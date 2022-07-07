today's howtos
Today's post is about a simple one-liner I wrote in bash. I have been playing around a lot with bash lately as I try to build a better sense of the right tools for various tasks. Why write a Python script when you can do what you want to do in the command line, using fewer lines of code? Particularly for text processing, the command line and tools like grep and awk save so much time. Over the last few weeks I have ran into four or five situations where a few commands and pipes turn an otherwise difficult task or at the least tedious task into something simple.
When updating to FreeBSD 13.1, I started getting these messages from sysutils/logcheck:
egrep: trailing backslash (\)
This post will document how I tracked down the problem. It is occurring on several hosts.
But every so often, I've had a Lite install that I wanted to switch to GUI, but I'm too lazy to pull the Pi out of wherever it's installed, pull the microSD card, and re-flash it with the full OS, and then re-run my automation on it to set up whatever I had running before.
And that's why it's nice to be able to just install the GUI on top of an existing Lite install!
Here's a look at all the different methods you can use to password-protect files and folders on Linux.
So, I recently switched my home router to Linux but had a network issues for devices that would get/renew their IP with DHCP. They were obtaining an IP, but they couldn't reach the router before a while (between 5 seconds to a few minutes), which was very annoying and unreliable.
After spending some time with tcpdump on multiple devices, I found the issue, it was related to ARP (the protocol to discover MAC addresses associate them with IPs).
You will come across the dpkg error when you are using the apt-get command to install some packages or update existing software packages. If you have come across the dpkg interrupted error then we have a perfect solution for it.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Audacity on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Audacity is a free and open-source audio recorder and editor for all major operating systems. Besides having an excellent audio editor, Audacity also offers several other features, including audio recording, fading in and out, and adding effects like normalization, amplification, trimming, and much more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Audacity open-source audio recorder and editor on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
“If you have installed Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9 on your computer and also have an NVIDIA GPU installed on your computer, the first thing you need do is install the NVIDIA GPU drivers for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9.
In this post, I’ll teach you how to update the proprietary NVIDIA GPU drivers for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9. So, let’s get this party started.
One of the Linux users asked me: I’m creating a bash script in which I want to check if a directory or file is already presented to the user’s machine, and after getting the result, the next command or function should get executed.
Yes, it is possible to check whether a file or directory is presented to the file system by using a conditional statement in a bash script.
So let me show you how you can use this article to find a directory or file that exists in your system by using an if conditional statement, and before that, I’ll introduce you to a test command that will help you understand logic more clearly.
Follow through this guide to learn how to lock Linux user account after multiple failed login attempts. Linux through Pluggable Authentication Modules, PAM, can be configured to lock accounts after specific number of failed login attempts. Such are some of the security measures that aims at curbing brute force authentication attacks.
This can be achieve specifically through pam_faillock module. pam_faillock module maintains a list of failed authentication attempts per user during a specified interval and locks the account in case there were more than deny consecutive failed authentications.
Old-school technical writing with groff
One of my favorite stories about Unix is how it turned into a text processing system. Brian Kernighan tells the story in his book Unix: A History and a Memoir (chapter 3) but to summarize: The Unix team at Bell Labs ran the original Unix on a PDP-7 computer, but it was a tiny system and didn't have sufficient resources to support new work. So Ken Thompson and others lobbied to purchase a new PDP-11 computer. Management denied the request. Around the same time, the Patents department planned to buy a new computer platform to produce patent applications using proprietary document formatting software. The Unix group proposed that the Patents department instead buy a new PDP-11 for the Unix team, and the Unix team would create formatting software for them.
That new formatting system was called nroff, short for "New Roff," an updated version of a text formatting program called Roff from a 1960s computer system. The name Roff came from the old expression, "I'll run off a document."
Read on
Free software grows as a function of social utility
A frequent complaint I see from users and inexperienced contributors concerning free software projects is that they are allegedly not doing enough to grow the userbase, sometimes even asserting that a fork is necessary to right the course of the project.
Are these complaints missing the point, or do they have merit? How do free software projects grow their userbase into thriving communities?
Read on
Games: Proton, Steam, Godot Engine, RPCS3, and More
Valve are preparing to ship the next version of Proton, their compatibility layer that runs Windows games on Steam Deck and Linux desktop with Proton 7.0-4 having a Release Candidate ready to test.
Since Valve are ramping up production and a ton more people than expected will get their Steam Deck this year, plus the expansion into Asia, it was a good time to get some basic quick tips and tricks sorted for you.
Godot Engine, the free and open source full game development engine has a big new release available with version 3.5. This is not the version that comes with Vulkan and the big rendering overhaul, that's coming in Godot 4 which is due for a proper Release Candidate sometime soon.
A huge advancement for the PlayStation 3 emulator project RPCS3 as it now has support for Save States, which is pretty awesome.
As Valve expands the Steam Deck into Asia, they've begun a series of interviews and one on video with IGN Japan was quite interesting so here's the main points. While a lot of it was already known, it's still nice to reiterate just how all-in Valve are on the Steam Deck and during the video it also shows off some rather fun looking prototype devices.
