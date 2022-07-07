How to Enable PipeWire and Disable PulseAudio in Ubuntu 22.04

There are lists of applications that I can’t afford to miss after setting up newly installed distributions, and one of them is EasyEffects, which enhances the audio quality to the next level. Without it, I don’t get the real vibe from the music. If you have ever used the EasyEffects, you will know it requires a PipeWire audio server, and it won’t work if you are using PulseAudio as an audio server, so I do have two options. One option is that I could install PulseEffects, or else I could enable PipeWire, which is bundled with Ubuntu 22.04, and as you know, PulseAudio doesn’t support the latest Bluetooth earphones, so it’s better for me to enable Pipewire.

Time to Make Mageia 9 Beautiful - The Artwork Drop is Open

As with every release, the artwork for Mageia 9 will come from you, the great community that supports and makes Mageia possible. The Development of Mageia 9 is progressing quickly, with many major updates and key features getting ready for testing and release. With this progress, it’s time to get the artwork ready for release. As in previous years, we’re looking for your contributions and ideas, but not just images and photos – if you have icons and logos, or ideas on how login screens or animations should look, then it’s time to discuss or show them off. Read on

Tux Machines is Now on Gemini

3edc7e8034ec8a96a4be17156946a27e

Video download link | md5sumCreative Commons Attribution-No Derivative Works 4.0: We're moving to lighter and simpler systems that are easier to maintain (Alpine, Gemini, static pages); we've meanwhile faced a major obstacle due to the whole neighbourhood here losing power

THE past week has been tough due to a couple of incidents, which are likely related to one another, as explained in the video above. The lesson of the story is, do not use (micro)SD cards for storage of servers, especially not for something like a full base system (like a whole operating system).