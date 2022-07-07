today's howtos
-
Install WildFly with Nginx Reverse Proxy on Rocky Linux 8
WildFly is an open-source and cross-platform application server developed by RedHat. Learn how to install Wildfly with Nginx as a reverse proxy on Rocky Linux 8.
-
Share Raspberry Pi Terminal – Install GoTTY
GoTTY is a lightweight Go language-based command-line application that enables Raspberry Pi users to access and control the device terminal on their browsers. It turns your CLI tools into a web application, thus allowing you to see your Raspberry Pi terminal using the IP address of your device. It’s useful when someone wants to access your device terminal to work on a project.
-
How to Install and Use the bottom Command on Raspberry Pi for System Monitoring
The bottom command is an open-source command-line utility that enables Linux users to monitor the performance of their systems, such as CPU resources, system temperature, memory information, network resources and much more. Since this tool supports both Linux and ARM-based architecture, thus you can install it on your Raspberry Pi to monitor your device performance.
This article shows you the most straightforward approach to install the bottom command on Raspberry Pi to monitor your system performance.
-
How to Test Speed of Raspberry Pi SD Card
The SD is the backbone of your Raspberry Pi device because, without it, you won’t be able to use an operating system on your device. The reason is that most operating systems don’t support USB boot on your Raspberry Pi device. Thus, having a good-speed SD card is necessary for the users to enjoy a smooth desktop environment. If you somehow purchase an SD card for your Raspberry Pi device and you don’t have information about whether the card is good enough for a smooth desktop experience, you should need to perform an SD card test.
This article provides a way to determine your Raspberry Pi card speed, as this will help you continue with the current SD card or purchase a new one for your device.
-
More tutorial pages updated
-
Redis ZREM
Redis sorted sets store unique elements in an ordered manner. Hence, it can be used in low latency applications such as priority queues, real-time leaderboards, secondary indexing, etc. Each of these set elements is assigned a rank and placed in ascending order based on the score value. Several commands are available to add, update, and remove the sorted set members efficiently. The most important thing about sorted sets is that after the addition or removal of a set member, it still manages to maintain the member ranks and order.
-
Redis BRPOP
The list is a popular Redis data type that stores a sequence of strings based on the insertion order. One list can hold more than 4 billion elements. The unique fact about the Redis list is it maintains the HEAD and TAIL properties where the elements can be inserted from both sides. Usually, the LPUSH and RPUSH commands are used to insert the elements into a list. Meanwhile, the brand new list is created with the specified key. All the list commands behave the same way where a new list is created when passed with a non-existing key.
-
Analyze PCAP Files using Malcolm Network Traffic Analysis tool - kifarunix.com
In this tutorial, you will learn how to analyze PCAP files using Malcolm network traffic analysis tool. Malcolm can be used to analyze offline full PCAP files or can be used to monitor and analyze live network traffic. Malcolm is integrated with Suricata and Zeek (formerly Bro). These two tools can be used to analyze PCAP files.
-
Leftovers: UEFI Trouble and Red Hat Fluff
Open Hardware: Librem and Arduino Projects
UBR-1 on ROS2 Humble
The latest ROS2 release came out just a few weeks ago. ROS2 Humble targets Ubuntu 22.04 and is also a long term support (LTS) release, meaning that both the underlying Ubuntu operating system and the ROS2 release get a full 5 years of support. Since installing operating systems on robots is often a pain, I only use the LTS releases and so I had to migrate from the previous LTS, ROS2 Foxy (on Ubuntu 20.04). Overall, there aren’t many changes to the low-level ROS2 APIs as things are getting more stable and mature. For some higher level packages, such as MoveIt2 and Navigation2, the story is a bit different. Read on
KIO Admin
I’ve gotten annoyed with the inability to manage system files so I’ve made a KIO worker that enables Dolphin to view and edit files as root. The way this works is actually fairly exciting. It’s pulling off worker chaining: The admin worker itself contains gloriously little logic, all it does is translate all worker calls to dbus calls, and those dbus calls go out to a privileged polkit helper. The polkit helper then translates the URIs from admin:///foo to file:///foo and uses the regular KIO API to recreate the request in root-scope. KIO then, behind the scenes, acts just like it would in dolphin proper, using the existing file worker code to execute the file operations. The advantages are amazing! It’s fairly little actual code (albeit a lot of boilerplate). Since it’s an ordinary worker on the Dolphin side we can expect all file operations to just work™ because really admin:// is just like trash:// or desktop://. Because ultimately the file worker is actually in charge of doing the work, all things are generally expected to work (it’s the same code that powers regular file operations). Read on
