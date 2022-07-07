today's leftovers
Fedora Community Blog: Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2022-31
Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!
I have weekly office hours on Wednesdays in the morning and afternoon (US/Eastern time) in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else. See the upcoming meetings for more information.
Modernization: Defining the scope of your modernization project
If you have been following the series, we have covered a fair amount up till now. From determining the desired future state of the application(s) and reviewing challenges surrounding legacy code to making a case for funding the future state and creating an effective team to work on a modernization project in an enterprise environment.
Sausagewiki is an Open-source Wiki Engine with Rust
Sausagewiki is a free open-source simple wiki engine that is created by first by Magnus Hovland Hoff with the Rust programming language, but the project has several contributors now.
Sausagewiki can work as a personal wiki on macOS, Windows, and Linux. It requires Rust and Cargo to run.
It is released under the GNU General Public License version 3.0 for anyone who want to use, edit, modify or distribute it.
Hackaday Podcast 180: Tiny CRTs, Springy PCBs, And Measuring Trees
This week, Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Assignments Editor Kristina Panos traded sweat for silence, recording from their respective attic-level offices in the August heat unaided by fans (too noisy). We decided there’s no real news this week that lacks a political bent, except maybe that Winamp is back with a new version that’s four years in the making. (Is Winamp divisive?) Does it still whip the llama’s ass? You be the judge.
392 – Return of the Trampolines – mintCast
2:30 The News
29:46 Security and Privacy
42:06 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
1:30:26 Housekeeping and Announcements
First up in the news: Vanessa is almost here, Xfce flirts with Wayland, GNOME is touching up the touchscreen experience, and STAR protects data on Brave browsers;
In security and privacy, the Retbleed speculative exploit is more than just speculation, but the kernel team already have a fix, and Lightning Framework flashes our way;
Then in our Wanderings, Bill is back from Pennsylvania again and again, Norbert polishes his laptop, Moss is doing the Makulu Shift, Joe is working the mods, Josh T is fixing watches, and Tom is channeling.
today's howtos
Old-school technical writing with groff
One of my favorite stories about Unix is how it turned into a text processing system. Brian Kernighan tells the story in his book Unix: A History and a Memoir (chapter 3) but to summarize: The Unix team at Bell Labs ran the original Unix on a PDP-7 computer, but it was a tiny system and didn't have sufficient resources to support new work. So Ken Thompson and others lobbied to purchase a new PDP-11 computer. Management denied the request. Around the same time, the Patents department planned to buy a new computer platform to produce patent applications using proprietary document formatting software. The Unix group proposed that the Patents department instead buy a new PDP-11 for the Unix team, and the Unix team would create formatting software for them.
That new formatting system was called nroff, short for "New Roff," an updated version of a text formatting program called Roff from a 1960s computer system. The name Roff came from the old expression, "I'll run off a document."Read on
Free software grows as a function of social utility
A frequent complaint I see from users and inexperienced contributors concerning free software projects is that they are allegedly not doing enough to grow the userbase, sometimes even asserting that a fork is necessary to right the course of the project. Are these complaints missing the point, or do they have merit? How do free software projects grow their userbase into thriving communities? Read on
Games: Proton, Steam, Godot Engine, RPCS3, and More
