How to install QT Creator on Ubuntu 22.04
Hello, friends. In this post, we will tell you a little about how to install QT Creator on Ubuntu 22.04.
-
» GNU Linux – how to view all open ports and running services listening on them – not possible to disable ssh banner version info without recompile #wtf | dwaves.de
software minimalism is key for stability, maintainability, security and performance
so regularly check, what services are running and if they can be disabled/uninstalled
-
Ubuntu Server Struggles with Post-Docker Kubernetes Installs – The New Stack
I have a bone to pick with someone. I honestly don’t know who to point this ire toward, but there’s a big problem now with using Ubuntu Server as a base for Kubernetes.
Over the past few days, I’ve attempted, over and over, to get Kubernetes up and running on Ubuntu Server 22.04, and, no matter how many times I’ve attempted, it fails. Now, I can get Kubernetes installed on Ubuntu Server without a problem, as I’ve done so many times before. The only difference is now, instead of using Docker, I have to use a runtime like containerd.
-
Getting user input bash scripts
The following bash script gets the user input by using the read command and then printing out the results in the terminal.
-
Using the yes command to automate responses | Network World
One of the more unusual Linux commands is named “yes”. It’s a very simple tool intended to help you avoid having to answer a lot of questions that might be asked when you run a script or a program that needs a series of responses to do its work.
If you type “yes” by itself at the command prompt, your screen is going to start filling up with the just the letter “y” (one per line) until you hit control-C to stop it. It’s also incredibly fast. Unlike what you see displayed below, yes will likely spit out more than a million y’s in the time it likely takes you to reach down and press control-C. Fortunately, that’s not all that this command can do.
-
How to Install Prometheus on Ubuntu 20.04
Prometheus is a free and open-source monitoring and alerting tool that was initially used for monitoring metrics at SoundCloud back in 2012. It is written in Go programming language.
Prometheus monitors and records real-time events in a time-series database. Since then it has grown in leaps and bounds and had been adopted by many organizations to monitor their infrastructure metrics. Prometheus provides flexible queries and real-time alerting which helps in quick diagnosis and troubleshooting of errors.
-
How to Create Python Virtual Environment on Ubuntu 22.04
Python virtual environment is used to create an isolated environment for Python project which contains interpreter, libraries, and scripts. You can create any number of virtual environments for your projects with each having its own dependencies.
By using virtual environments you avoid installing packages globally which could break other projects.
-
Ansible Playbook to Install and Setup Apache on Ubuntu
Ansible is an open-source configuration management and application deployment tool. It helps to reduce managerial overhead by automating the deployment of the app and managing IT infrastructure.
Using ansible we are going to install apache2 web server in Ubuntu 22.04. For this, we need to create a configuration in YAML syntax called Ansible playbooks.
Normally, there is a control node and host nodes. Ansible is installed in the control node and will execute A basic Ansible environment has three main components: control node, managed node, and inventory. Ansible is installed in the control node and will execute the ansible playbook to deploy in managed nodes using the inventory file in the control node that describes the managed nodes to Ansible. In this lab, we are going to install and use it on a single node and it's configurable for multiple nodes as well.
-
10+ Things I Love About Linux
Linux is not just an operating system but more about a mindset of being open and reliable to all. I am one of the fans in the Linux fan club who wants to share my awesome experience of using Linux for years with all the HackerNoon readers. Read on
