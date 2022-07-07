Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 6th of August 2022 08:59:36 PM

The new version 21 of the Just Perfection extension allows even deeper than before customization of your GNOME desktop.

GNOME, like any other working environment, is not perfect. In fact, GNOME is perhaps one of the most criticized Linux desktop environments for its approach to interacting with and using it.

Fortunately, GNOME allows the end user to change this functionality according to their requirements and tastes by installing optional tiny applications called extensions.

