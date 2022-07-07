Linux Mint 20.3 Users Can Now Upgrade to Linux Mint 21, Here’s How
With Linux Mint 21 the upgrade process is done through a new utility that the Linux Mint team worked on during the development cycle of Linux Mint 21. The utility is called mintupgrade (Upgrade Tool) and while it launches from the command line it provides users with a full graphical upgrade process.
Upgrade Tool was first made available a few months ago for Linux Mint Debian Edition 4, allowing users to upgrade to Linux Mint Debian Edition 5. But, as of today, August 5th, 2022, it’s also available for Linux Mint 20.3 “Una” users who want to upgrade their installations to Linux Mint 21 “Vanessa”.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 217 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
A Wild Metadata Cleaner for Linux Appeared!
The GTK-based Metadata Cleaner app on Flathub looks ideal. This Python-based GTK app lets you view and clean metadata from a variety of file types. The app is totally open source and leverages the mat2 library for its file-washing abilities. While most metadata routinely embedded in files is innocuous or banal some may reveal more information than you’d like. For example, photos taken on most cameras and smartphones embed a data about where a picture was taken, the device it was taken on, and more as EXIF (Exchangeable Image File Format). You don’t need to be über-paranoid to want to remove location data from photos you share with others!
today's leftovers
Videos: Ransomware, RegEx, Linux Mint 21, and More
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 min 2 sec ago
8 hours 16 min ago
9 hours 53 min ago
11 hours 28 min ago
14 hours 12 min ago
14 hours 52 min ago
15 hours 36 min ago
15 hours 38 min ago
21 hours 27 min ago
23 hours 28 min ago