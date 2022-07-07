Ansible is an open-source configuration management and application deployment tool. It helps to reduce managerial overhead by automating the deployment of the app and managing IT infrastructure. Using ansible we are going to install apache2 web server in Ubuntu 22.04. For this, we need to create a configuration in YAML syntax called Ansible playbooks. Normally, there is a control node and host nodes. Ansible is installed in the control node and will execute A basic Ansible environment has three main components: control node, managed node, and inventory. Ansible is installed in the control node and will execute the ansible playbook to deploy in managed nodes using the inventory file in the control node that describes the managed nodes to Ansible. In this lab, we are going to install and use it on a single node and it's configurable for multiple nodes as well.

Python virtual environment is used to create an isolated environment for Python project which contains interpreter, libraries, and scripts. You can create any number of virtual environments for your projects with each having its own dependencies. By using virtual environments you avoid installing packages globally which could break other projects.

Prometheus is a free and open-source monitoring and alerting tool that was initially used for monitoring metrics at SoundCloud back in 2012. It is written in Go programming language. Prometheus monitors and records real-time events in a time-series database. Since then it has grown in leaps and bounds and had been adopted by many organizations to monitor their infrastructure metrics. Prometheus provides flexible queries and real-time alerting which helps in quick diagnosis and troubleshooting of errors.

One of the more unusual Linux commands is named “yes”. It’s a very simple tool intended to help you avoid having to answer a lot of questions that might be asked when you run a script or a program that needs a series of responses to do its work. If you type “yes” by itself at the command prompt, your screen is going to start filling up with the just the letter “y” (one per line) until you hit control-C to stop it. It’s also incredibly fast. Unlike what you see displayed below, yes will likely spit out more than a million y’s in the time it likely takes you to reach down and press control-C. Fortunately, that’s not all that this command can do.

I have a bone to pick with someone. I honestly don’t know who to point this ire toward, but there’s a big problem now with using Ubuntu Server as a base for Kubernetes. Over the past few days, I’ve attempted, over and over, to get Kubernetes up and running on Ubuntu Server 22.04, and, no matter how many times I’ve attempted, it fails. Now, I can get Kubernetes installed on Ubuntu Server without a problem, as I’ve done so many times before. The only difference is now, instead of using Docker, I have to use a runtime like containerd.

Raspberry Pi Projects and News Raspberry Pi 4B Used to Restore Broken Vending Machine | Tom's Hardware If you’ve ever dreamt of making money with a Raspberry Pi, now is your chance! Maker and developer OfficialFlance, as they’re known as over at Reddit, has created a project that both restores old hardware and provides an opportunity to earn a little money on the side. The project relies on a Raspberry Pi 4 to bring functionality back to a broken vending machine. According to OfficialFlance, the development process began after they came across an old vending machine online. The original hardware was far from operational thanks to broken lights and a burnt-out motherboard. Out of everything used to power the machine, only the motors were still functional. At this point, OfficialFlance decided the best board to drive the project would be a Raspberry Pi.

How to Send and Receive Data Using Raspberry Pi Pico W and MQTT | Tom's Hardware MQTT ( Message Query Telemetry Transport) is one of those protocols that are taken for granted. It just works, with minimal effort, and it has been with us in various forms since 1999. MQTT is bandwidth efficient, lightweight and it can be used on devices with very little resources, including the new $6 Raspberry Pi Pico W. With just 264KB of SRAM, the Pico W relies on clever coding and lightweight protocols, and this is where MQTT comes in. We’ve already covered how to control a Raspberry Pi Pico W via web services such as Anvil and sent live sensor data to Twitter via IFTTT. But with MQTT we can effortlessly send and receive data with a Raspberry Pi Pico W, and use it with multiple devices across the globe.

Raspberry Pi 4 Now Vulkan 1.2 Compliant | Tom's Hardware Graphics processing, and possibly machine learning applications, just took a step forward on the Raspberry Pi 4 (opens in new tab). In a blog post (opens in new tab) by Raspberry Pi CEO Eben Upton - that the popular single-board computer is now conformant with version 1.2 of the Vulkan graphics API.

Fedora Linux to Support Raspberry Pi 4 in Next Release | Tom's Hardware Raspberry Pi (opens in new tab) owners who want to use the surprisingly versatile SBC as an everyday computer rejoice - again! - as yet another new operating system drops. Unsurprisingly, as reported by Phoronix (opens in new tab), it’s another flavor of Linux: Fedora, one of the biggest names in free operating systems. It's also, supposedly, the distro Linus Torvalds himself uses. Fedora has signed off on support for the Raspberry Pi 4 (opens in new tab), as well as the Pi 400 (opens in new tab), and the Compute Module 4 (opens in new tab).

Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Prints Terminal Commands on Receipt Printer | Tom's Hardware The official Raspberry Pi operating system, Raspberry Pi OS, is Linux-based. That means it’s not too uncommon to find yourself running terminal commands. This project, created by maker and developer Arseny, who posted the details under the name kotofey_magnus on Reddit, showcases a new way to log terminal interactions by printing them on a thermal receipt printer in real-time. When users type a command into terminal, it prints out the command. When the Pi processes the input, the response is then printed on the printer right after. This creates a physical GUI and literal paper trail by logging the terminal interactions on the printer.

Raspberry Pi Gives 80s-Era Typewriter a New Lease on Life | Tom's Hardware Conversions of 8bit computers into something more modern using a Raspberry Pi (opens in new tab) board aren’t unheard of, but how far can you go back? How about 19th-century technology, in the form of a typewriter? That’s precisely what GitHub user Riley, AKA Artillect (opens in new tab), has done, as reported on Hackaday (opens in new tab). However, the choice of typewriter is more 1980s than 1880s.

Raspberry Pi Twitch TV Plays Streams When They Go Live | Tom's Hardware We’ve seen a few Raspberry Pi TVs in the past, including this retro TV simulator and The Simpsons-themed TV that plays episodes from the animated sitcom. But this is the first time we’ve seen a Pi-powered TV dedicated to playing live streams from Twitch streamers. Created by a maker named Bob (also known by his handle Rsheldiii), this custom Twitch TV can be programmed to start playing any live stream of choice as soon as it’s active. The hardware is housed inside a purple, 3D-printed shell resembling the twitch.tv logo. Bob configured the system to play in real-time at full volume when a stream begins. He describes it as a “twitch.tv TV, a twitch.tv TV made to look like twitch.tv that plays twitch.tv on its uh... monitor.”