BaCon dependency removed from OE
Many years ago, I was keen on BaCon. It converts traditional BASIC language to C and then calls gcc to create an executable. The problem I have is that it is cross-compiler-unfriendly.
Host x86_64 and target x86_64, compiled in OE, it would generated executables, but some simply didn't work. Host x86_64, target i686, compiling in OE is broken.
I have previously rewritten some in C, however, there still remained picscale', 'popup', 'pup_event_ipc', 'find_cat' and 'debdb2pupdb'.
Dirk Eddelbuettel: RApiSerialize 0.1.1 on CRAN: Updates
A new release 0.1.1 of RApiSerialize is now on CRAN. While this is the first release in seven years (!!), it brings mostly minor internal updates along with the option of using serialization format 3.
The package is used by both my RcppRedis as well as by Travers excellent qs package. Neither one of us has a need to switch to format 3 yet so format 2 remains the default. But along with other standard updates to package internals, it was straightforward to offer the newer format so that is what we did.
coarse or lazy? -- wingolog
One of the things that had perplexed me about the Immix collector was how to effectively defragment the heap via evacuation while keeping just 2-3% of space as free blocks for an evacuation reserve.
[...]
To Immix, a "recyclable" block is partially full: it contains surviving data from a previous collection, but also some holes in which to allocate. But when would you have recyclable blocks at evacuation-time? Evacuation occurs as part of collection. Collection usually occurs when there's no more memory in which to allocate. At that point any recyclable block would have been allocated into already, and won't become recyclable again until the next trace of the heap identifies the block's surviving data. Of course after the next trace they could become "empty", if no object survives, or "full", if all lines have survivor objects.
Type-On Typewriter Animation in Nuke
Users of AfterEffects are used to a plethora of presets for text animation. Unfortunately, text animation in Nuke is significantly limited in that the contents of the text field cannot be easily animated. I was working on producing a music video in which type-on text shows the lyrics in time with the music and ran into the limitation. I was not willing to mask letters individually using roto tools and instead decided to write a small python program that generates the animation in side of Nuke.
Multiple Inline SVGs (From QuickChart)
I’m working on generating some stats and accompanying graphs for my blog (blog post to come on this…).
For the charts, I’m using the quickchart.io API (a tool I’ve used before) and it’s beautifully simple: pass data as a URL, get back a chart.
It’s working. My build hits the quickchart API, gets an SVG, and inlines it into my HTML. It looks great!
Games: Porting Doom, ScummVM, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Debian Hiding Issues and Suppressing Volunteers' Dissent
Jean-François Fortin Tam: Unsettled by Unison’s Fadeaway from Fedora
This is in part a rallying cry for packagers, but also a story illustrating how fragile user workflows can be, and how some seemingly inconsequential decisions at the distro level can have disastrous consequences on the ability of individuals to continue running your FLOSS platform. [...] But karma had other plans. As I wanted to upgrade from Fedora 33 to Fedora 34 (and newer) in the spring of 2021, I found out that Unison, another mission-critical app I’ve been depending on everyday for the last 15+ years, has been orphaned from Fedora. Déjà-vu, anyone? [...] “Sounds like a lot of community management work. Why don’t you just switch distros?” Pretty much no other distro does exactly what Fedora does (and listing the possible alternative distros here would be beyond the scope of this blog post). Read on
