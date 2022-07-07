Future of reiserfs in Tumbleweed (and beyond)
When we introduced reiserfs in SUSE products over 20 years ago, it was a cutting edge file system that brought the protection of journaling to Linux for the first time. In 2006, I proposed moving away from it in openSUSE as the default file system, citing a small and shrinking developer community. These days, while I am technically the maintainer of the reiserfs userspace project upstream. Practically, it's abandoned and I haven't touched it in over 5 years. The kernel implementation gets attention only when updating a common subsystem requires it. It has none of the resiliency features that we've come to expect from modern file systems, and that includes the ability to craft file system images that could result in system crash or possibly compromise.
But karma had other plans. As I wanted to upgrade from Fedora 33 to Fedora 34 (and newer) in the spring of 2021, I found out that Unison, another mission-critical app I've been depending on everyday for the last 15+ years, has been orphaned from Fedora. Déjà-vu, anyone? [...] "Sounds like a lot of community management work. Why don't you just switch distros?" Pretty much no other distro does exactly what Fedora does (and listing the possible alternative distros here would be beyond the scope of this blog post).
