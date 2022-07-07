In the beginning, back in V7 Unix and earlier, Unix didn't have networking and so the standard C library didn't have anything to look up host addresses. When BSD famously added IP networking to BSD Unix, that had to change, so BSD added C library functions to look up this sort of information, in the form of the gethost* functions, which first appeared in 4.1c BSD but are probably most widely known in the 4.2 BSD version. Because this was before DNS was really a thing, functions like gethostbyname() searched through /etc/hosts.

The next step in practice in host lookups was done by Sun, when they introduced what was then called YP (until it had to be renamed to NIS because of trademark issues). To avoid having to distribute a potentially large /etc/hosts to all machines and to speed up lookups in it, Sun made their gethostbyaddr() be able to look up host entries through YP; on the YP server, your hosts file was compiled into a database file for efficient lookups (along with all of the other YP information sources). As a fallback, gethostbyaddr could still use your local /etc/hosts, which was useful to insure that you weren't completely out to sea if the YP server stopped responding to you. People who didn't use YP (which was a lot of us) still used /etc/hosts, and perhaps distributed a (large) local version to all of their machines.