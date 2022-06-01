today's leftovers
openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the weeks 2022/29-31
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
I was in the fortunate situation of enjoying two weeks of offline time. Took a little bit of effort, but I did manage to not start my computer a single time (ok, I cheated, checked emails, and staging progress on the phone browser). During this time, Richard has been taking good care of Tumbleweed – with the limitations that were put upon him, like reduced OBS worker powers and the like. In any case, I still do want to give you an overview of what changed in Tumbleweed during those three weeks. There was a total of 8 snapshots released (0718, 0719, 0725, 0728, 0729, 0731, 0801, 0802). A few of those snapshots have only been published, but no announcement emails were sent out, as there were also some mailman issues on the factory mailing list.
Jamie McClelland | Fine tuning Thunderbird's end-to-end encryption
I love that Thunderbird really tackled OpenPGP head on and incorporated it directly into the client. I know it’s been a bit rough for some users, but I think it’s a good long term investment.
And to demonstrate I’ll now complain about a minor issue .
I replied to an encrypted message but couldn’t send the response using encryption. I got an error message indicating that “End-to-end encryption requires resolving certificate issues for” … and it listed the recipient email address.
Chromium Blog: Chrome 105 Beta: Custom Highlighting, Fetch Upload Streaming, and More
Unless otherwise noted, changes described below apply to the newest Chrome beta channel release for Android, Chrome OS, Linux, macOS, and Windows. Learn more about the features listed here through the provided links or from the list on ChromeStatus.com. Chrome 105 is beta as of DATE. You can download the latest on Google.com for desktop or on Google Play Store on Android.
Welcome to Deep Dive AI
The Apache News Round-up: week ending 5 August 2022 : The Apache Software Foundation Blog
Welcome, August --we’re opening the month with another great week. Here’s what the Apache community has been up to...
This high-precision AC meter handles inductive loads | Arduino Blog
AC (alternating current) meters are useful tools for measuring power draw. One might use an AC meter to monitor the power consumption of their devices and appliances with the goal of lowering their energy bill. Makers in particular can benefit from AC meters to learn about the power consumption of their own projects. Basic AC meters are cheap and easy to find, but they don’t measure inductive loads accurately. This DIY high-precision digital AC meter can handle inductive loads.
An inductive load is any device or appliance that utilizes electric coils, which are found in motors, transformers, relays, and many other basic electric parts. Those coils create both a standard resistive load and an inductive load. The higher the inductive load relative to the resistive load, the less accurate typical AC meter readings become. An air conditioning unit, for example, is a substantial inductive load. Cheap AC meters measure the peaks of the current’s sine wave, but inductive loads alter the shape of the wave so that it is no longer a sine wave and that makes the meter’s calculations inaccurate.
Mintable is the Best Open-source Finance Automation for Geeks
Mintable is an open-source project that is released under the MIT License.
Non-lexical lifetimes (NLL) fully stable | Rust Blog
As of Rust 1.63 (releasing next week), the "non-lexical lifetimes" (NLL) work will be enabled by default. NLL is the second iteration of Rust's borrow checker. The RFC actually does quite a nice job of highlighting some of the motivating examples. "But," I hear you saying, "wasn't NLL included in Rust 2018?" And yes, yes it was! But at that time, NLL was only enabled for Rust 2018 code, while Rust 2015 code ran in "migration mode". When in "migration mode," the compiler would run both the old and the new borrow checker and compare the results. This way, we could give warnings for older code that should never have compiled in the first place; we could also limit the impact of any bugs in the new code. Over time, we have limited migration mode to be closer and closer to just running the new-style borrow checker: in the next release, that process completes, and all Rust code will be checked with NLL.
Godot Engine - Godot 3.5: Can't stop won't stop
After 9 months of development, Godot 3.5 is out and it comes fully packed with features and quality of life improvements!
While most development focus is on our upcoming Godot 4.0 release, many contributors and users want a robust and mature 3.x branch to develop and publish their games today, so it's important for us to keep giving Godot 3 users an improved gamedev experience. Most of work was aimed at implementing missing features or fixing bugs which are critical for publishing 2D and 3D games with Godot 3.x, and at making the existing features more optimized and reliable.
Godot 3.5 is compatible with Godot 3.4.x projects and is a recommended upgrade for all 3.4.x users.
Despite Alder Lake optimization, Windows 11 struggles to stay ahead of Ubuntu / Linux - Neowin
Back at its Architecture Day 2021 event, when Intel shared the core design details of its Alder Lake CPU architecture, the firm stated that Windows 11 was optimized in a way to best take advantage of the Alder Lake's Performance Hybrid architecture and the new Thread Director technology that helps Windows 11 task scheduling.
A comparison test in November last year indeed showed that the Intel 12th Gen chips were a bit ahead of Ubuntu and the Linux 5.15 kernel. With the succeeding Linux 5.16 too, the performance of Alder Lake was not as consistent as on Windows 11.
KaOS 2022.06 Quick overview #linux #kaos - Invidious
A Quick Overview of KaOS 2022.06
Linux User Plays Cruelest Joke EVER on Coworker - Invidious
The Lost Opportunity
Back in 1999, Saski told me: “The Wintel world used to be untouchable but now a new era is coming. The opportunity for change is Linux.”
The argument went that, if the Linux operating system became mainstream, “then the basis for competition in the microprocessor market becomes cost/performance not architecture,” said Saski.
Asked if NEC would take advantage of the opportunity by seeking to establish its own proprietary microprocessor architecture Sasaki replied: “That would be difficult, but we have a strong background in the MIPS architecture.”
Sasaki did not rule out NEC developing its own microprocessor, he merely said that MIPS would be the “first priority” if the opportunity arose.
Whether or not the opportunity is there “depends on the applications software”, said Sasaki.
If this becomes available then PC makers may support Linux just as IBM and HP have supported Linux in servers.
“It all depends on our customers’ decision,” said Sasaki, “up to now we have had no way to tell. But now we have a chance.”
Why Kubernetes is the ‘Secret Sauce’ for Bank Digitization
Google “banking” and “disruption,” and nearly 200 hits sprawl across more than 20 pages of search results.
The high interest in banking disruption isn’t surprising. Though disruption is a favorite business buzzword that can easily lend itself to hyperbole, it truly is accurate for the banking and financial services industry.
Security and Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD)
Fitting Endless OS images on small disks
People like to fixate on the disk space used by installing a calculator app as a Flatpak when you don’t have any other Flatpak apps installed. For example, on my system GNOME Calculator takes up 9.3 MB for itself, plus 803.1 MB for the GNOME 42 runtime it depends on. Regular readers will not be surprised when I say that that 803.1 MB figure looks rather different when you realise that Calculator is just one of 70 apps on my system that use that runtime; 11.5 MB of runtime per app feels a lot more reasonable. But I do have one app installed which depends on the GNOME 3.34 runtime, which has been unsupported since August 2020, and the GNOME 3.34 runtime only shares 102 MB of its files with the GNOME 42 runtime, leaving 769 MB installed solely for this one 11 MB app. Read on
The 4 Best Self-Hosted Google Photos Alternatives
Smartphone users take hundreds, if not thousands of photos every year, and many have relied on Google Photos to automatically upload and store their holiday snapshots for free. The service ceased to offer unlimited storage in 2021, meaning that users had to either fork over cash to Google or find another solution—either by moving to another provider or self-hosting. Here are some of the best self-hosted Google Photos alternatives to create your own media server on Linux. Read on
GNU Binutils 2.39 Released
This release contains numerous bug fixes, and also the following new features: * The ELF linker will now generate a warning message if the stack is made executable. Similarly it will warn if the output binary contains a segment with all three of the read, write and execute permission bits set. These warnings are intended to help developers identify programs which might be vulnerable to attack via these executable memory regions. The warnings are enabled by default but can be disabled via a command line option. It is also possible to build a linker with the warnings disabled, should that be necessary. * The ELF linker now supports a --package-metadata option that allows embedding a JSON payload in accordance to the Package Metadata specification. * In linker scripts it is now possible to use TYPE=<type> in an output section description to set the section type value. * The objdump program now supports coloured/colored syntax highlighting of its disassembler output for some architectures. (Currently: AVR, RiscV, s390, x86, x86_64). * The nm program now supports a --no-weak/-W option to make it ignore weak symbols. * The readelf and objdump programs now support a -wE option to prevent them from attempting to access debuginfod servers when following links. * The objcopy program's --weaken, --weaken-symbol, and --weaken-symbols options now works with unique symbols as well. Our thanks go out to all of the binutils contributors, past and present, for helping to make this release possible.Read on
