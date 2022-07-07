Programming Leftovers
C++17’s {} impeding SC for new method overloads | Attracted by virtual constructs
Are you the C++ experienced reader to solve the following challenge?
[...]
While asking around, some approaches have been prpoposed, but so far none could satisfy the second goal, catching existing ambiguous argument expressions to hint API consumers to adapt them.
Would you have an idea?
Edit: On a second thought, similar problems also exist before C++17 already when an argument has a type which can be implicitly converted both to A and B, by implicit constructors or type operator methods.
Vibration Module with Raspberry PI: Wiring Diagram and Python Code
One of the most effective and immediate feedback to the user, the Vibration Module with Raspberry PI adds a prompt vibration notice to your projects
This tutorial shows how to connect and use a vibration module with Raspberry PI computer board using Python.
[...]
Start with OS installation using install Raspberry PI OS Lite guide, to have a headless OS and work from a remote SSH shell. This procedure also works with Raspberry PI OS Desktop, using its internal terminal or Thonny IDE. Make your OS up-to-date.
OpenJ9: What's new in version 0.33.0
OpenJ9 release 0.33.0 supports OpenJDK 8, 11, 17, and 18.
Proc macro support in rust-analyzer for nightly rustc versions
I don't mean to complain. Doing software engineering for a living is a situation of extreme privilege. But there's something to be said about how alienating it can be at times.
[...]
Instead for now, I have to answer with: "well you see... support for proc macros was broken in rust-analyzer for folks who used a nightly rustc toolchain, due to incompatibilities in the bridge (which is an unstable interface in the first place), and it's bound to stay broken for the foreseeable future, not specifically because of technical challenges, but mostly because of human and organizational challenges, and I think I've found a way forward that will benefit everyone."
Just Perfection 21 GNOME Extension Brings 7 New Features
The new version 21 of the Just Perfection extension allows even deeper than before customization of your GNOME desktop. GNOME, like any other working environment, is not perfect. In fact, GNOME is perhaps one of the most criticized Linux desktop environments for its approach to interacting with and using it. Fortunately, GNOME allows the end user to change this functionality according to their requirements and tastes by installing optional tiny applications called extensions. Read on
Kid3 Tag Editor Updates with DSDIFF (DFF) File Support
Kid3, the popular Qt audio tag editor, released version 3.9.2 today. PPA updated for Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 20.04, and Ubuntu 18.04. The new Kid3 3.9.2 is a bug-fix release. Though, there are new features including .dff support, an audio format developed by Sony and Philips for Super Audio CD (SACD). New features also include support for chapters in MP4 audio books, importing from URLs containing search results from Discogs and MusicBrainz, and a Norwegian translation. Read on
EasyOS 32-bit Dunfell-series version 4.3.2
Version 4.3.1.1 was announced on August 2, 2022: https://bkhome.org/news/202208/easyos-32-bit-dunfell-series-version-431.html For 4.3.2, I have added SeaMonkey, version 2.53.13, and bumped Limine to 3.14.1. Read on
Security Leftovers
