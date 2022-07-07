today's leftovers
On this episode of This Week in Linux: Linux 5.19, Linux Mint 21, My Trip to SCALE 19x in Los Angeles, Slax 11.4 & 15.0, QPrompt 1.1, Fedora to Disallow CC0-Licensed Code, DreamWorks Open-Sourcing MoonRay Renderer, Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS Delayed, Q4OS 4.10, 4MLinux 40 and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
There's this interesting theory I saw pop up the other saying that the Wayland XDG shell was tailored entirely for GNOME's needs, lets go through he arguments and see if it makes any sense.
Image generated by DALL-E 2 -- A hexagon comprised of pink, blue, green, yellow, orange and purple colored trangles combining into octarine in space, digital art, 8k uhd, anime style...
This month I didn't have any particular focus. I just worked on issues in my info bubble.
Arca Noae is pleased to announce the immediate availability of release 12.13 of our USB stack.
Hot on the heels of Proton 7.0-4 getting a Release Candidate, Valve has put up a new build of Proton Experimental and it's quite an exciting one. This is the special version of Proton you can try, that often pulls in new features and fixes earlier to get more Windows games working on Linux desktop and Steam Deck.
Brandon, incidentally one of the oldest members on Fosstodon, asked a few questions in response to my post on Five Years of Fosstodon. So I thought I’d answer them here.
The answers to these questions will take up way more than the 500 characters allowed by Mastodon, and as regular readers will know, I really dislike threads. So it made sense for me to post the answers here.
Open-source developers are rarely compensated relative to the impact that their code has. So how should we fund code that might be considered a public good?
today's howtos
A while ago I wrote an OpenBSD guide to fairly share the Internet bandwidth to the LAN network, it was more or less working. Now I switched my router to Linux, I wanted to achieve the same. Unfortunately, it's not really documented as well as on OpenBSD.
The command needed for this job is "tc", acronym for Traffic Control, the Jack of all trades when it comes to manipulate your network traffic. It can add delays or packets lost (this is fun when you want to simulate poor conditions), but also traffic shaping and Quality of Service (QoS).
Users of AfterEffects are used to a plethora of presets for text animation. Unfortunately, text animation in Nuke is significantly limited in that the contents of the text field cannot be easily animated. I was working on producing a music video in which type-on text shows the lyrics in time with the music and ran into the limitation. I was not willing to mask letters individually using roto tools and instead decided to write a small python program that generates the animation in side of Nuke.
Image generated by MidJourney -- The fall of the Archons, colored pencil drawing, fireball spell, bright sky, digital art, lake of fire
Sometimes God is dead and you need to figure out what the version of a package in your Nix flake's inputs is. With flakes, you can figure this out using nix eval on a flake reference, but what the hecc is a flake reference?
This is a regularly updated guide for upgrading an existing Linux Mint install to a new available version.
Learn the quick steps to install and configure BigBlueButton on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa server to create your own web-based video conferencing platform free of cost.
“BigBlueButton” or “BBB” is an open-source web-based video conferencing tool. This means that users have to enter the URL in the browser instead of downloading the program to their computer. With the free version of “BigBlueButton”, users can conduct video conferences, as well as host webinars and online presentations.
Sublime Text is a powerful text editor for creating code, narrative, and markup languages that are cross-platform. It’s coded in C++ and Python. The sublime text editor is compatible with a variety of programming and markup languages. It is often produced by the community and has many complex features such as window management and symbol indexing. It enables consumers and programmers to extend its capabilities by using various plugins.
In this article, we will demonstrate how to install Sublime Text on Debian 11 “bullseye.” The Debian Terminal is used to run all of the commands listed here. Let’s get started with the installation.
Open Hardware: MQTT, Pong, STM32, and MicroPython
In a previous how to, we introduced MQTT (Message Query Telemetry Transport) with the $6 Raspberry Pi Pico W. In that tutorial we kept things relatively simple. Publishing and subscribing to messages using a little MicroPython and an MQTT broker. We then used an online MQTT service to interact with the Pico W. This proved that everything worked, but in this how-to, we are going to kick things up a notch and build a web application using very little code.
What's odd about the MOS 7600/1 is that everyone seems to have a clear idea of what it can do, but there's yet to be any hard proof like an available datasheet to substantiate it. Most of the sites that talk about it (including, I must admit, my entry at the Secret Weapons of Commodore) make reference to the other sites in terms of its specifications, which circularly point at other sites which point back at the originals. In any event, what allegedly made the 7600 unique compared to the TI, NS and GI silicon-Pong designs was that instead of hardwired circuitry it supposedly had a mask ROM containing the game programming and a primitive internal CPU to run it (though it did use internal discrete circuitry for the graphics and audio; more in a moment). This internal ROM is confidently and consistently described as 512 "words," despite no surviving MOS or CSG spec sheet to back that up, nor any idea what the actual word size is (possibly eight bits, but at that time could have been four). On the other hand, given the constraints MOS was working under, it isn't inconceivable that they might have used some of the pre-existing work from the 6501/2 and combined it with a ROM and some internal static RAM and colour video circuitry to get a superior working design up quick. In that sense the mask ROM would have been an advantage, as it could be customized by/for any potential vendor. And MOS knew how to make cheap chips, another obvious advantage in a market with low margins.
Here’s a not-so-brief story about troubleshooting a problem that was at times vexing, impossible, incredibly challenging, frustrating, and all around just a terrible time with the bare-metal STM32G4 firmware for the moteus brushless motor controller.
He then wrote a MicroPython class to give easy access to the pins that control particular motors in Billy’s various fishy moving parts, and html code so that visitors to his Pico W’s website can control Billy from a distance – the best way to experience Big Mouth Billy Bass.
The idea behind the PixMob wristband is simple — at a concert, organizers hand these out to the concertgoers, and during the show, infrared projectors are used to transmit commands so they all light up in sync. Sometimes, attendees would be allowed to take these bracelets home after the event, and a few hackers have taken a shot at reusing them.
Programming leftovers
The goal of this is to find out pain points when using sq: what is easy and straightforward; what is difficult to understand; what is difficult to do. The testing will cover the sq command line tool and its built-in help, but not any other manuals or materials. The outcome I hope for is a list of proposed improvements to sq. The volunteers will not be judged or graded.
A dashboard shows that you have access to your data. And that is a huge deal.
If you’re into programming puzzles you probably know that there’s a whole class of problems about doing something (e.g. some calculations) with the digits of a number.
Many programming languages have a function for combining the elements of multiple collections (e.g. arrays or lists) together.
Today I saw a clever bit of Clojure code involving clojure.string/replace, that reminded me how powerful the Clojure standard library is.
Last month I made a blogpost titled Guile Steel: A Proposal for a Systems Lisp. It got more attention than I anticipated, which is both a blessing and and curse. I mean, mostly the former, the curse isn't so serious, it's mostly that the post was aimed at a specific community and got more coverage than that, and funny things happen when things leave their intended context.
The blessing is that real, actual progress has happened, in terms of organization, actual development (thanks to others mostly!), and a compilation of potential directions. In many ways "Guile Steel" was meant to be a meta project, somewhat biased around Guile but more so a clever name to start brewing some ideas (and gathering intelligence) around, a call-to-arms for those who are likeminded, a test even to see if there are enough likeminded people out there. The answer to that one is: yes, and there's actually a lot that's happening or has happened historically. I actually think Lisp is going through a quiet renaissance and is on the verge or a major revival, but that's a topic for another post. The goal of this post is to give a lay of the landscape, as I've seen it since then. There's a lot out there.
If you enjoy this post by the way, there's an IRC channel: #guile-steel on irc.libera.chat. It's surprisingly well populated given that people have only shown up through word of mouth.
I'm a big advocate for HCI being integrated into all disciplines, no matter your job title. Anyone on a software team could run a user study—an engineer, PM, designer, researcher, manager, etc.
Showing up to a meeting with actual evidence to support you is very powerful. It can often be done without too much effort. And even if you aren't the one interacting with users directly, there is a lot of value in empathizing with users.
I recently gave a presentation about conducting user studies that went over the methods I tend to use and my experiences with them. My goal was to give a taste of conducting user studies even to someone that may not have a background in user research or HCI.
This is the same content as that presentation but in an elaborated text form. I hope you find it helpful!
But first, let’s go with the broad strokes situation of simply not testing at a narrow enough viewport. The last I checked, Firefox stops at 435px, Chrome stops at 500px and Safari stops at 559px. That is, if you have your Devtools in a separate window.
If you dock your Devtools to the left or right of your viewport, then you can shrink the viewport down to near 0px if you really wanted to. So the tip here is, dock your Devtools for testing narrow viewports. Or you could, I don’t know, ACTUALLY test on a narrow mobile device?
In this blogpost we are going to look into hooks, how to find them, and how to restore the original functions.
I’ve developed the methods discussed here by myself and they have been proven to be useful for me. I was assigned to evaluate the security and the inner working of a specific application control solution. I needed a practical and easy solution, without too much coding preferably using windbg.
A new wave frontend toolchain is emerging, and it's extremely performance-driven.
I'm talking about Deno and bun (runtimes), esbuild, swc, and Rome (bundlers), to name a few. These tools were built as a response to the slowness and complexity of Webpack.
"Why Clojure?" is probably the question we've been asked the most at Penpot. We have a vague explanation on our FAQ page, so with this article, I'll explain the motivations and spirit behind our decision.
It all started in a PIWEEK. Of course!
During one of our Personal Innovation Weeks (PIWEEK) in 2015, a small team had the idea to create an open source prototyping tool. They started work immediately, and were able to release a working prototype after a week of hard work (and lots of fun). This was the first static prototype, without a backend.
In case you've been out of the loop, we are in the middle of our #SummerofJetson with NVIDIA Embedded! Quizzes, prizes, educational resources, and a project showcase offer a whole array of ways to use and learn about your Jetson Nano this summer. We've already run 3 quizzes, with the 4th going up today! Check out this blog for more information.
Using Itertools, we go through the combinations() method. However, before digging more into the subject, it is critical to understand how it is used. Let’s have a look at it first. When conducting various computations, we constantly encounter combinations or permutations. Even though humans can calculate numbers, dealing with high quantities may be difficult at times. Consider what may happen if we had technologies that could make this decision for people.
In this article, we are going to know how to use multiple screens on PyGame.
Multiple screens are one of the best features of so many apps and games. This feature of an app or game allows users to navigate from one tab to another tab of the game within the same window and screen. This flexible way of moving within the game environment is easily seen as navigating from the game menu tab to the control bar of a game.
The same and lot easier approach is also available in PyGame of Python. Thus by using PyGame one can use multiple screens on PyGame. This helps the user to generate a more flexible and seamless way to switch from one screen to another screen via Python.
In this article, we are going to understand the concept of Multi-Line statements in the Python programming language.
In this article, we are going to see how to load images in TensorFlow in Python.
