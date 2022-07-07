Red Hat / Fedora Family / IBM Leftovers IBM emeritus Irving Wladawsky-Berger: Disruptive Forces Necessitate Bold Decisions In January of 2021 I attended Predictions 21, an online event organized by Forrester Research. “Faced with the pandemic, firms did things that once seemed impossible - sometimes overnight,” said Forrester last year, adding that “2021 will be the year that every company - not just the 15% of firms that were already digitally savvy - doubles down on technology-fueled experiences, operations, products, and ecosystems.” Earlier this year I attended Predictions 22, and was particularly curious to see how things had changed in the intervening year. “Disruptive Forces Necessitate Bold Decisions,” was the overriding message in this year’s event guide. “The old ways of working no longer work. The future is up for grabs. Leading firms will use the crucibles of 2020 and 2021 to forge a path to an agile, creative, and resilient tomorrow.”

Fedora Community Blog: CPE Weekly Update – Week 31 2022 This is a weekly report from the CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team. If you have any questions or feedback, please respond to this report or contact us on #redhat-cpe channel on libera.chat (https://libera.chat/).

From software developer to CEO: Red Hat's Matt Hicks on his journey to the top [Ed: On the WWW, thought I'm not sure about paper form, like 90% of "news" is already paid-for webspam, sponsored by the companies the 'articles' are about. This means that nowadays being a "professional journalist" means being compromised, becoming a corporate parrot.]

From Software Developer To CEO: Red Hat's Matt Hicks On His Journey To the Top [Ed: IBM paying "news" sites to do Red Hat churnalism/stenography, pretending all is well]

4 tips to help retain IT talent Over the past two years, IT leaders have been tasked with juggling innovation to keep business operations running efficiently – all at breakneck speed while collaborating with external partners. CIOs must also collaborate with internal stakeholders to manage the risks. As business models and customer interactions have shifted to digital platforms, technology management has also changed to allow employees to remain productive in this new environment. Organizations today have a diverse and truly globalized workforce and must consider different cultures, time zones, and currencies. Many employees also struggle with challenges such as balancing the demands of work and family, dealing with a more solitary work environment, and more – all of which affect mental health and work performance.

Developer burnout: 3 ways to avoid it on your IT team Software development is continuous and constantly changing. As a result, modern developers may feel “always on,” with little downtime to recharge. A study from Haystack found that 83 percent of software developers suffer from workplace burnout. It’s no secret that the pandemic increased feelings of burnout, but other variables exacerbate these feelings as well. The top reasons developers cited in the study for burnout included high workload (47 percent), inefficient processes (31 percent), and unclear goals or targets (29 percent). Developer experience (DevEx) refers to the overall interactions and feelings that a developer experiences when working toward a goal. It can play a critical role in curating positive experiences for both developers and end users. A frictionless developer experience that uncomplicates processes and helps prevent developer burnout is vital.