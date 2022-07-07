Raspberry Pi Projects and News
Raspberry Pi 4B Used to Restore Broken Vending Machine | Tom's Hardware
If you’ve ever dreamt of making money with a Raspberry Pi, now is your chance! Maker and developer OfficialFlance, as they’re known as over at Reddit, has created a project that both restores old hardware and provides an opportunity to earn a little money on the side. The project relies on a Raspberry Pi 4 to bring functionality back to a broken vending machine.
According to OfficialFlance, the development process began after they came across an old vending machine online. The original hardware was far from operational thanks to broken lights and a burnt-out motherboard. Out of everything used to power the machine, only the motors were still functional. At this point, OfficialFlance decided the best board to drive the project would be a Raspberry Pi.
How to Send and Receive Data Using Raspberry Pi Pico W and MQTT | Tom's Hardware
MQTT ( Message Query Telemetry Transport) is one of those protocols that are taken for granted. It just works, with minimal effort, and it has been with us in various forms since 1999. MQTT is bandwidth efficient, lightweight and it can be used on devices with very little resources, including the new $6 Raspberry Pi Pico W. With just 264KB of SRAM, the Pico W relies on clever coding and lightweight protocols, and this is where MQTT comes in.
We’ve already covered how to control a Raspberry Pi Pico W via web services such as Anvil and sent live sensor data to Twitter via IFTTT. But with MQTT we can effortlessly send and receive data with a Raspberry Pi Pico W, and use it with multiple devices across the globe.
Raspberry Pi 4 Now Vulkan 1.2 Compliant | Tom's Hardware
Graphics processing, and possibly machine learning applications, just took a step forward on the Raspberry Pi 4 (opens in new tab). In a blog post (opens in new tab) by Raspberry Pi CEO Eben Upton - that the popular single-board computer is now conformant with version 1.2 of the Vulkan graphics API.
Fedora Linux to Support Raspberry Pi 4 in Next Release | Tom's Hardware
Raspberry Pi (opens in new tab) owners who want to use the surprisingly versatile SBC as an everyday computer rejoice - again! - as yet another new operating system drops. Unsurprisingly, as reported by Phoronix (opens in new tab), it’s another flavor of Linux: Fedora, one of the biggest names in free operating systems. It's also, supposedly, the distro Linus Torvalds himself uses. Fedora has signed off on support for the Raspberry Pi 4 (opens in new tab), as well as the Pi 400 (opens in new tab), and the Compute Module 4 (opens in new tab).
Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Prints Terminal Commands on Receipt Printer | Tom's Hardware
The official Raspberry Pi operating system, Raspberry Pi OS, is Linux-based. That means it’s not too uncommon to find yourself running terminal commands. This project, created by maker and developer Arseny, who posted the details under the name kotofey_magnus on Reddit, showcases a new way to log terminal interactions by printing them on a thermal receipt printer in real-time.
When users type a command into terminal, it prints out the command. When the Pi processes the input, the response is then printed on the printer right after. This creates a physical GUI and literal paper trail by logging the terminal interactions on the printer.
Raspberry Pi Gives 80s-Era Typewriter a New Lease on Life | Tom's Hardware
Conversions of 8bit computers into something more modern using a Raspberry Pi (opens in new tab) board aren’t unheard of, but how far can you go back? How about 19th-century technology, in the form of a typewriter? That’s precisely what GitHub user Riley, AKA Artillect (opens in new tab), has done, as reported on Hackaday (opens in new tab). However, the choice of typewriter is more 1980s than 1880s.
Raspberry Pi Twitch TV Plays Streams When They Go Live | Tom's Hardware
We’ve seen a few Raspberry Pi TVs in the past, including this retro TV simulator and The Simpsons-themed TV that plays episodes from the animated sitcom. But this is the first time we’ve seen a Pi-powered TV dedicated to playing live streams from Twitch streamers. Created by a maker named Bob (also known by his handle Rsheldiii), this custom Twitch TV can be programmed to start playing any live stream of choice as soon as it’s active.
The hardware is housed inside a purple, 3D-printed shell resembling the twitch.tv logo. Bob configured the system to play in real-time at full volume when a stream begins. He describes it as a “twitch.tv TV, a twitch.tv TV made to look like twitch.tv that plays twitch.tv on its uh... monitor.”
NetBSD 9.3 released
The NetBSD Project is pleased to announce NetBSD 9.3, the third release from the NetBSD 9 stable branch. It represents a selected subset of fixes deemed important for security or stability reasons since the release of NetBSD 9.2 in May 2021, as well some enhancements backported from the development branch. It is fully compatible with NetBSD 9.0. Users running 9.2 or an earlier release are strongly recommended to upgrade. Aside from many bug fixes, 9.3 includes backported improvements to suspend and resume support, various minor additions of new hardware to existing device drivers, compatibility with UDF file systems created on Windows 10, enhanced support for newer Intel Gigabit Ethernet chipsets, better support for new Intel and AMD Zen 3 chipsets, support for configuring connections to Wi-Fi networks using sysinst(8), support for wsfb-based X11 servers on the Commodore Amiga, and minor performance improvements for the Xen hypervisor. Read on
5 Ways to Fix Could not get lock /var/lib/dpkg/lock Error in Ubuntu
We explain various ways to fix the Could not get lock /var/lib/dpkg/lock Error in Ubuntu Linux and related distributions.
