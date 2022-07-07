The all-new Linux mint 21 "Vanessa" is now OUT with some major improvements and changes throughout the system. A new base bringing the latest software versions, a set of improved Linux Mint apps, and a number of well picked big and small advancements throughout the system make this release a huge update to Linux Mint.

RegEx is a formidable tool that many just don’t understand, but can save literally thousands of hours of work.

When Ransomware attacks begin spreading, how would officials go about finding the source? Most of the time, finding the culprit(s) behind cyber-attacks is a very challenging task. In this episode of Enterprise Linux Security, Joao and Jay discuss some methods that were recently used to de-anonymize ransomware domains.

Gone are the days when Windows was your only good option when choosing an operating system. Thanks to the open-source community at large, Desktop Linux has witnessed steady growth in the past few years, and so has Google’s OS for computers and Chrome OS. Introduced in 2011, Chrome OS has grown immensely over the last decade, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic taking the previous two years by storm and work/study-from-home becoming the new norm. But the real question is, has Chrome OS developed enough to challenge Windows? Here’s the only ultimate Chrome OS Vs Windows comparison you’ll ever need!

The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) defines Cloud Native as A technology that empowers organisations to build and run scalable applications in modern, dynamic environments such as public, private, and hybrid clouds. Containers, service meshes, microservices, immutable infrastructure, and declarative APIs exemplify this approach. These techniques enable loosely coupled systems that are resilient, manageable, and observable. Combined with robust automation, they allow engineers to make high-impact changes frequently and predictably with minimal toil. Cloud native is about speed and agility.

Chip manufacturers are on speed dial for cloud giants like Google and Amazon when they need volume production of internally designed chips. But a program led by Google is trying to open source silicon on the roadmap to combat that domination. Google is leading a group of partners that provides open source software tools for chip designers to design, verify and test virtual versions of the chips, and then get the physical parts manufactured in factories for free. The goal is to help do-it-yourselfers, universities and chip startups cut the designs and production cost of chips. [...] The New Stack is a wholly owned subsidiary of Insight Partners, an investor in the following companies mentioned in this article: Unit, Bionic.

After almost a month of reconnaissance through the study of Chromium’s code, VLC’s code and other people’s attempts, we finally have figured out the Chromecast protocol, and it works flawlessly and reliably!

Netbeans is an open-source IDE known for its easy usage, intuitive interface, and Java implementation. However, users sometimes have their own preferences for which they might wish to use one of the other NetBeans themes. And there are plenty of options to choose from! That said, themes aren’t just used to make the software look pretty. They have a lot more to them and actually contribute much to the user experience besides the UI. Different themes in IDEs work to keep the codes organized and enhance their readability, among other benefits.

today's howtos How to Install exa on Ubuntu 20.04/22.04- ls command alternative Here in this tutorial, we will find out how to install and use Exa on Ubuntu 20.04 or 22.04 linux. The commands given here can be used on other Debian or Ubuntu-based systems as well. exa is a modern alternative to the ls command. exa is a revised terminal command (with more features) for listing files or folders. Colors are used for a clearer presentation by distinguishing file types and metadata. Symlinks, Git, and other attributes are also taken into account. It’s small, fast, and just one single binary.

Linux tool alternatives, configuring firewalls, and more sysadmin tips | Enable Sysadmin July 2022 was another excellent month for Enable Sysadmin. During the month, we published 24 new articles and received more than 770,000 reads from over 520,000 readers across the site.

How to Set and Unset Environment Variables in Linux - ByteXD In this tutorial, you will be acquainted with multiple methods to manage environment variables by checking all available variables (local and global), along with common ways to set/unset system-wide and remote login session accessible variables.

How To Install VSCodium on Linux Mint 21 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VSCodium on Linux Mint 21. For those of you who didn’t know, VSCodium is an open source, free to use, and community-driven binary distribution of Microsoft’s editor VSCode. The source code for this product can be found on GitHub, which is licensed under the MIT license and will always remain free as long as you don’t mind installing extra features via plugins or extensions from third parties like Telemetry. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of a VSCodium on Linux Mint 21 (Vanessa).