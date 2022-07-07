10 Fun Free and Open Source 2D Shooter Games - Part 2
2D shooter games are a subgenre of shooter game, which in turn is a type of action game. It’s difficult to exactly define which specific design elements make up a shooter game, but often they feature spacecraft and certain types of character movement.
This type of game is extremely popular and fairly well represented by open source developers.
All of the games featured below are highly addictive, immersive, fascinating, and hugely satisfying. Attractive graphics are an important element to any shooting game. But these games also have great gameplay coupled with the urge of always having just one more play. And as the source code is freely available, anyone can pick up, modify, and expand upon the games.
There is an eligibility criteria that needs to be met to be included in this round up (see below).
Let’s explore the 10 games. For each game we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, a screen shot of the game in action, together with links to relevant resources.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 227 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Shows/Videos: RapidDisk Tutorial, Steam Deck, mintCast, and BSD Now
Recent comments
8 hours 9 min ago
16 hours 43 min ago
17 hours 7 min ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago
2 days 28 min ago
2 days 2 hours ago
2 days 4 hours ago
2 days 5 hours ago
2 days 6 hours ago