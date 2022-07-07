Language Selection

Security Leftovers

Friday 5th of August 2022
Security
  • New Linux malware brute-forces SSH servers to breach networks [Ed: Now the Microsofters are trying to blame "Linux" for weak passwords, which are brute-forced. This is getting utterly ridiculous given that Windows has actual back doors.]

    A new botnet called 'RapperBot' is being used in attacks since mid-June 2022, focusing on brute-forcing its way into Linux SSH servers to establish a foothold on the device.

  • Maritime regulation. All Hands-on Deck! | Pen Test Partners

    Since January 1st 2021 the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has been enforcing Resolution MSC. 428(98) of the International Safety Management (ISM) Code.

    This resolution encourages Vessel Owners to ensure that cyber risks are appropriately addressed in existing safety management systems (SMS) by no later than the first annual verification of the company’s Document of Compliance (DOC) after January 1, 2021.

  • Cobalt Strike Inspires Next-generation Crimeware | eSecurityPlanet

    Cobalt Strike is a legitimate vulnerability scanning and pentesting tool that has long been a favorite tool of hackers, and it’s even been adapted by hackers for Linux environments.

  • Security updates for Friday [LWN.net]

    Security updates have been issued by CentOS (firefox, thunderbird, and xorg-x11-server), Debian (xorg-server), Gentoo (Babel, go, icingaweb2, lib3mf, and libmcpp), Oracle (389-ds:1.4, go-toolset:ol8, httpd, mariadb:10.5, microcode_ctl, and ruby:2.5), Red Hat (xorg-x11-server), Scientific Linux (xorg-x11-server), SUSE (buildah, go1.17, go1.18, harfbuzz, python-ujson, qpdf, u-boot, and wavpack), and Ubuntu (gnutls28, libxml2, mod-wsgi, openjdk-8, openjdk-8, openjdk-lts, openjdk-17, openjdk-18, and python-django).

  • Taiwanese websites hit with DDoS attacks as Pelosi begins visit

    The attacks hit at least four websites — those of President Tsai Ing-wen, the National Defense Ministry, the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the country’s largest airport, Taiwan Taoyuan International.

    It wasn’t clear where the cyberattacks came from. Their timing added to concerns over China's vehement opposition to the visit by Pelosi, D-Calif.

today's leftovers

  • Top 15 Best Netbeans Themes for Free in 2022

    Netbeans is an open-source IDE known for its easy usage, intuitive interface, and Java implementation. However, users sometimes have their own preferences for which they might wish to use one of the other NetBeans themes. And there are plenty of options to choose from! That said, themes aren’t just used to make the software look pretty. They have a lot more to them and actually contribute much to the user experience besides the UI. Different themes in IDEs work to keep the codes organized and enhance their readability, among other benefits.

  • Chromecast Protocol

    After almost a month of reconnaissance through the study of Chromium’s code, VLC’s code and other people’s attempts, we finally have figured out the Chromecast protocol, and it works flawlessly and reliably!

  • Google Puts Open Source in Chip Design and Manufacturing – The New Stack

    Chip manufacturers are on speed dial for cloud giants like Google and Amazon when they need volume production of internally designed chips. But a program led by Google is trying to open source silicon on the roadmap to combat that domination. Google is leading a group of partners that provides open source software tools for chip designers to design, verify and test virtual versions of the chips, and then get the physical parts manufactured in factories for free. The goal is to help do-it-yourselfers, universities and chip startups cut the designs and production cost of chips. [...] The New Stack is a wholly owned subsidiary of Insight Partners, an investor in the following companies mentioned in this article: Unit, Bionic.

  • Canonical talks cloud native and career development at community meetup in Manila | Ubuntu

    The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) defines Cloud Native as A technology that empowers organisations to build and run scalable applications in modern, dynamic environments such as public, private, and hybrid clouds. Containers, service meshes, microservices, immutable infrastructure, and declarative APIs exemplify this approach. These techniques enable loosely coupled systems that are resilient, manageable, and observable. Combined with robust automation, they allow engineers to make high-impact changes frequently and predictably with minimal toil. Cloud native is about speed and agility.

  • Chrome OS Vs Windows: The Ultimate Comparison [Ed: A false dichotomy, as usual]

    Gone are the days when Windows was your only good option when choosing an operating system. Thanks to the open-source community at large, Desktop Linux has witnessed steady growth in the past few years, and so has Google’s OS for computers and Chrome OS. Introduced in 2011, Chrome OS has grown immensely over the last decade, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic taking the previous two years by storm and work/study-from-home becoming the new norm. But the real question is, has Chrome OS developed enough to challenge Windows? Here’s the only ultimate Chrome OS Vs Windows comparison you’ll ever need!

Videos: Ransomware, RegEx, Linux Mint 21, and More

today's howtos

  • How to Install exa on Ubuntu 20.04/22.04- ls command alternative

    Here in this tutorial, we will find out how to install and use Exa on Ubuntu 20.04 or 22.04 linux. The commands given here can be used on other Debian or Ubuntu-based systems as well. exa is a modern alternative to the ls command. exa is a revised terminal command (with more features) for listing files or folders. Colors are used for a clearer presentation by distinguishing file types and metadata. Symlinks, Git, and other attributes are also taken into account. It’s small, fast, and just one single binary.

  • Linux tool alternatives, configuring firewalls, and more sysadmin tips | Enable Sysadmin

    July 2022 was another excellent month for Enable Sysadmin. During the month, we published 24 new articles and received more than 770,000 reads from over 520,000 readers across the site.

  • How to Set and Unset Environment Variables in Linux - ByteXD

    In this tutorial, you will be acquainted with multiple methods to manage environment variables by checking all available variables (local and global), along with common ways to set/unset system-wide and remote login session accessible variables.

  • How To Install VSCodium on Linux Mint 21 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VSCodium on Linux Mint 21. For those of you who didn’t know, VSCodium is an open source, free to use, and community-driven binary distribution of Microsoft’s editor VSCode. The source code for this product can be found on GitHub, which is licensed under the MIT license and will always remain free as long as you don’t mind installing extra features via plugins or extensions from third parties like Telemetry. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of a VSCodium on Linux Mint 21 (Vanessa).

