The NetBSD Project is pleased to announce NetBSD 9.3, the third release from the NetBSD 9 stable branch. It represents a selected subset of fixes deemed important for security or stability reasons since the release of NetBSD 9.2 in May 2021, as well some enhancements backported from the development branch. It is fully compatible with NetBSD 9.0. Users running 9.2 or an earlier release are strongly recommended to upgrade. Aside from many bug fixes, 9.3 includes backported improvements to suspend and resume support, various minor additions of new hardware to existing device drivers, compatibility with UDF file systems created on Windows 10, enhanced support for newer Intel Gigabit Ethernet chipsets, better support for new Intel and AMD Zen 3 chipsets, support for configuring connections to Wi-Fi networks using sysinst(8), support for wsfb-based X11 servers on the Commodore Amiga, and minor performance improvements for the Xen hypervisor. Read on

today's leftovers Fedora Community Blog: Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2022-31 Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)! I have weekly office hours on Wednesdays in the morning and afternoon (US/Eastern time) in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else. See the upcoming meetings for more information.

Modernization: Defining the scope of your modernization project If you have been following the series, we have covered a fair amount up till now. From determining the desired future state of the application(s) and reviewing challenges surrounding legacy code to making a case for funding the future state and creating an effective team to work on a modernization project in an enterprise environment.

Sausagewiki is an Open-source Wiki Engine with Rust Sausagewiki is a free open-source simple wiki engine that is created by first by Magnus Hovland Hoff with the Rust programming language, but the project has several contributors now. Sausagewiki can work as a personal wiki on macOS, Windows, and Linux. It requires Rust and Cargo to run. It is released under the GNU General Public License version 3.0 for anyone who want to use, edit, modify or distribute it.

Hackaday Podcast 180: Tiny CRTs, Springy PCBs, And Measuring Trees This week, Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Assignments Editor Kristina Panos traded sweat for silence, recording from their respective attic-level offices in the August heat unaided by fans (too noisy). We decided there’s no real news this week that lacks a political bent, except maybe that Winamp is back with a new version that’s four years in the making. (Is Winamp divisive?) Does it still whip the llama’s ass? You be the judge.

392 – Return of the Trampolines – mintCast 2:30 The News 29:46 Security and Privacy 42:06 Bi-Weekly Wanderings 1:30:26 Housekeeping and Announcements First up in the news: Vanessa is almost here, Xfce flirts with Wayland, GNOME is touching up the touchscreen experience, and STAR protects data on Brave browsers; In security and privacy, the Retbleed speculative exploit is more than just speculation, but the kernel team already have a fix, and Lightning Framework flashes our way; Then in our Wanderings, Bill is back from Pennsylvania again and again, Norbert polishes his laptop, Moss is doing the Makulu Shift, Joe is working the mods, Josh T is fixing watches, and Tom is channeling.