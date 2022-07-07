A Wild Metadata Cleaner for Linux Appeared! The GTK-based Metadata Cleaner app on Flathub looks ideal. This Python-based GTK app lets you view and clean metadata from a variety of file types. The app is totally open source and leverages the mat2 library for its file-washing abilities. While most metadata routinely embedded in files is innocuous or banal some may reveal more information than you’d like. For example, photos taken on most cameras and smartphones embed a data about where a picture was taken, the device it was taken on, and more as EXIF (Exchangeable Image File Format). You don’t need to be über-paranoid to want to remove location data from photos you share with others!

today's leftovers Top 15 Best Netbeans Themes for Free in 2022 Netbeans is an open-source IDE known for its easy usage, intuitive interface, and Java implementation. However, users sometimes have their own preferences for which they might wish to use one of the other NetBeans themes. And there are plenty of options to choose from! That said, themes aren’t just used to make the software look pretty. They have a lot more to them and actually contribute much to the user experience besides the UI. Different themes in IDEs work to keep the codes organized and enhance their readability, among other benefits.

Chromecast Protocol After almost a month of reconnaissance through the study of Chromium’s code, VLC’s code and other people’s attempts, we finally have figured out the Chromecast protocol, and it works flawlessly and reliably!

Google Puts Open Source in Chip Design and Manufacturing – The New Stack Chip manufacturers are on speed dial for cloud giants like Google and Amazon when they need volume production of internally designed chips. But a program led by Google is trying to open source silicon on the roadmap to combat that domination. Google is leading a group of partners that provides open source software tools for chip designers to design, verify and test virtual versions of the chips, and then get the physical parts manufactured in factories for free. The goal is to help do-it-yourselfers, universities and chip startups cut the designs and production cost of chips. [...] The New Stack is a wholly owned subsidiary of Insight Partners, an investor in the following companies mentioned in this article: Unit, Bionic.

Canonical talks cloud native and career development at community meetup in Manila | Ubuntu The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) defines Cloud Native as A technology that empowers organisations to build and run scalable applications in modern, dynamic environments such as public, private, and hybrid clouds. Containers, service meshes, microservices, immutable infrastructure, and declarative APIs exemplify this approach. These techniques enable loosely coupled systems that are resilient, manageable, and observable. Combined with robust automation, they allow engineers to make high-impact changes frequently and predictably with minimal toil. Cloud native is about speed and agility.

Chrome OS Vs Windows: The Ultimate Comparison [Ed: A false dichotomy, as usual] Gone are the days when Windows was your only good option when choosing an operating system. Thanks to the open-source community at large, Desktop Linux has witnessed steady growth in the past few years, and so has Google’s OS for computers and Chrome OS. Introduced in 2011, Chrome OS has grown immensely over the last decade, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic taking the previous two years by storm and work/study-from-home becoming the new norm. But the real question is, has Chrome OS developed enough to challenge Windows? Here’s the only ultimate Chrome OS Vs Windows comparison you’ll ever need!