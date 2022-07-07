Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 5th of August 2022 12:33:40 PM

Filed under

Video download link | md5sum 3edc7e8034ec8a96a4be17156946a27e

More Migrations and Upgrades

Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivative Works 4.0

Summary: We're moving to lighter and simpler systems that are easier to maintain (Alpine, Gemini, static pages); we've meanwhile faced a major obstacle due to the whole neighbourhood here losing power

THE past week has been tough due to a couple of incidents, which are likely related to one another, as explained in the video above. The lesson of the story is, do not use (micro)SD cards for storage of servers, especially not for something like a full base system (like a whole operating system).

For the Gemini capsule of this site, we're starting the system afresh on new storage for the third time in less than 2 years! We rebuild everything for the second time this year and it's only August.

The other part of the video shows that the new CMS is coming along nicely. It's already used on a test site of Tux Machines and after further maturity (it's considered alpha quality for now) we'll deploy the same sort of thing or something very similar in Techrights. Moving from database-driven page delivery to static site generators seems to be all the rage these days and we're crafting our own. Our webhost has just moved from WordPress to Hugo (hours ago). █