Android Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Shows/Videos: RapidDisk Tutorial, Steam Deck, mintCast, and BSD Now
Just Perfection 21 GNOME Extension Brings 7 New Features
The new version 21 of the Just Perfection extension allows even deeper than before customization of your GNOME desktop. GNOME, like any other working environment, is not perfect. In fact, GNOME is perhaps one of the most criticized Linux desktop environments for its approach to interacting with and using it. Fortunately, GNOME allows the end user to change this functionality according to their requirements and tastes by installing optional tiny applications called extensions. Read on
Kid3 Tag Editor Updates with DSDIFF (DFF) File Support
Kid3, the popular Qt audio tag editor, released version 3.9.2 today. PPA updated for Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 20.04, and Ubuntu 18.04. The new Kid3 3.9.2 is a bug-fix release. Though, there are new features including .dff support, an audio format developed by Sony and Philips for Super Audio CD (SACD). New features also include support for chapters in MP4 audio books, importing from URLs containing search results from Discogs and MusicBrainz, and a Norwegian translation. Read on
