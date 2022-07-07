Devices and Open Hardware Projects
RP2040 based board ships for $5.40
The XIAO RP2040 features the RP2040 silicon and comes in a thumb size as other products from the XIAO series by SeeedStudio. This open source device supports Arduino, MicroPython and CircuitPython. The company has also waived shipping costs for this device.
The processor on this tiny board is the Dual-core ARM Cortex M0+ processor with a maximum clock frequency of 133MHz. The device also includes up to 264KB of SRAM and 2MB of onboard Flash memory.
Mini PC packs Intel’s 10th Gen processors and dual GbE ports
The N10 is the latest Mini PC Nano from Weibu. The N10 accommodates the Coffee Lake-U or the Comet Lake-U processor from Intel. The company also plans to release a model with Intel’s 12th Gen processors by late September.
The datasheet mentions the N10 supports Win 10/11 and Linux. The Mini PC is also compatible with a VESA mount so it can be used in different settings such as the office, home entertainment, edge computing, etc.
Firefly Station M3 - A Rockchip RK3588S mini PC with up to 16GB RAM - CNX Software
Firefly Station M3 is a mini PC powered by Rockchip RK3588S octa-core Cortex-A76/A55 processor, the cost-down version of the RK3588, and equipped with up to 16GB RAM, 128GB eMMC flash storage, support for M.2 SATA and NVMe SSD, 8K capable HDMI and DisplayPort (USB-C) video outputs, Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi 5, and more.
The new model follows the Station M1 and Station M2 mini PCs with Rockchip RK3328 and RK3566 respectively and will deliver 4 times the CPU performance and up to 8 times the 3D graphics performance compared to the M2 model, but in a slightly larger and about twice as thick enclosure – probably for active cooling – than the first two Station M fanless mini PCs.
Reverse-engineering a 1960s hybrid flip flop module with X-ray CT scans
How can you find out what's inside a sealed electronics module from the 1960s? In this blog post, I reverse-engineer a hybrid flip flop module that was used for ground-testing of equipment from the Apollo space program. These modules are undocumented1, so their internal circuitry is a mystery. Thanks to Lumafield, I obtained a three-dimensional CT scan of the module that clearly shows the wiring and components: transistors, diodes, resistors, and capacitors. From these images, I could determine the circuitry of this flip flop module.
Books You Should Read: The Hardware Hacker’s Handbook
Here on Hackaday, we routinely cover wonderful informative writeups on different areas of hardware hacking, and we even have our own university with courses that delve into topics one by one. I’ve had my own fair share of materials I’ve learned theory and practical aspects from over the years I’ve been hacking – as it stands, for over thirteen years. When such materials weren’t available on any particular topic, I’d go through hundreds of forum pages trawling for details on a specific topic, or spend hours fighting with an intricacy that everyone else considered obvious.
ESP32 Powers Covert Pentesting Device
Looking to expand their hardware design experience, [mentalburden] recently put together a low-cost handheld gadget that can be used for various security-related tasks such as logging WiFi traffic, operating as a dead drop, and performing deauthentication attacks.
Zero IoT: an Open-source Monitoring System for IoT projects
Zero IoT is a monitoring system for air parameters (like temperature or humidity) and activity of the sun. The main goal is to run this software on a Raspberry Pi Zero or similar small SBC devices with small amount of hardware and low power consumption.
The data can come from external sensors connected to Wi-Fi network by devices (e.g. ESP8266 devices family).
today's howtos
Old-school technical writing with groff
One of my favorite stories about Unix is how it turned into a text processing system. Brian Kernighan tells the story in his book Unix: A History and a Memoir (chapter 3) but to summarize: The Unix team at Bell Labs ran the original Unix on a PDP-7 computer, but it was a tiny system and didn't have sufficient resources to support new work. So Ken Thompson and others lobbied to purchase a new PDP-11 computer. Management denied the request. Around the same time, the Patents department planned to buy a new computer platform to produce patent applications using proprietary document formatting software. The Unix group proposed that the Patents department instead buy a new PDP-11 for the Unix team, and the Unix team would create formatting software for them.
That new formatting system was called nroff, short for "New Roff," an updated version of a text formatting program called Roff from a 1960s computer system. The name Roff came from the old expression, "I'll run off a document."Read on
Free software grows as a function of social utility
A frequent complaint I see from users and inexperienced contributors concerning free software projects is that they are allegedly not doing enough to grow the userbase, sometimes even asserting that a fork is necessary to right the course of the project. Are these complaints missing the point, or do they have merit? How do free software projects grow their userbase into thriving communities? Read on
Games: Proton, Steam, Godot Engine, RPCS3, and More
