NetBSD 9.3 released
The NetBSD Project is pleased to announce NetBSD 9.3, the third release from the NetBSD 9 stable branch.
It represents a selected subset of fixes deemed important for security or stability reasons since the release of NetBSD 9.2 in May 2021, as well some enhancements backported from the development branch. It is fully compatible with NetBSD 9.0. Users running 9.2 or an earlier release are strongly recommended to upgrade.
Aside from many bug fixes, 9.3 includes backported improvements to suspend and resume support, various minor additions of new hardware to existing device drivers, compatibility with UDF file systems created on Windows 10, enhanced support for newer Intel Gigabit Ethernet chipsets, better support for new Intel and AMD Zen 3 chipsets, support for configuring connections to Wi-Fi networks using sysinst(8), support for wsfb-based X11 servers on the Commodore Amiga, and minor performance improvements for the Xen hypervisor.
5 Ways to Fix Could not get lock /var/lib/dpkg/lock Error in Ubuntu
We explain various ways to fix the Could not get lock /var/lib/dpkg/lock Error in Ubuntu Linux and related distributions.
today's leftovers
Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!
I have weekly office hours on Wednesdays in the morning and afternoon (US/Eastern time) in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else. See the upcoming meetings for more information.
If you have been following the series, we have covered a fair amount up till now. From determining the desired future state of the application(s) and reviewing challenges surrounding legacy code to making a case for funding the future state and creating an effective team to work on a modernization project in an enterprise environment.
Sausagewiki is a free open-source simple wiki engine that is created by first by Magnus Hovland Hoff with the Rust programming language, but the project has several contributors now.
Sausagewiki can work as a personal wiki on macOS, Windows, and Linux. It requires Rust and Cargo to run.
It is released under the GNU General Public License version 3.0 for anyone who want to use, edit, modify or distribute it.
This week, Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Assignments Editor Kristina Panos traded sweat for silence, recording from their respective attic-level offices in the August heat unaided by fans (too noisy). We decided there’s no real news this week that lacks a political bent, except maybe that Winamp is back with a new version that’s four years in the making. (Is Winamp divisive?) Does it still whip the llama’s ass? You be the judge.
2:30 The News
29:46 Security and Privacy
42:06 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
1:30:26 Housekeeping and Announcements
First up in the news: Vanessa is almost here, Xfce flirts with Wayland, GNOME is touching up the touchscreen experience, and STAR protects data on Brave browsers;
In security and privacy, the Retbleed speculative exploit is more than just speculation, but the kernel team already have a fix, and Lightning Framework flashes our way;
Then in our Wanderings, Bill is back from Pennsylvania again and again, Norbert polishes his laptop, Moss is doing the Makulu Shift, Joe is working the mods, Josh T is fixing watches, and Tom is channeling.
Devices and Open Hardware Projects
The XIAO RP2040 features the RP2040 silicon and comes in a thumb size as other products from the XIAO series by SeeedStudio. This open source device supports Arduino, MicroPython and CircuitPython. The company has also waived shipping costs for this device.
The processor on this tiny board is the Dual-core ARM Cortex M0+ processor with a maximum clock frequency of 133MHz. The device also includes up to 264KB of SRAM and 2MB of onboard Flash memory.
The N10 is the latest Mini PC Nano from Weibu. The N10 accommodates the Coffee Lake-U or the Comet Lake-U processor from Intel. The company also plans to release a model with Intel’s 12th Gen processors by late September.
[...]
The datasheet mentions the N10 supports Win 10/11 and Linux. The Mini PC is also compatible with a VESA mount so it can be used in different settings such as the office, home entertainment, edge computing, etc.
Firefly Station M3 is a mini PC powered by Rockchip RK3588S octa-core Cortex-A76/A55 processor, the cost-down version of the RK3588, and equipped with up to 16GB RAM, 128GB eMMC flash storage, support for M.2 SATA and NVMe SSD, 8K capable HDMI and DisplayPort (USB-C) video outputs, Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi 5, and more.
The new model follows the Station M1 and Station M2 mini PCs with Rockchip RK3328 and RK3566 respectively and will deliver 4 times the CPU performance and up to 8 times the 3D graphics performance compared to the M2 model, but in a slightly larger and about twice as thick enclosure – probably for active cooling – than the first two Station M fanless mini PCs.
How can you find out what's inside a sealed electronics module from the 1960s? In this blog post, I reverse-engineer a hybrid flip flop module that was used for ground-testing of equipment from the Apollo space program. These modules are undocumented1, so their internal circuitry is a mystery. Thanks to Lumafield, I obtained a three-dimensional CT scan of the module that clearly shows the wiring and components: transistors, diodes, resistors, and capacitors. From these images, I could determine the circuitry of this flip flop module.
Here on Hackaday, we routinely cover wonderful informative writeups on different areas of hardware hacking, and we even have our own university with courses that delve into topics one by one. I’ve had my own fair share of materials I’ve learned theory and practical aspects from over the years I’ve been hacking – as it stands, for over thirteen years. When such materials weren’t available on any particular topic, I’d go through hundreds of forum pages trawling for details on a specific topic, or spend hours fighting with an intricacy that everyone else considered obvious.
Looking to expand their hardware design experience, [mentalburden] recently put together a low-cost handheld gadget that can be used for various security-related tasks such as logging WiFi traffic, operating as a dead drop, and performing deauthentication attacks.
Zero IoT is a monitoring system for air parameters (like temperature or humidity) and activity of the sun. The main goal is to run this software on a Raspberry Pi Zero or similar small SBC devices with small amount of hardware and low power consumption.
The data can come from external sensors connected to Wi-Fi network by devices (e.g. ESP8266 devices family).
