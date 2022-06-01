today's howtos How to Password-Protect Files and Folders on Linux Securing your files and directories with a strong password is a sure-fire way to prevent unauthorized access and snooping on Linux. Whether you want to share a file online, store it in the cloud, carry it on a thumb drive, or add it to your archive, password-protecting it is the best approach to secure its content and prevent unauthorized access. The same holds true for folders too. Therefore, it's crucial to encrypt them as well. On Linux, you have several ways to password-protect files and folders. Most of these methods use encryption, which offers additional protection than others.

How to Upgrade from Rocky Linux 8 to Rocky Linux 9 This step-by-step guide shows you how to easily upgrade your existing Rocky Linux 8 system to Rocky Linux 9. Before we get into the technicalities, we need to state clearly the following. The procedure described in this guide has been tried and is workable; nevertheless, the official recommendation is that upgrading from Rocky Linux 8 to Rocky Linux 9 is not encouraged and that a clean install of Rocky Linux 9 is preferable. The Rocky Linux team does not recommend upgrades from one major version to the next (in this case 8.6 to 9.0). While it is technically possible to upgrade between major versions, we instead recommend a fresh install of the desired latest major version.

How to Play PS3 Games on PC with RPCS3

How to Install & Scan Viruses ClamAV on Ubuntu 22.04 | Mark Ai Code Clam AntiVirus (ClamAV) is a free and open source command line interface antivirus software tool. It is used to identify trojans and dangerous software, such as viruses. It can scan files rapidly and detect over one million viruses and trojans. One of its key applications is to scan emails on mail gateways. ClamAV is compatible with the following Linux operating systems: Ubuntu (20.04, 22.04), Debian (8,9), and CentOS (7,8). This article will go through how to install and use ClamAV on Ubuntu 22.04.

How To Install XnView MP on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install XnView MP on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, XnView MP is a versatile and powerful photo viewer, image management, image resizer and is compatible with more than 500 formats. XnView MP is a general-purpose application that is used by graphics designers at personal and commercial level. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the XnView image viewer on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

Running Multiple Commands At Once in Linux – TecAdmin We’ll learn about how to execute several commands simultaneously in Linux in this article. Every operator has its own advantages when it comes to separating commands. This tutorial will help a little bit in improving how we execute commands and author shell scripts. The Linux operating system offers a simple command line interface for managing the system. There are shells such as Bash, CSH, and Zsh that accept commands from the user and route them to the kernel. A command is used to perform some function on the system. We may also specify multiple shells at once and execute them one after the other. There are three distinct options available using the separator operators. In the following section, we will look at them in detail.

Running a Cron job every Sunday (Weekly) – TecAdmin Many of the applications required weekly cron jobs to perform a few tasks. For example, perform weekly maintenance, cleanup disk spaces, cleanup mailing list, and other tasks. You may run your weekly tasks on any day of the week. CPU and memory consumption is required for jobs that require a CPU and memory. Those jobs are best to run on a weekend day.

How to Keep SSH Terminal Session Alive in Linux SSH, or Secure Shell, is a gem for the Linux administrator to manage the remote system via a Linux terminal. It provides you with access control over the remote machine with or without root privileges. Logged-in users can easily perform admin tasks such as updating the system or managing system packages. However, when you leave a terminal session on a system update for a certain period of time, the session becomes inactive after the update is complete.