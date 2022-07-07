Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

10 Fun Free and Open Source 2D Shooter Games - Part 2

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 7th of August 2022 09:53:24 AM Filed under
Gaming

2D shooter games are a subgenre of shooter game, which in turn is a type of action game. It’s difficult to exactly define which specific design elements make up a shooter game, but often they feature spacecraft and certain types of character movement.

This type of game is extremely popular and fairly well represented by open source developers.

All of the games featured below are highly addictive, immersive, fascinating, and hugely satisfying. Attractive graphics are an important element to any shooting game. But these games also have great gameplay coupled with the urge of always having just one more play. And as the source code is freely available, anyone can pick up, modify, and expand upon the games.

There is an eligibility criteria that needs to be met to be included in this round up (see below).

Let’s explore the 10 games. For each game we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, a screen shot of the game in action, together with links to relevant resources.

Read on

»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

  • How to Install Calibre E-book Server on Ubuntu 22.04

    Calibre is a free and open-source e-book manager. In this tutorial, you will learn to install the Calibre server on an Ubuntu 22.04 machine.

  • Install Sysdig System Visibility Tool on Ubuntu 22.04 - kifarunix.com

    This tutorial will take you through how to install Sysdig system visibility tool on Ubuntu 22.04. Sysdig is a simple visibility tool that provides deep visibility into your system.

  • A brief history of looking up host addresses in Unix

    In the beginning, back in V7 Unix and earlier, Unix didn't have networking and so the standard C library didn't have anything to look up host addresses. When BSD famously added IP networking to BSD Unix, that had to change, so BSD added C library functions to look up this sort of information, in the form of the gethost* functions, which first appeared in 4.1c BSD but are probably most widely known in the 4.2 BSD version. Because this was before DNS was really a thing, functions like gethostbyname() searched through /etc/hosts. The next step in practice in host lookups was done by Sun, when they introduced what was then called YP (until it had to be renamed to NIS because of trademark issues). To avoid having to distribute a potentially large /etc/hosts to all machines and to speed up lookups in it, Sun made their gethostbyaddr() be able to look up host entries through YP; on the YP server, your hosts file was compiled into a database file for efficient lookups (along with all of the other YP information sources). As a fallback, gethostbyaddr could still use your local /etc/hosts, which was useful to insure that you weren't completely out to sea if the YP server stopped responding to you. People who didn't use YP (which was a lot of us) still used /etc/hosts, and perhaps distributed a (large) local version to all of their machines.

  • I wish that systemd (and everything) would rate-limit configuration warnings

    The obvious reason you're seeing this message is that the 22.04 'oidentd@.service' template service unit specifies the now-obsolete 'StandardError=syslog' setting. You're seeing this message frequently because systemd apparently generates these messages whenever the unit is started and oidentd.socket is set to start it on every connection (ie, oidentd.socket specifies 'Accept=yes', which is also the only time you can have a templated socket service unit).

  • Using Prometheus's recent '@ end()' PromQL feature to reduce graph noise

    Modern versions of Prometheus support a special '@' time modifier on PromQL queries. These let you evaluate a part of the query at a specific, fixed time, rather than at either the 'now' of an instant query or at every step of a range query. In addition to literal times, this can use two special time functions, 'start()' and 'end()', which evaluate to the start and end of a range query.

  • Vim settings I'm using for editing YAML (with a sideline into Python)

    I normally stick with minimal Vim customizations, partly because as a system administrator I'm not infrequently editing files as a different user instead of myself. However, due to Prometheus and other things I'm editing more and more YAML these days, and YAML files have such a rigid and annoying requirement for their indentation and formatting that it's painful to edit them in a stock vi-like Vim setup. Initially I stuck 'modelines' at the top of most of the the Prometheus YAML files, but by default these are ignored if you're root so I had to remember to ':set' them by hand. Recently I decided that enough was enough, so I'd set our Prometheus server up so that YAML editing worked properly.

  • How To Install VirtualBox on Linux Mint 21 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VirtualBox on Linux Mint 21. For those of you who didn’t know, VirtualBox is a free and open-source hypervisor for x86 and x86-64 virtualization, which the Oracle Corporation develops. Not only is VirtualBox an extremely feature-rich, high-performance product for enterprise customers, it is also the only professional solution that is freely available as Open Source Software under the terms of the GNU General Public License (GPL) version 2. It can be installed on operating systems, including Linux, Windows, Solaris, and macOS. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of a VirtualBox Virtualization on Linux Mint 21 (Vanessa).

today's leftovers

Programming Leftovers

  • C++17’s {} impeding SC for new method overloads | Attracted by virtual constructs

    Are you the C++ experienced reader to solve the following challenge? [...] While asking around, some approaches have been prpoposed, but so far none could satisfy the second goal, catching existing ambiguous argument expressions to hint API consumers to adapt them. Would you have an idea? Edit: On a second thought, similar problems also exist before C++17 already when an argument has a type which can be implicitly converted both to A and B, by implicit constructors or type operator methods.

  • Vibration Module with Raspberry PI: Wiring Diagram and Python Code

    One of the most effective and immediate feedback to the user, the Vibration Module with Raspberry PI adds a prompt vibration notice to your projects This tutorial shows how to connect and use a vibration module with Raspberry PI computer board using Python. [...] Start with OS installation using install Raspberry PI OS Lite guide, to have a headless OS and work from a remote SSH shell. This procedure also works with Raspberry PI OS Desktop, using its internal terminal or Thonny IDE. Make your OS up-to-date.

  • OpenJ9: What's new in version 0.33.0

    OpenJ9 release 0.33.0 supports OpenJDK 8, 11, 17, and 18.

  • Proc macro support in rust-analyzer for nightly rustc versions

    I don't mean to complain. Doing software engineering for a living is a situation of extreme privilege. But there's something to be said about how alienating it can be at times. [...] Instead for now, I have to answer with: "well you see... support for proc macros was broken in rust-analyzer for folks who used a nightly rustc toolchain, due to incompatibilities in the bridge (which is an unstable interface in the first place), and it's bound to stay broken for the foreseeable future, not specifically because of technical challenges, but mostly because of human and organizational challenges, and I think I've found a way forward that will benefit everyone."

Shows/Videos: RapidDisk Tutorial, Steam Deck, mintCast, and BSD Now

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6