How to Enable PipeWire and Disable PulseAudio in Ubuntu 22.04
There are lists of applications that I can’t afford to miss after setting up newly installed distributions, and one of them is EasyEffects, which enhances the audio quality to the next level. Without it, I don’t get the real vibe from the music.
If you have ever used the EasyEffects, you will know it requires a PipeWire audio server, and it won’t work if you are using PulseAudio as an audio server, so I do have two options.
One option is that I could install PulseEffects, or else I could enable PipeWire, which is bundled with Ubuntu 22.04, and as you know, PulseAudio doesn’t support the latest Bluetooth earphones, so it’s better for me to enable Pipewire.
MangoPi MQ Pro with 64-bit RISC-V processor

MangoPi has officially launched their second RISC-V mini PC after unveiling it earlier this year. The MangoPi MQ Pro measures just 65 x 30mm and is available with either 512MB or 1GB of DDR3L memory and is equipped with 2 x USB Type-C ports, 1 x mini HDMI 1.4 port, 1 x microSD card reader plus a 40-pin GPIO header compatible with Raspberry Pi boards. The mini PC also supports Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 4 connectivity. The MangoPi MQ Pro is the company second mini PC powered by a RISC-V processor and follows on from the tiny MangoPi MQ powered by a Allwinner D1s processor supported by 64MB of RAM and featuring 2 x USB-C ports, 1 x microSD card reader, WiFi and Bluetooth.
