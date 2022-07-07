today's howtos
How To Install ClamAV on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ClamAV on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, ClamAV is an open-source antivirus engine for detecting trojans, viruses, malware, and other malicious threats. It supports multiple file formats (documents, executables, or archives), utilizes multi-thread scanner features, and receives updates for its signature database at least 2-4 times a day.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the ClamAV on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
10 Things to Do After Installing Linux Mint 21
This guide explains 10 things that you should do after installing Linux Mint 21, Vanessa. This focuses on the Cinnamon edition but should work for those who have installed the Mate and XFCE editions as well.
How to Install Let’s Encrypt SSL Certificate on Domain
Consider this scenario, you have a website project that is up and running but you need some security surety to maintain the integral identity of your website project.
Website security provides the certainty that potential and growing internet traffic is never diverted from a web platform since users can trust their access to it. The Let’s Encrypt SSL certificate is a digital certificate responsible for authenticating a web app’s identity via an activated encrypted connection.
For Linux users running and managing web apps via various Linux server distribution systems (either for personal or commercial reasons), the Let’s Encrypt SSL certificate is good at not only keeping customer information private and secure but also encapsulating their online transactions from prying eyes.
This article will walk us through the installation and activation of the Let’s Encrypt SSL certificates on an active domain name.
How to Check Let’s Encrypt SSL Certificate Expiration Date
Consider this scenario, you have a web app or website up and running and secured by a Let’s Encrypt certificate. The latter statement has no problem until you start wondering when you installed the Let’s Encrypt SSL certificate associated with your domain name and how many days you have towards its expiration.
This article will walk us through a valid solution and also provide an alternate permanent solution so that we do not ever have to worry about the Let’s Encrypt SSL certificate’s expiration dates.
Delete the local reference to a remote branch in Git | Opensource.com
After you merge a GitLab or GitHub pull request, you usually delete the topic branch in the remote repository to maintain repository hygiene. However, this action deletes the topic branch only in the remote repository. Your local Git repository also benefits from routine cleanup.
To synchronize the information in your local repository with the remote repository, you can execute the git prune command to delete the local reference to a remote branch in your local repository.
How to Setup Prometheus Monitoring On Kubernetes Cluster
In this guide, we will learn how to set up Prometheus for monitoring on a Kubernetes cluster. This setup collects node, pods, and services metrics automatically using Prometheus service discovery configurations.
How to Enable PipeWire and Disable PulseAudio in Ubuntu 22.04 - TREND OCEANS
There are lists of applications that I can’t afford to miss after setting up newly installed distributions, and one of them is EasyEffects, which enhances the audio quality to the next level. Without it, I don’t get the real vibe from the music.
If you have ever used the EasyEffects, you will know it requires a PipeWire audio server, and it won’t work if you are using PulseAudio as an audio server, so I do have two options.
One option is that I could install PulseEffects, or else I could enable PipeWire, which is bundled with Ubuntu 22.04, and as you know, PulseAudio doesn’t support the latest Bluetooth earphones, so it’s better for me to enable Pipewire.
After making the changes, EasyEffects started working, so if you are having a similar kind of problem, then this article will be useful for you and you can even follow the below steps if your Bluetooth headset is not working in Ubuntu 22.04.
How to Update from Rocky Linux 8 to Rocky Linux 9 | Mark Ai Code
Gregory Kurtzer, the original CentOS creator, founded the Rocky Project. This came after Redhat announced the demise of CentOS Linux. This Linux distribution created to meet CentOS’s initial aims was first published on April 30, 2021, with the public availability version following on June 21, 2021.
The most astonishing thing about Rocky Linux is that it is a free and open-source system that is bug-for-bug compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Rocky Linux 9 is the most recent release version of this Linux distribution.
Content Management Systems: WordPress and Online Chats (WWW-Based)
16 Open-source Projects to Build a CCTV System With Raspberry Pi
Raspberry Pi is still the most popular affordable SBC (Single Board Computer). It is used as the core in many of projects for education, healthcare, security, and IoT. Read on
Streaming with Linux: Amazon Music Unlimited
This is a new series that surveys popular streaming services from a Linux perspective. I am not reviewing any of the streaming services themselves although I may make comments from a personal perspective along the way. To start the series, I’m looking at Amazon Music Unlimited. This is a music subscription service with a catalogue of around 90 million songs. It costs $8.99/£8.99 per month to Prime members ($9.99/£9.99 for non-Prime members). I took advantage of the recent Amazon Prime Day deal offering a 4 month free trial. At the time of writing, there’s still a 1 month free trial available. Up to 10 devices can be authorized to a music library account. The service offers a wide-ranging song catalogue and bundles in lossless and hi-res tracks in the standard subscription fee. If you’re a follower of my music software reviews, you’ll know I’m a huge fan of music encoded with FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Codec). Read on
Scalable storage for the masses to debut in ownCloud Infinite Scale
So far, ownCloud users have only had the opportunity to choose between simple local file storage based on a POSIX-compatible file system or EOS Open Storage (EOS). The latter causes massive complexity during setup. More recent versions of ownCloud feature a functionality called Decomposed FS. This file system is supposed to bring oCIS to arbitrary storage backends and even scalable ones. During the rewrite of ownCloud from PHP to Go, the company behind the private cloud solution is introducing massive changes to the backend of the software. This time, the developers do away with a tedious requirement of the first versions of ownCloud Infinite Scale (oCIS). By implementing a file system abstraction layer, oCIS can use arbitrary backend-storages (and even such storage mechanisms that can seamlessly scale out). This article explains the reasons behind ownCloud's decision, the details behind the Decomposed FS component, and what it means for ownCloud users and future deployments. To understand the struggle that oCIS faces, it's important to have a quick look back at the genesis of ownCloud Infinite Scale. What started as an attempt to gain more performance resulted in a complete rewrite of the tool in a programming language that was different from the previous one. ownCloud did, however, partner with several companies and institutions when rewriting its core product. Amongst the organizations that ownCloud partnered with was a university in Australia. Said university used EOS, a storage technology developed by CERN, the European physics research institute notorious for running projects like the Large Hadron Collider (LHC). For the partnership between ownCloud and the Australian University to make any sense, oCIS needed to be tied to the existing on-premises storage solution of the institute. Read on
