it’s the same code that powers regular file operations). Read on
