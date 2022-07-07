Jean-François Fortin Tam: Unsettled by Unison’s Fadeaway from Fedora
This is in part a rallying cry for packagers, but also a story illustrating how fragile user workflows can be, and how some seemingly inconsequential decisions at the distro level can have disastrous consequences on the ability of individuals to continue running your FLOSS platform.
[...]
But karma had other plans. As I wanted to upgrade from Fedora 33 to Fedora 34 (and newer) in the spring of 2021, I found out that Unison, another mission-critical app I’ve been depending on everyday for the last 15+ years, has been orphaned from Fedora. Déjà-vu, anyone?
[...]
“Sounds like a lot of community management work. Why don’t you just switch distros?”
Pretty much no other distro does exactly what Fedora does (and listing the possible alternative distros here would be beyond the scope of this blog post).
