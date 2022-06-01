Language Selection

Fitting Endless OS images on small disks

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 5th of August 2022 09:18:56 PM
GNU
Linux
GNOME

People like to fixate on the disk space used by installing a calculator app as a Flatpak when you don’t have any other Flatpak apps installed. For example, on my system GNOME Calculator takes up 9.3 MB for itself, plus 803.1 MB for the GNOME 42 runtime it depends on. Regular readers will not be surprised when I say that that 803.1 MB figure looks rather different when you realise that Calculator is just one of 70 apps on my system that use that runtime; 11.5 MB of runtime per app feels a lot more reasonable.

But I do have one app installed which depends on the GNOME 3.34 runtime, which has been unsupported since August 2020, and the GNOME 3.34 runtime only shares 102 MB of its files with the GNOME 42 runtime, leaving 769 MB installed solely for this one 11 MB app.

The 4 Best Self-Hosted Google Photos Alternatives

Smartphone users take hundreds, if not thousands of photos every year, and many have relied on Google Photos to automatically upload and store their holiday snapshots for free. The service ceased to offer unlimited storage in 2021, meaning that users had to either fork over cash to Google or find another solution—either by moving to another provider or self-hosting. Here are some of the best self-hosted Google Photos alternatives to create your own media server on Linux. Read on

GNU Binutils 2.39 Released

This release contains numerous bug fixes, and also the following new
features:

  * The ELF linker will now generate a warning message if the stack is made
    executable.  Similarly it will warn if the output binary contains a
    segment with all three of the read, write and execute permission
    bits set.  These warnings are intended to help developers identify
    programs which might be vulnerable to attack via these executable
    memory regions.

    The warnings are enabled by default but can be disabled via a command
    line option.  It is also possible to build a linker with the warnings
    disabled, should that be necessary.
    
  * The ELF linker now supports a --package-metadata option that allows
    embedding a JSON payload in accordance to the Package Metadata
    specification. 

  * In linker scripts it is now possible to use TYPE=<type> in an output
    section description to set the section type value.

  * The objdump program now supports coloured/colored syntax
    highlighting of its disassembler output for some architectures.
    (Currently: AVR, RiscV, s390, x86, x86_64).

  * The nm program now supports a --no-weak/-W option to make it ignore
    weak symbols.

  * The readelf and objdump programs now support a -wE option to prevent
    them from attempting to access debuginfod servers when following
    links.

  * The objcopy program's --weaken, --weaken-symbol, and
    --weaken-symbols options now works with unique symbols as well.

Our thanks go out to all of the binutils contributors, past and
present, for helping to make this release possible.
