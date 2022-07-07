today's howtos
-
Fair Internet bandwidth management on a network using Linux
A while ago I wrote an OpenBSD guide to fairly share the Internet bandwidth to the LAN network, it was more or less working. Now I switched my router to Linux, I wanted to achieve the same. Unfortunately, it's not really documented as well as on OpenBSD.
The command needed for this job is "tc", acronym for Traffic Control, the Jack of all trades when it comes to manipulate your network traffic. It can add delays or packets lost (this is fun when you want to simulate poor conditions), but also traffic shaping and Quality of Service (QoS).
-
Type-On Typewriter Animation in Nuke
Users of AfterEffects are used to a plethora of presets for text animation. Unfortunately, text animation in Nuke is significantly limited in that the contents of the text field cannot be easily animated. I was working on producing a music video in which type-on text shows the lyrics in time with the music and ran into the limitation. I was not willing to mask letters individually using roto tools and instead decided to write a small python program that generates the animation in side of Nuke.
-
How to look up a Nix package's Nix store path from flake inputs
Image generated by MidJourney -- The fall of the Archons, colored pencil drawing, fireball spell, bright sky, digital art, lake of fire
Sometimes God is dead and you need to figure out what the version of a package in your Nix flake's inputs is. With flakes, you can figure this out using nix eval on a flake reference, but what the hecc is a flake reference?
-
How to Upgrade to Linux Mint 21 [Step by Step Tutorial]
This is a regularly updated guide for upgrading an existing Linux Mint install to a new available version.
-
How to install BigBlueButton on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Linux
Learn the quick steps to install and configure BigBlueButton on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa server to create your own web-based video conferencing platform free of cost.
“BigBlueButton” or “BBB” is an open-source web-based video conferencing tool. This means that users have to enter the URL in the browser instead of downloading the program to their computer. With the free version of “BigBlueButton”, users can conduct video conferences, as well as host webinars and online presentations.
-
How to Install Sublime on Debian 11 | Mark Ai Code
Sublime Text is a powerful text editor for creating code, narrative, and markup languages that are cross-platform. It’s coded in C++ and Python. The sublime text editor is compatible with a variety of programming and markup languages. It is often produced by the community and has many complex features such as window management and symbol indexing. It enables consumers and programmers to extend its capabilities by using various plugins.
In this article, we will demonstrate how to install Sublime Text on Debian 11 “bullseye.” The Debian Terminal is used to run all of the commands listed here. Let’s get started with the installation.
-
Programming leftovers
Arti 0.6.0 is released: bugfixes, error improvements, and preparation.
Arti is our ongoing project to create a working embeddable Tor client in Rust. It’s not ready to replace the main Tor implementation in C, but we believe that it’s the future. Read on
10 Fun Free and Open Source 2D Shooter Games - Part 2
2D shooter games are a subgenre of shooter game, which in turn is a type of action game. It’s difficult to exactly define which specific design elements make up a shooter game, but often they feature spacecraft and certain types of character movement. This type of game is extremely popular and fairly well represented by open source developers. All of the games featured below are highly addictive, immersive, fascinating, and hugely satisfying. Attractive graphics are an important element to any shooting game. But these games also have great gameplay coupled with the urge of always having just one more play. And as the source code is freely available, anyone can pick up, modify, and expand upon the games. There is an eligibility criteria that needs to be met to be included in this round up (see below). Let’s explore the 10 games. For each game we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, a screen shot of the game in action, together with links to relevant resources. Read on
Android Leftovers
