Shows/Videos: RapidDisk Tutorial, Steam Deck, mintCast, and BSD Now
RapidDisk Tutorial – Episode 1: Installation and General Usage – Random [Tech] Stuff
RapidDisk is an advanced Linux RAM Disk which consists of a collection of modules and an administration tool. Features include: Dynamically allocate RAM as block device. Use them as stand alone disk drives or even map them as caching nodes to slower local disk drives. Access those drives locally or export those volumes across an NVMe Target network.
Steam Deck after 5 MONTHS: one major concern... - Invidious
392.5 – Interview with Tom Murosky from Switched To Linux – mintCast
1:19 Linux Innards
56:24 Vibrations from the Ether
1:00:08 Check This Out
1:04:00 Housekeeping and Announcements
In our Innards section Tom Murosky joins us for an interview
BSD Now 466: cat(1)’s efficiency – DragonFly BSD Digest
This week’s BSD Now takes its title from one of the links talking about how cat(1) works, which reminds me of this article about how the very original implementation of grep was crazy fast.
Just Perfection 21 GNOME Extension Brings 7 New Features
The new version 21 of the Just Perfection extension allows even deeper than before customization of your GNOME desktop. GNOME, like any other working environment, is not perfect. In fact, GNOME is perhaps one of the most criticized Linux desktop environments for its approach to interacting with and using it. Fortunately, GNOME allows the end user to change this functionality according to their requirements and tastes by installing optional tiny applications called extensions. Read on
Kid3 Tag Editor Updates with DSDIFF (DFF) File Support
Kid3, the popular Qt audio tag editor, released version 3.9.2 today. PPA updated for Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 20.04, and Ubuntu 18.04. The new Kid3 3.9.2 is a bug-fix release. Though, there are new features including .dff support, an audio format developed by Sony and Philips for Super Audio CD (SACD). New features also include support for chapters in MP4 audio books, importing from URLs containing search results from Discogs and MusicBrainz, and a Norwegian translation. Read on
EasyOS 32-bit Dunfell-series version 4.3.2
Version 4.3.1.1 was announced on August 2, 2022: https://bkhome.org/news/202208/easyos-32-bit-dunfell-series-version-431.html For 4.3.2, I have added SeaMonkey, version 2.53.13, and bumped Limine to 3.14.1. Read on
Security Leftovers
