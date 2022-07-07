Leftovers: UEFI Trouble and Red Hat Fluff
Problem with Limine on Fujitsu laptop may be fixed
The laptop is a Fujitsu Futro MA574, and I read somewhere that it has 32-bit Windows. From other reading, it seems that 32-bit Windows must have 32-bit UEFI.
Unlike Linux, that can run 64-bit Linux on a 32-bit UEFI, as long as the kernel has "CONFIG_EFI_MIXED" set.
IT Modernization Project Taps Red Hat Ansible, Hashicorp
Asia Development Bank’s IT modernization project was boosted by the adoption of Red Hat Ansible and Hashicorp Terraform. Learn about the initiative.
Red Hat recognises Australia and New Zealand partners for their contribution to customer success through open innovation
The annual Red Hat Australia and New Zealand Partner Awards recognise our dedicated partners in the region for their ongoing commitment to delivering end-to-end customer solutions and expertise using Red Hat’s open source technology portfolio.
At Red Hat, we believe that the future of IT is driven and supported by an ecosystem of highly skilled, aligned partners committed to working hand-in-hand with Red Hat and each other. Successful businesses depend on creative, nimble and resilient ecosystems of partners, and we are proud to have an ecosystem that empowers customer success through sustained innovation in open source technologies across industries to jointly deliver results with greater confidence.
Transforming into next generation businesses: lessons from APAC service providers
Internal and external pressures in the last decade have pushed service providers to begin transforming their processes and adopt technology company, or "techco", characteristics. Agile organizational structures and processes that leverage software are some initiatives companies have embarked on. Other approaches include flexible workforce, and ecosystem partnerships to create new and exciting services for customers.
For example, the APAC region is very varied in both the approach and progress of its service providers. Some of the most advanced 5G networks in the world can be found in China, Japan, and Korea, with service providers looking to deploy 5G standalone (SA), following the allocation of spectrum, whilst others in South Asia and ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) remain focused on getting adequate coverage of 4G while working to roll out 5G.
Open Hardware: Librem and Arduino Projects
UBR-1 on ROS2 Humble
The latest ROS2 release came out just a few weeks ago. ROS2 Humble targets Ubuntu 22.04 and is also a long term support (LTS) release, meaning that both the underlying Ubuntu operating system and the ROS2 release get a full 5 years of support. Since installing operating systems on robots is often a pain, I only use the LTS releases and so I had to migrate from the previous LTS, ROS2 Foxy (on Ubuntu 20.04). Overall, there aren’t many changes to the low-level ROS2 APIs as things are getting more stable and mature. For some higher level packages, such as MoveIt2 and Navigation2, the story is a bit different. Read on
KIO Admin
I’ve gotten annoyed with the inability to manage system files so I’ve made a KIO worker that enables Dolphin to view and edit files as root. The way this works is actually fairly exciting. It’s pulling off worker chaining: The admin worker itself contains gloriously little logic, all it does is translate all worker calls to dbus calls, and those dbus calls go out to a privileged polkit helper. The polkit helper then translates the URIs from admin:///foo to file:///foo and uses the regular KIO API to recreate the request in root-scope. KIO then, behind the scenes, acts just like it would in dolphin proper, using the existing file worker code to execute the file operations. The advantages are amazing! It’s fairly little actual code (albeit a lot of boilerplate). Since it’s an ordinary worker on the Dolphin side we can expect all file operations to just work™ because really admin:// is just like trash:// or desktop://. Because ultimately the file worker is actually in charge of doing the work, all things are generally expected to work (it’s the same code that powers regular file operations). Read on
