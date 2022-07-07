Games: Nintendo Joy-Con, Crypt of the Necrodancer, and More
Steam adds support for Nintendo Joy-Con controllers in Beta
Steam is ever-improving and constantly expanding what is supported by Steam Input. Just recently they added a new Steam Client Beta with support for the Nintendo Joy-Con controllers.
Crypt of the Necrodancer: SYNCHRONY DLC released into Early Access
A pleasant surprise for Crypt of the Necrodancer fans! SYNCHRONY, a new DLC for Necrodancer, released today into early access. This surprise content for the pioneering 2015 rythm-roguelike is itself an act of necromancy, as until recently the game had not seen new content since the Amplified DLC in 2017. Today's release of Synchrony into EA follows a July update to the base game aimed at making Necrodancer compatible with Steam Deck.
Claim the fun and challenging Frick, Inc. from Kenney FREE for 24 hours
Frick, Inc. is an amusing game with a name that's slightly silly because it's fricking frustrating too. The developer, Kenney, has made it free to grab on itch.io for 24 hours.
Nara: Facing Fire inspired by Hollow Knight is live on Kickstarter with Linux support
Ready for another beautiful and engaging looking metroidvania? Loved Hollow Knight? You should keep an eye on Nara: Facing Fire that's live on Kickstarter. A game I briefly covered last month, the developer plans to offer full Native Linux support.
Last Call BBS, the final game from Zachtronics has left Early Access
Last Call BBS, the final game from the clever people at Zachtronics has left Early Access and is out now along with Native Linux support. Such a shame to see such a great developer move on. They've had some really amazing games over the years with my personal favourite being Opus Magnum from 2017.
Fantasy city-builder Songs of Syx adds diseases, makes you care for the elderly
Songs of Syx is a fantasy city-builder that made a bit of a splash at release selling a few thousand copies pretty quickly, but as always many more games appear and some fall off the radar but Songs of Syx continues expanding.
No more DLC for Oxygen Not Included, devs decide to do free updates instead
Oxygen Not Included is not getting any more DLC, Klei Entertainment has announced. Instead, they're going to keep pumping out free updates for all players. What is it? ONI is a space colony building game where you have to manage a growing group of people in a hostile environment.
Red Hat / Fedora Family / IBM Leftovers
Android Leftovers
MangoPi MQ Pro with 64-bit RISC-V processor
MangoPi has officially launched their second RISC-V mini PC after unveiling it earlier this year. The MangoPi MQ Pro measures just 65 x 30mm and is available with either 512MB or 1GB of DDR3L memory and is equipped with 2 x USB Type-C ports, 1 x mini HDMI 1.4 port, 1 x microSD card reader plus a 40-pin GPIO header compatible with Raspberry Pi boards. The mini PC also supports Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 4 connectivity. The MangoPi MQ Pro is the company second mini PC powered by a RISC-V processor and follows on from the tiny MangoPi MQ powered by a Allwinner D1s processor supported by 64MB of RAM and featuring 2 x USB-C ports, 1 x microSD card reader, WiFi and Bluetooth.
