today's howtos
-
How to Mount NFS on Debian 11
With NFS (Network File System), you can share files and folders with other systems in a network. NFS is based on a client-server architecture that allows users to remotely connect and access files through the network. With NFS, users can access shared files and folders as if they exist in their own system.
-
How to Protect Your Linux System Against Log4Shell
A serious flaw in the Log4j framework enables cybercriminals to gain access to vulnerable systems by injecting a single malicious code. This vulnerability is known as Log4J, a free logging library distributed by the Apache Software Foundation.
Java is used in a vast array of contemporary digital products, including web servers, cloud solutions, and applications – making all of these products vulnerable to hacking through the Log4Shell vulnerability.
-
How to Enable Wake-on-LAN in Ubuntu - Make Tech Easier
We all feel the desire to automate everything. Our cars, houses and especially our computers. Wake-on-LAN is the perfect way to automate turning your PC on.
While this guide will focus on how to enable Wake-on-LAN in Ubuntu, you can apply it to Linux distros, and you can even find the feature in Windows.
-
How to connect to Linux Samba shares from Windows | TechRepublic
When Windows 10 was released, it seemingly broke the ability to easily connect to Linux Samba shares. It appeared one could not write to Linux share from Windows 10. Considering how many businesses rely on Samba for the sharing of folders, this was a bad move on the part of Microsoft. Fortunately, the ability to connect to Samba shares wasn’t actually removed from the Windows platform, it was merely tucked a bit out of sight.
-
Use GNOME Keyring with Sway :: Major Hayden
SSH key authentication makes it easier to secure SSH servers and it opens the door to automation with projects such as Ansible. However, working with encrypted SSH keys becomes tedious when you have several of them for different services. This is where an SSH agent can help!
-
How to build a snap using ROS 2 Humble | Ubuntu
We’ve recently celebrated the release of ROS 2 Humble Hawksbill with a post detailing how to get started developing for the new release in containers. In addition, we shared an overview of the new features included with this new release, particularly its enhanced security features.
This week we are tackling the logical next step in software development: packaging. Indeed, once we’re done developing our super cool ROS 2 Humble application, we still have to get it out into the hands of our users.
In this post, we are going to see how to package a ROS 2 Humble application as a snap with an ‘hello world’-like example.
-
Still using apt for Linux on a Chromebook? Try Nala instead
I noticed a fair number of commenters on my last post, “Why I use a Chromebook”, use the Linux on a Chromebook feature. More than expected, to be honest. I’ll bet only a few, if any, of them have stopped using apt, or the Advanced Package Tool, command to install Linux apps. I have. I now use Nala for Linux, which is a front-end for the apt package manager command.
-
How to install FreeCAD 0.19.1 on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install FreeCAD 0.19.1 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
Security and Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD)
Fitting Endless OS images on small disks
People like to fixate on the disk space used by installing a calculator app as a Flatpak when you don’t have any other Flatpak apps installed. For example, on my system GNOME Calculator takes up 9.3 MB for itself, plus 803.1 MB for the GNOME 42 runtime it depends on. Regular readers will not be surprised when I say that that 803.1 MB figure looks rather different when you realise that Calculator is just one of 70 apps on my system that use that runtime; 11.5 MB of runtime per app feels a lot more reasonable. But I do have one app installed which depends on the GNOME 3.34 runtime, which has been unsupported since August 2020, and the GNOME 3.34 runtime only shares 102 MB of its files with the GNOME 42 runtime, leaving 769 MB installed solely for this one 11 MB app. Read on
The 4 Best Self-Hosted Google Photos Alternatives
Smartphone users take hundreds, if not thousands of photos every year, and many have relied on Google Photos to automatically upload and store their holiday snapshots for free. The service ceased to offer unlimited storage in 2021, meaning that users had to either fork over cash to Google or find another solution—either by moving to another provider or self-hosting. Here are some of the best self-hosted Google Photos alternatives to create your own media server on Linux. Read on
GNU Binutils 2.39 Released
This release contains numerous bug fixes, and also the following new features: * The ELF linker will now generate a warning message if the stack is made executable. Similarly it will warn if the output binary contains a segment with all three of the read, write and execute permission bits set. These warnings are intended to help developers identify programs which might be vulnerable to attack via these executable memory regions. The warnings are enabled by default but can be disabled via a command line option. It is also possible to build a linker with the warnings disabled, should that be necessary. * The ELF linker now supports a --package-metadata option that allows embedding a JSON payload in accordance to the Package Metadata specification. * In linker scripts it is now possible to use TYPE=<type> in an output section description to set the section type value. * The objdump program now supports coloured/colored syntax highlighting of its disassembler output for some architectures. (Currently: AVR, RiscV, s390, x86, x86_64). * The nm program now supports a --no-weak/-W option to make it ignore weak symbols. * The readelf and objdump programs now support a -wE option to prevent them from attempting to access debuginfod servers when following links. * The objcopy program's --weaken, --weaken-symbol, and --weaken-symbols options now works with unique symbols as well. Our thanks go out to all of the binutils contributors, past and present, for helping to make this release possible.Read on
