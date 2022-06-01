Debian: Thorsten Alteholz, Dirk Eddelbuettel, and Sparky Linux
Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in July 2022
This month I accepted 420 and rejected 44 packages. The overall number of packages that got accepted was 422.
I am sad to write the following lines, but unfortunately there are people who rather take advantage of others instead of doing a proper maintenance of their packages.
So, in order to find time slots for as much packages in NEW as possible, I no longer write a debian/copyright for others. I know it is a boring task to collect the copyright information, but our policy still requires this. Of course nobody is perfect and certainly one or the other license or copyright holder can be overlooked. Luckily most of the contributors maintain their debian/copyright very thouroughly with a terrific result.
On the other hand some contributors upload only some crap and demand that I exactly list what is missing. I am no longer willing to do this. I am going to stop processing after I found a few missing things and reject the package. When I see repeatedly uploads containing only improvements with things I pointed out, I will process this package only after all others from NEW are done.
Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppXts 0.0.5 on CRAN: Routine Refreshment
A full eight and half years (!!) since its 0.0.4 release, version 0.0.5 of RcppXts is now on CRAN. The RcppXts package demonstrates how to access the export C API of xts which we contributed a looong time ago.
This release contains an accumulated small set of updates made as the CRAN Policies evolved. We now register and use the shared library routines (updates in both src/init.c and NAMESPACE), turned on continuous integration, switched it from the now disgraces service to another, adopted our portable r-ci along with r2, added badges to the README.md, updated to https URLs, and made sure the methods package (from base R) was actually imported (something Rcpp has a need for at startup). That latter part now triggered a recent email from the CRAN maintainers which prompted this release.
Sparky: g4music
A fast, fluent, light weight music player written in GTK4, with a beautiful, adaptive user interface, so named G4Music. It is also focusing on high performance, for those people who has huge number of songs.
Security and Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD)
Fitting Endless OS images on small disks
People like to fixate on the disk space used by installing a calculator app as a Flatpak when you don’t have any other Flatpak apps installed. For example, on my system GNOME Calculator takes up 9.3 MB for itself, plus 803.1 MB for the GNOME 42 runtime it depends on. Regular readers will not be surprised when I say that that 803.1 MB figure looks rather different when you realise that Calculator is just one of 70 apps on my system that use that runtime; 11.5 MB of runtime per app feels a lot more reasonable. But I do have one app installed which depends on the GNOME 3.34 runtime, which has been unsupported since August 2020, and the GNOME 3.34 runtime only shares 102 MB of its files with the GNOME 42 runtime, leaving 769 MB installed solely for this one 11 MB app. Read on
The 4 Best Self-Hosted Google Photos Alternatives
Smartphone users take hundreds, if not thousands of photos every year, and many have relied on Google Photos to automatically upload and store their holiday snapshots for free. The service ceased to offer unlimited storage in 2021, meaning that users had to either fork over cash to Google or find another solution—either by moving to another provider or self-hosting. Here are some of the best self-hosted Google Photos alternatives to create your own media server on Linux. Read on
GNU Binutils 2.39 Released
This release contains numerous bug fixes, and also the following new features: * The ELF linker will now generate a warning message if the stack is made executable. Similarly it will warn if the output binary contains a segment with all three of the read, write and execute permission bits set. These warnings are intended to help developers identify programs which might be vulnerable to attack via these executable memory regions. The warnings are enabled by default but can be disabled via a command line option. It is also possible to build a linker with the warnings disabled, should that be necessary. * The ELF linker now supports a --package-metadata option that allows embedding a JSON payload in accordance to the Package Metadata specification. * In linker scripts it is now possible to use TYPE=<type> in an output section description to set the section type value. * The objdump program now supports coloured/colored syntax highlighting of its disassembler output for some architectures. (Currently: AVR, RiscV, s390, x86, x86_64). * The nm program now supports a --no-weak/-W option to make it ignore weak symbols. * The readelf and objdump programs now support a -wE option to prevent them from attempting to access debuginfod servers when following links. * The objcopy program's --weaken, --weaken-symbol, and --weaken-symbols options now works with unique symbols as well. Our thanks go out to all of the binutils contributors, past and present, for helping to make this release possible.Read on
