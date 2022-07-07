Games: Nintendo Joy-Con, Crypt of the Necrodancer, and More
Steam is ever-improving and constantly expanding what is supported by Steam Input. Just recently they added a new Steam Client Beta with support for the Nintendo Joy-Con controllers.
A pleasant surprise for Crypt of the Necrodancer fans! SYNCHRONY, a new DLC for Necrodancer, released today into early access. This surprise content for the pioneering 2015 rythm-roguelike is itself an act of necromancy, as until recently the game had not seen new content since the Amplified DLC in 2017. Today's release of Synchrony into EA follows a July update to the base game aimed at making Necrodancer compatible with Steam Deck.
Frick, Inc. is an amusing game with a name that's slightly silly because it's fricking frustrating too. The developer, Kenney, has made it free to grab on itch.io for 24 hours.
Ready for another beautiful and engaging looking metroidvania? Loved Hollow Knight? You should keep an eye on Nara: Facing Fire that's live on Kickstarter. A game I briefly covered last month, the developer plans to offer full Native Linux support.
Last Call BBS, the final game from the clever people at Zachtronics has left Early Access and is out now along with Native Linux support. Such a shame to see such a great developer move on. They've had some really amazing games over the years with my personal favourite being Opus Magnum from 2017.
Songs of Syx is a fantasy city-builder that made a bit of a splash at release selling a few thousand copies pretty quickly, but as always many more games appear and some fall off the radar but Songs of Syx continues expanding.
Oxygen Not Included is not getting any more DLC, Klei Entertainment has announced. Instead, they're going to keep pumping out free updates for all players. What is it? ONI is a space colony building game where you have to manage a growing group of people in a hostile environment.
Red Hat / Fedora Family / IBM Leftovers
In January of 2021 I attended Predictions 21, an online event organized by Forrester Research. “Faced with the pandemic, firms did things that once seemed impossible - sometimes overnight,” said Forrester last year, adding that “2021 will be the year that every company - not just the 15% of firms that were already digitally savvy - doubles down on technology-fueled experiences, operations, products, and ecosystems.”
Earlier this year I attended Predictions 22, and was particularly curious to see how things had changed in the intervening year. “Disruptive Forces Necessitate Bold Decisions,” was the overriding message in this year’s event guide. “The old ways of working no longer work. The future is up for grabs. Leading firms will use the crucibles of 2020 and 2021 to forge a path to an agile, creative, and resilient tomorrow.”
This is a weekly report from the CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team. If you have any questions or feedback, please respond to this report or contact us on #redhat-cpe channel on libera.chat (https://libera.chat/).
From software developer to CEO: Red Hat's Matt Hicks on his journey to the top
Over the past two years, IT leaders have been tasked with juggling innovation to keep business operations running efficiently – all at breakneck speed while collaborating with external partners. CIOs must also collaborate with internal stakeholders to manage the risks.
As business models and customer interactions have shifted to digital platforms, technology management has also changed to allow employees to remain productive in this new environment.
Organizations today have a diverse and truly globalized workforce and must consider different cultures, time zones, and currencies. Many employees also struggle with challenges such as balancing the demands of work and family, dealing with a more solitary work environment, and more – all of which affect mental health and work performance.
Software development is continuous and constantly changing. As a result, modern developers may feel “always on,” with little downtime to recharge. A study from Haystack found that 83 percent of software developers suffer from workplace burnout.
It’s no secret that the pandemic increased feelings of burnout, but other variables exacerbate these feelings as well. The top reasons developers cited in the study for burnout included high workload (47 percent), inefficient processes (31 percent), and unclear goals or targets (29 percent).
Developer experience (DevEx) refers to the overall interactions and feelings that a developer experiences when working toward a goal. It can play a critical role in curating positive experiences for both developers and end users. A frictionless developer experience that uncomplicates processes and helps prevent developer burnout is vital.
Android Leftovers
MangoPi MQ Pro with 64-bit RISC-V processor
MangoPi has officially launched their second RISC-V mini PC after unveiling it earlier this year. The MangoPi MQ Pro measures just 65 x 30mm and is available with either 512MB or 1GB of DDR3L memory and is equipped with 2 x USB Type-C ports, 1 x mini HDMI 1.4 port, 1 x microSD card reader plus a 40-pin GPIO header compatible with Raspberry Pi boards. The mini PC also supports Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 4 connectivity.
The MangoPi MQ Pro is the company second mini PC powered by a RISC-V processor and follows on from the tiny MangoPi MQ powered by a Allwinner D1s processor supported by 64MB of RAM and featuring 2 x USB-C ports, 1 x microSD card reader, WiFi and Bluetooth.
