This week in KDE: Easier Samba sharing setup
We continue chewing through bugs this week, and now I’m mentioning the “very high priority” Plasma bugs in addition to the “15 minute bugs” which are slightly lower priority. Plasma developers reading along are encouraged to prioritize the very high priority bugs.
today's howtos
Securing your files and directories with a strong password is a sure-fire way to prevent unauthorized access and snooping on Linux.
Whether you want to share a file online, store it in the cloud, carry it on a thumb drive, or add it to your archive, password-protecting it is the best approach to secure its content and prevent unauthorized access.
The same holds true for folders too. Therefore, it's crucial to encrypt them as well. On Linux, you have several ways to password-protect files and folders. Most of these methods use encryption, which offers additional protection than others.
This step-by-step guide shows you how to easily upgrade your existing Rocky Linux 8 system to Rocky Linux 9.
Before we get into the technicalities, we need to state clearly the following. The procedure described in this guide has been tried and is workable; nevertheless, the official recommendation is that upgrading from Rocky Linux 8 to Rocky Linux 9 is not encouraged and that a clean install of Rocky Linux 9 is preferable.
The Rocky Linux team does not recommend upgrades from one major version to the next (in this case 8.6 to 9.0). While it is technically possible to upgrade between major versions, we instead recommend a fresh install of the desired latest major version.
Clam AntiVirus (ClamAV) is a free and open source command line interface antivirus software tool. It is used to identify trojans and dangerous software, such as viruses. It can scan files rapidly and detect over one million viruses and trojans. One of its key applications is to scan emails on mail gateways. ClamAV is compatible with the following Linux operating systems: Ubuntu (20.04, 22.04), Debian (8,9), and CentOS (7,8). This article will go through how to install and use ClamAV on Ubuntu 22.04.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install XnView MP on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, XnView MP is a versatile and powerful photo viewer, image management, image resizer and is compatible with more than 500 formats. XnView MP is a general-purpose application that is used by graphics designers at personal and commercial level.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the XnView image viewer on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
We’ll learn about how to execute several commands simultaneously in Linux in this article. Every operator has its own advantages when it comes to separating commands. This tutorial will help a little bit in improving how we execute commands and author shell scripts.
The Linux operating system offers a simple command line interface for managing the system. There are shells such as Bash, CSH, and Zsh that accept commands from the user and route them to the kernel. A command is used to perform some function on the system. We may also specify multiple shells at once and execute them one after the other.
There are three distinct options available using the separator operators. In the following section, we will look at them in detail.
Many of the applications required weekly cron jobs to perform a few tasks. For example, perform weekly maintenance, cleanup disk spaces, cleanup mailing list, and other tasks. You may run your weekly tasks on any day of the week. CPU and memory consumption is required for jobs that require a CPU and memory. Those jobs are best to run on a weekend day.
How to Keep SSH Terminal Session Alive in Linux
SSH, or Secure Shell, is a gem for the Linux administrator to manage the remote system via a Linux terminal. It provides you with access control over the remote machine with or without root privileges.
Logged-in users can easily perform admin tasks such as updating the system or managing system packages. However, when you leave a terminal session on a system update for a certain period of time, the session becomes inactive after the update is complete.
today's leftovers
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
I was in the fortunate situation of enjoying two weeks of offline time. Took a little bit of effort, but I did manage to not start my computer a single time (ok, I cheated, checked emails, and staging progress on the phone browser). During this time, Richard has been taking good care of Tumbleweed – with the limitations that were put upon him, like reduced OBS worker powers and the like. In any case, I still do want to give you an overview of what changed in Tumbleweed during those three weeks. There was a total of 8 snapshots released (0718, 0719, 0725, 0728, 0729, 0731, 0801, 0802). A few of those snapshots have only been published, but no announcement emails were sent out, as there were also some mailman issues on the factory mailing list.
I love that Thunderbird really tackled OpenPGP head on and incorporated it directly into the client. I know it’s been a bit rough for some users, but I think it’s a good long term investment.
And to demonstrate I’ll now complain about a minor issue :).
I replied to an encrypted message but couldn’t send the response using encryption. I got an error message indicating that “End-to-end encryption requires resolving certificate issues for” … and it listed the recipient email address.
Unless otherwise noted, changes described below apply to the newest Chrome beta channel release for Android, Chrome OS, Linux, macOS, and Windows. Learn more about the features listed here through the provided links or from the list on ChromeStatus.com. Chrome 105 is beta as of DATE. You can download the latest on Google.com for desktop or on Google Play Store on Android.
Welcome to Deep Dive AI [Ed: Stefano Maffulli continues to make excuses for Microsoft GPL violations (Copilot) while Microsoft pays him to do this, under the guise of "AI". Today's OSI is run by a group of openwashing phonies.]
Welcome, August --we’re opening the month with another great week. Here’s what the Apache community has been up to...
AC (alternating current) meters are useful tools for measuring power draw. One might use an AC meter to monitor the power consumption of their devices and appliances with the goal of lowering their energy bill. Makers in particular can benefit from AC meters to learn about the power consumption of their own projects. Basic AC meters are cheap and easy to find, but they don’t measure inductive loads accurately. This DIY high-precision digital AC meter can handle inductive loads.
An inductive load is any device or appliance that utilizes electric coils, which are found in motors, transformers, relays, and many other basic electric parts. Those coils create both a standard resistive load and an inductive load. The higher the inductive load relative to the resistive load, the less accurate typical AC meter readings become. An air conditioning unit, for example, is a substantial inductive load. Cheap AC meters measure the peaks of the current’s sine wave, but inductive loads alter the shape of the wave so that it is no longer a sine wave and that makes the meter’s calculations inaccurate.
Mintable is an open-source project that is released under the MIT License.
As of Rust 1.63 (releasing next week), the "non-lexical lifetimes" (NLL) work will be enabled by default. NLL is the second iteration of Rust's borrow checker. The RFC actually does quite a nice job of highlighting some of the motivating examples. "But," I hear you saying, "wasn't NLL included in Rust 2018?" And yes, yes it was! But at that time, NLL was only enabled for Rust 2018 code, while Rust 2015 code ran in "migration mode". When in "migration mode," the compiler would run both the old and the new borrow checker and compare the results. This way, we could give warnings for older code that should never have compiled in the first place; we could also limit the impact of any bugs in the new code. Over time, we have limited migration mode to be closer and closer to just running the new-style borrow checker: in the next release, that process completes, and all Rust code will be checked with NLL.
After 9 months of development, Godot 3.5 is out and it comes fully packed with features and quality of life improvements!
While most development focus is on our upcoming Godot 4.0 release, many contributors and users want a robust and mature 3.x branch to develop and publish their games today, so it's important for us to keep giving Godot 3 users an improved gamedev experience. Most of work was aimed at implementing missing features or fixing bugs which are critical for publishing 2D and 3D games with Godot 3.x, and at making the existing features more optimized and reliable.
Godot 3.5 is compatible with Godot 3.4.x projects and is a recommended upgrade for all 3.4.x users.
Back at its Architecture Day 2021 event, when Intel shared the core design details of its Alder Lake CPU architecture, the firm stated that Windows 11 was optimized in a way to best take advantage of the Alder Lake's Performance Hybrid architecture and the new Thread Director technology that helps Windows 11 task scheduling.
A comparison test in November last year indeed showed that the Intel 12th Gen chips were a bit ahead of Ubuntu and the Linux 5.15 kernel. With the succeeding Linux 5.16 too, the performance of Alder Lake was not as consistent as on Windows 11.
A Quick Overview of KaOS 2022.06
Back in 1999, Saski told me: “The Wintel world used to be untouchable but now a new era is coming. The opportunity for change is Linux.”
The argument went that, if the Linux operating system became mainstream, “then the basis for competition in the microprocessor market becomes cost/performance not architecture,” said Saski.
Asked if NEC would take advantage of the opportunity by seeking to establish its own proprietary microprocessor architecture Sasaki replied: “That would be difficult, but we have a strong background in the MIPS architecture.”
Sasaki did not rule out NEC developing its own microprocessor, he merely said that MIPS would be the “first priority” if the opportunity arose.
Whether or not the opportunity is there “depends on the applications software”, said Sasaki.
If this becomes available then PC makers may support Linux just as IBM and HP have supported Linux in servers.
“It all depends on our customers’ decision,” said Sasaki, “up to now we have had no way to tell. But now we have a chance.”
Google “banking” and “disruption,” and nearly 200 hits sprawl across more than 20 pages of search results.
The high interest in banking disruption isn’t surprising. Though disruption is a favorite business buzzword that can easily lend itself to hyperbole, it truly is accurate for the banking and financial services industry.
