I recently wrote about my adventures in finding a continuous integration system to replace the Drone that I am running. It did not end on a happy note, and while it did list a couple of requirements and nice to haves, it did not provide a bigger picture, it did not describe how I'd like to work with my CI. I will try to do that today, and see how far I get.

I think the best way to start is coming up with an ideal CI configuration for my riemann-c-client project - this is likely the project where my current configuration is the most complicated, and it also exercises a number of patterns I want to write about. So lets start with that! For reference, the current drone configuration is the starting point, and said configuration's build log is the standard I strive for.

I'll start at a high level, look at what I would consider the ideal flow-chart for a single run of the build, and will work from there.