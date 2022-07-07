Language Selection

Saturday 6th of August 2022 05:06:56 PM
Hardware

  • Raspberry Pi 4B Used to Restore Broken Vending Machine | Tom's Hardware

    If you’ve ever dreamt of making money with a Raspberry Pi, now is your chance! Maker and developer OfficialFlance, as they’re known as over at Reddit, has created a project that both restores old hardware and provides an opportunity to earn a little money on the side. The project relies on a Raspberry Pi 4 to bring functionality back to a broken vending machine.

    According to OfficialFlance, the development process began after they came across an old vending machine online. The original hardware was far from operational thanks to broken lights and a burnt-out motherboard. Out of everything used to power the machine, only the motors were still functional. At this point, OfficialFlance decided the best board to drive the project would be a Raspberry Pi.

  • How to Send and Receive Data Using Raspberry Pi Pico W and MQTT | Tom's Hardware

    MQTT ( Message Query Telemetry Transport) is one of those protocols that are taken for granted. It just works, with minimal effort, and it has been with us in various forms since 1999. MQTT is bandwidth efficient, lightweight and it can be used on devices with very little resources, including the new $6 Raspberry Pi Pico W. With just 264KB of SRAM, the Pico W relies on clever coding and lightweight protocols, and this is where MQTT comes in.

    We’ve already covered how to control a Raspberry Pi Pico W via web services such as Anvil and sent live sensor data to Twitter via IFTTT. But with MQTT we can effortlessly send and receive data with a Raspberry Pi Pico W, and use it with multiple devices across the globe.

  • Raspberry Pi 4 Now Vulkan 1.2 Compliant | Tom's Hardware

    Graphics processing, and possibly machine learning applications, just took a step forward on the Raspberry Pi 4 (opens in new tab). In a blog post (opens in new tab) by Raspberry Pi CEO Eben Upton - that the popular single-board computer is now conformant with version 1.2 of the Vulkan graphics API.

  • Fedora Linux to Support Raspberry Pi 4 in Next Release | Tom's Hardware

    Raspberry Pi (opens in new tab) owners who want to use the surprisingly versatile SBC as an everyday computer rejoice - again! - as yet another new operating system drops. Unsurprisingly, as reported by Phoronix (opens in new tab), it’s another flavor of Linux: Fedora, one of the biggest names in free operating systems. It's also, supposedly, the distro Linus Torvalds himself uses. Fedora has signed off on support for the Raspberry Pi 4 (opens in new tab), as well as the Pi 400 (opens in new tab), and the Compute Module 4 (opens in new tab).

  • Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Prints Terminal Commands on Receipt Printer | Tom's Hardware

    The official Raspberry Pi operating system, Raspberry Pi OS, is Linux-based. That means it’s not too uncommon to find yourself running terminal commands. This project, created by maker and developer Arseny, who posted the details under the name kotofey_magnus on Reddit, showcases a new way to log terminal interactions by printing them on a thermal receipt printer in real-time.

    When users type a command into terminal, it prints out the command. When the Pi processes the input, the response is then printed on the printer right after. This creates a physical GUI and literal paper trail by logging the terminal interactions on the printer.

  • Raspberry Pi Gives 80s-Era Typewriter a New Lease on Life | Tom's Hardware

    Conversions of 8bit computers into something more modern using a Raspberry Pi (opens in new tab) board aren’t unheard of, but how far can you go back? How about 19th-century technology, in the form of a typewriter? That’s precisely what GitHub user Riley, AKA Artillect (opens in new tab), has done, as reported on Hackaday (opens in new tab). However, the choice of typewriter is more 1980s than 1880s.

  • Raspberry Pi Twitch TV Plays Streams When They Go Live | Tom's Hardware

    We’ve seen a few Raspberry Pi TVs in the past, including this retro TV simulator and The Simpsons-themed TV that plays episodes from the animated sitcom. But this is the first time we’ve seen a Pi-powered TV dedicated to playing live streams from Twitch streamers. Created by a maker named Bob (also known by his handle Rsheldiii), this custom Twitch TV can be programmed to start playing any live stream of choice as soon as it’s active.

    The hardware is housed inside a purple, 3D-printed shell resembling the twitch.tv logo. Bob configured the system to play in real-time at full volume when a stream begins. He describes it as a “twitch.tv TV, a twitch.tv TV made to look like twitch.tv that plays twitch.tv on its uh... monitor.”

NetBSD 9.3 released

The NetBSD Project is pleased to announce NetBSD 9.3, the third release from the NetBSD 9 stable branch. It represents a selected subset of fixes deemed important for security or stability reasons since the release of NetBSD 9.2 in May 2021, as well some enhancements backported from the development branch. It is fully compatible with NetBSD 9.0. Users running 9.2 or an earlier release are strongly recommended to upgrade. Aside from many bug fixes, 9.3 includes backported improvements to suspend and resume support, various minor additions of new hardware to existing device drivers, compatibility with UDF file systems created on Windows 10, enhanced support for newer Intel Gigabit Ethernet chipsets, better support for new Intel and AMD Zen 3 chipsets, support for configuring connections to Wi-Fi networks using sysinst(8), support for wsfb-based X11 servers on the Commodore Amiga, and minor performance improvements for the Xen hypervisor. Read on

5 Ways to Fix Could not get lock /var/lib/dpkg/lock Error in Ubuntu

We explain various ways to fix the Could not get lock /var/lib/dpkg/lock Error in Ubuntu Linux and related distributions. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Fedora Community Blog: Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2022-31

    Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)! I have weekly office hours on Wednesdays in the morning and afternoon (US/Eastern time) in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else. See the upcoming meetings for more information.

  • Modernization: Defining the scope of your modernization project

    If you have been following the series, we have covered a fair amount up till now. From determining the desired future state of the application(s) and reviewing challenges surrounding legacy code to making a case for funding the future state and creating an effective team to work on a modernization project in an enterprise environment.

  • Sausagewiki is an Open-source Wiki Engine with Rust

    Sausagewiki is a free open-source simple wiki engine that is created by first by Magnus Hovland Hoff with the Rust programming language, but the project has several contributors now. Sausagewiki can work as a personal wiki on macOS, Windows, and Linux. It requires Rust and Cargo to run. It is released under the GNU General Public License version 3.0 for anyone who want to use, edit, modify or distribute it.

  • Hackaday Podcast 180: Tiny CRTs, Springy PCBs, And Measuring Trees

    This week, Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Assignments Editor Kristina Panos traded sweat for silence, recording from their respective attic-level offices in the August heat unaided by fans (too noisy). We decided there’s no real news this week that lacks a political bent, except maybe that Winamp is back with a new version that’s four years in the making. (Is Winamp divisive?) Does it still whip the llama’s ass? You be the judge.

  • 392 – Return of the Trampolines – mintCast

    2:30 The News 29:46 Security and Privacy 42:06 Bi-Weekly Wanderings 1:30:26 Housekeeping and Announcements First up in the news: Vanessa is almost here, Xfce flirts with Wayland, GNOME is touching up the touchscreen experience, and STAR protects data on Brave browsers; In security and privacy, the Retbleed speculative exploit is more than just speculation, but the kernel team already have a fix, and Lightning Framework flashes our way; Then in our Wanderings, Bill is back from Pennsylvania again and again, Norbert polishes his laptop, Moss is doing the Makulu Shift, Joe is working the mods, Josh T is fixing watches, and Tom is channeling.

Devices and Open Hardware Projects

  • RP2040 based board ships for $5.40

    The XIAO RP2040 features the RP2040 silicon and comes in a thumb size as other products from the XIAO series by SeeedStudio. This open source device supports Arduino, MicroPython and CircuitPython. The company has also waived shipping costs for this device.

    The processor on this tiny board is the Dual-core ARM Cortex M0+ processor with a maximum clock frequency of 133MHz. The device also includes up to 264KB of SRAM and 2MB of onboard Flash memory. 

  • Mini PC packs Intel’s 10th Gen processors and dual GbE ports

    The N10 is the latest Mini PC Nano from Weibu. The N10 accommodates the Coffee Lake-U or the Comet Lake-U processor from Intel. The company also plans to release a model with Intel’s 12th Gen processors by late September. [...] The datasheet mentions the N10 supports Win 10/11 and Linux. The Mini PC is also compatible with a VESA mount so it can be used in different settings such as the office, home entertainment, edge computing, etc.

  • Firefly Station M3 - A Rockchip RK3588S mini PC with up to 16GB RAM - CNX Software

    Firefly Station M3 is a mini PC powered by Rockchip RK3588S octa-core Cortex-A76/A55 processor, the cost-down version of the RK3588, and equipped with up to 16GB RAM, 128GB eMMC flash storage, support for M.2 SATA and NVMe SSD, 8K capable HDMI and DisplayPort (USB-C) video outputs, Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi 5, and more. The new model follows the Station M1 and Station M2 mini PCs with Rockchip RK3328 and RK3566 respectively and will deliver 4 times the CPU performance and up to 8 times the 3D graphics performance compared to the M2 model, but in a slightly larger and about twice as thick enclosure – probably for active cooling – than the first two Station M fanless mini PCs.

  • Reverse-engineering a 1960s hybrid flip flop module with X-ray CT scans

    How can you find out what's inside a sealed electronics module from the 1960s? In this blog post, I reverse-engineer a hybrid flip flop module that was used for ground-testing of equipment from the Apollo space program. These modules are undocumented1, so their internal circuitry is a mystery. Thanks to Lumafield, I obtained a three-dimensional CT scan of the module that clearly shows the wiring and components: transistors, diodes, resistors, and capacitors. From these images, I could determine the circuitry of this flip flop module.

  • Books You Should Read: The Hardware Hacker’s Handbook

    Here on Hackaday, we routinely cover wonderful informative writeups on different areas of hardware hacking, and we even have our own university with courses that delve into topics one by one. I’ve had my own fair share of materials I’ve learned theory and practical aspects from over the years I’ve been hacking – as it stands, for over thirteen years. When such materials weren’t available on any particular topic, I’d go through hundreds of forum pages trawling for details on a specific topic, or spend hours fighting with an intricacy that everyone else considered obvious.

  • ESP32 Powers Covert Pentesting Device

    Looking to expand their hardware design experience, [mentalburden] recently put together a low-cost handheld gadget that can be used for various security-related tasks such as logging WiFi traffic, operating as a dead drop, and performing deauthentication attacks.

  • Zero IoT: an Open-source Monitoring System for IoT projects

    Zero IoT is a monitoring system for air parameters (like temperature or humidity) and activity of the sun. The main goal is to run this software on a Raspberry Pi Zero or similar small SBC devices with small amount of hardware and low power consumption. The data can come from external sensors connected to Wi-Fi network by devices (e.g. ESP8266 devices family).

