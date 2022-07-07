Kid3 Tag Editor Updates with DSDIFF (DFF) File Support
Kid3, the popular Qt audio tag editor, released version 3.9.2 today. PPA updated for Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 20.04, and Ubuntu 18.04.
The new Kid3 3.9.2 is a bug-fix release. Though, there are new features including .dff support, an audio format developed by Sony and Philips for Super Audio CD (SACD).
New features also include support for chapters in MP4 audio books, importing from URLs containing search results from Discogs and MusicBrainz, and a Norwegian translation.
10+ Things I Love About Linux
Linux is not just an operating system but more about a mindset of being open and reliable to all. I am one of the fans in the Linux fan club who wants to share my awesome experience of using Linux for years with all the HackerNoon readers. Read on
