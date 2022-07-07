Red Hat / Fedora Family / IBM Leftovers
IBM emeritus Irving Wladawsky-Berger: Disruptive Forces Necessitate Bold Decisions
In January of 2021 I attended Predictions 21, an online event organized by Forrester Research. “Faced with the pandemic, firms did things that once seemed impossible - sometimes overnight,” said Forrester last year, adding that “2021 will be the year that every company - not just the 15% of firms that were already digitally savvy - doubles down on technology-fueled experiences, operations, products, and ecosystems.”
Earlier this year I attended Predictions 22, and was particularly curious to see how things had changed in the intervening year. “Disruptive Forces Necessitate Bold Decisions,” was the overriding message in this year’s event guide. “The old ways of working no longer work. The future is up for grabs. Leading firms will use the crucibles of 2020 and 2021 to forge a path to an agile, creative, and resilient tomorrow.”
Fedora Community Blog: CPE Weekly Update – Week 31 2022
This is a weekly report from the CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team. If you have any questions or feedback, please respond to this report or contact us on #redhat-cpe channel on libera.chat (https://libera.chat/).
From software developer to CEO: Red Hat's Matt Hicks on his journey to the top [Ed: On the WWW, thought I'm not sure about paper form, like 90% of "news" is already paid-for webspam, sponsored by the companies the 'articles' are about. This means that nowadays being a "professional journalist" means being compromised, becoming a corporate parrot.]
From Software Developer To CEO: Red Hat's Matt Hicks On His Journey To the Top [Ed: IBM paying "news" sites to do Red Hat churnalism/stenography, pretending all is well]
4 tips to help retain IT talent
Over the past two years, IT leaders have been tasked with juggling innovation to keep business operations running efficiently – all at breakneck speed while collaborating with external partners. CIOs must also collaborate with internal stakeholders to manage the risks.
As business models and customer interactions have shifted to digital platforms, technology management has also changed to allow employees to remain productive in this new environment.
Organizations today have a diverse and truly globalized workforce and must consider different cultures, time zones, and currencies. Many employees also struggle with challenges such as balancing the demands of work and family, dealing with a more solitary work environment, and more – all of which affect mental health and work performance.
Developer burnout: 3 ways to avoid it on your IT team
Software development is continuous and constantly changing. As a result, modern developers may feel “always on,” with little downtime to recharge. A study from Haystack found that 83 percent of software developers suffer from workplace burnout.
It’s no secret that the pandemic increased feelings of burnout, but other variables exacerbate these feelings as well. The top reasons developers cited in the study for burnout included high workload (47 percent), inefficient processes (31 percent), and unclear goals or targets (29 percent).
Developer experience (DevEx) refers to the overall interactions and feelings that a developer experiences when working toward a goal. It can play a critical role in curating positive experiences for both developers and end users. A frictionless developer experience that uncomplicates processes and helps prevent developer burnout is vital.
Content Management Systems: WordPress and Online Chats (WWW-Based)
16 Open-source Projects to Build a CCTV System With Raspberry Pi
Raspberry Pi is still the most popular affordable SBC (Single Board Computer). It is used as the core in many of projects for education, healthcare, security, and IoT.
Streaming with Linux: Amazon Music Unlimited
This is a new series that surveys popular streaming services from a Linux perspective. I am not reviewing any of the streaming services themselves although I may make comments from a personal perspective along the way. To start the series, I'm looking at Amazon Music Unlimited. This is a music subscription service with a catalogue of around 90 million songs. It costs $8.99/£8.99 per month to Prime members ($9.99/£9.99 for non-Prime members). I took advantage of the recent Amazon Prime Day deal offering a 4 month free trial. At the time of writing, there's still a 1 month free trial available. Up to 10 devices can be authorized to a music library account. The service offers a wide-ranging song catalogue and bundles in lossless and hi-res tracks in the standard subscription fee. If you're a follower of my music software reviews, you'll know I'm a huge fan of music encoded with FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Codec).
Scalable storage for the masses to debut in ownCloud Infinite Scale
So far, ownCloud users have only had the opportunity to choose between simple local file storage based on a POSIX-compatible file system or EOS Open Storage (EOS). The latter causes massive complexity during setup. More recent versions of ownCloud feature a functionality called Decomposed FS. This file system is supposed to bring oCIS to arbitrary storage backends and even scalable ones. During the rewrite of ownCloud from PHP to Go, the company behind the private cloud solution is introducing massive changes to the backend of the software. This time, the developers do away with a tedious requirement of the first versions of ownCloud Infinite Scale (oCIS). By implementing a file system abstraction layer, oCIS can use arbitrary backend-storages (and even such storage mechanisms that can seamlessly scale out). This article explains the reasons behind ownCloud's decision, the details behind the Decomposed FS component, and what it means for ownCloud users and future deployments. To understand the struggle that oCIS faces, it's important to have a quick look back at the genesis of ownCloud Infinite Scale. What started as an attempt to gain more performance resulted in a complete rewrite of the tool in a programming language that was different from the previous one. ownCloud did, however, partner with several companies and institutions when rewriting its core product. Amongst the organizations that ownCloud partnered with was a university in Australia. Said university used EOS, a storage technology developed by CERN, the European physics research institute notorious for running projects like the Large Hadron Collider (LHC). For the partnership between ownCloud and the Australian University to make any sense, oCIS needed to be tied to the existing on-premises storage solution of the institute.
