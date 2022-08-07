today's howtos
-
How To Install Brave Browser on Linux Mint 21 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Brave Browser on Linux Mint 21. For those of you who didn’t know, Brave is a free, open-source web browser developed by Brave Software, Inc. It is a secure and fast web browser whose base code is very much similar to the Chromium browser. Brave is designed to block ads and website trackers by default and guarantee privacy.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of a Brave Browser on Linux Mint 21 (Vanessa).
-
How to stream Windows on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at two ways to Stream a Windows computer on a Chromebook. Please take note that both methods are paid, as the company need to pay for the actual hardware and licenses.
-
How to Restart a Computer
Whether you want to bring new changes into effect or resolve minor glitches, it’s easy to restart your computer based on Windows, macOS, Linux, or Chrome OS operating system. We’ll show you how to do that.
-
How to Control Raspberry Pi Through PiBuddy
PiBuddy is an open-source Android application for Raspberry Pi to control the device from mobile. Apart from giving you the authority to control your Raspberry Pi, you can also view system information like CPU resources, disk usage, and memory information, as well as the freedom to turn on and off your device at any time. Thus, it saves your device from improper shutdown.
In this article, we will guide you on how you can use the PiBuddy application on your mobile to control your Raspberry Pi device.
-
How to Install Odoo on Raspberry Pi OS
Odoo is an open-source business management tool designed to meet the company requirements, as it includes various business tools such as CRM, eCommerce, project management, accounting, and much more. Odoo operates under relational database management systems like PostgreSQL, and it works smoothly on several Linux-based platforms like Ubuntu and Raspberry Pi.
In this article, we will show you how to install Odoo on your Raspberry Pi.
-
How to Install uget Download Manager on Raspberry Pi
uget is a fast and lightweight download manager that quickly downloads files on your Raspberry Pi device. It even gives you the option to download multiple files all at once and if you need to download files at a quick pace, you can queue them for faster downloading.
-
How to Control a Raspberry Pi Remotely From Anywhere In the World
Controlling a Raspberry Pi from another system through a VNC viewer is extremely important as it helps you easily control your Raspberry Pi device through your laptop without purchasing a separate desktop environment. In another case, you can also benefit other individuals by using your device to complete their projects. However, the default VNC viewer setting allows you to access the device within the same network as it becomes extremely tough for the users outside your network to access it.
If you are looking for a solution to remotely access your Raspberry Pi device outside the network or in any part of the world, you should look for these article guidelines.
-
Enabling SSH Protocol in Linux
Installing and configuring SSH in your Linux systems is not the end game. Using SSH to access your systems remotely goes beyond that. You will need to ensure that you enable your SSH to establish a connection.
But this is impossible to accomplish if you do not understand how SSH works. Notably, you need a client machine and a host or server to initiate and accomplish an SSH connection. Both sides must agree based on the provided credentials to enable a secure connection and access between the two sides.
In this article, we will outline how you can enable an SSH connection in Linux systems. But before that, it is vital to note that the client machine needs the remote host credentials or information to initiate the connection. This information could be an IP address or hostname.
-
3 Easy Ways to Install and Use Discord on Raspberry Pi
Discord is one of the most popular messaging apps that enable users to connect with the community worldwide. It allows you to do text messaging, voice messaging, video calling and media sharing with your friends and people all over the globe. Even there are hundreds of groups you can join on Discord to discuss several important topics.
Since Discord is an open-source platform, you can install it easily on any Linux platform; however, on Raspberry Pi, you cannot directly install this app because it’s not available for ARM-based architecture. To install Discord on Raspberry Pi, you should follow this article, as we will show you the easiest ways to install the app on your device.
-
How to install Owncloud Desktop client on Debian / Ubuntu
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Owncloud Desktop client on Debian / Ubuntu. This step is important to get the most out of the tool.
In a recent post I have explained you how to install Owncloud on Ubuntu 22.04 It is a good idea to start with that post.
-
Orange Pi 4 SBC gets 10.1-inch LCD touchscreen
Shenzhen Xunlong Software has released a 10.1-inch LCD touchscreen for the company’s Orange Pi 4 single board computer powered by a Rockchip RK3399 hexa-core Cortex-A72/A53 processor. The MIPI DSI display is based on Ilitek ILI9881c panel controller supported in mainline Linux, offers 1280×800 resolution, and besides working with the original Orange Pi 4, it’s also compatible with Orange Pi 4B (with AI accelerator) and the more recent Orange Pi 4 LTS SBC launched earlier this year. Read on
Rescuezilla 2.4 Swiss Army Knife of System Recovery Arrives Based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Rescuezilla 2.4 is here more than seven months after Rescuezilla 2.3 and it has a brand-new base derived from the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series to provide users with the best possible hardware support. The previous release was based on Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri), which reached end of life in July 2022. Apart from being based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Rescuezilla 2.4 also comes with several new features, including the ability to compress images using the bzip2 algorithm and the ability to set a custom SSH port.
Review: Linux Mint 21
Linux Mint is one of the better known, beginner-friendly Linux distributions. The project's main branch is based on Ubuntu's long-term support (LTS) releases with an alternative branch based on Debian. The project's main branch is further split into three editions: Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce. The latest version of Mint features a handful of key features. This long-term support release will be maintained through to 2027. It includes a new rebase of the Muffin window manager to import improvements from the upstream Mutter window manager. It also includes a switch from the Blueberry Bluetooth software to Blueman for better cross-desktop support. This release also includes a process monitor which will let us know when automated tasks are running in the background and may impact system performance. A few other improvements and cosmetic changes are mentioned in the project's What's New document. I downloaded the Cinnamon edition of Linux Mint 21 which is approximately 2.8GB in size. Booting from this media brings up a menu asking if we want to launch the live desktop, launch the desktop in compatibility mode (in case of video card issues), or launch the OEM installer. Taking the default quickly launched the Cinnamon desktop. On the desktop we find icons for launching the file manager and system installer. At the bottom of the display is a panel where we can find the application menu, task switcher, and system tray. The system was responsive and my hardware worked fairly well out of the box so I dived into installing the distribution. Read on
dkim-rotate - rotation and revocation of DKIM signing keys
Internet email is becoming more reliant on DKIM, a scheme for having mail servers cryptographically sign emails. The Big Email providers have started silently spambinning messages that lack either DKIM signatures, or SPF. DKIM is arguably less broken than SPF, so I wanted to deploy it. But it has a problem: if done in a naive way, it makes all your emails non-repudiable, forever. This is not really a desirable property - at least, not desirable for you, although it can be nice for someone who (for example) gets hold of leaked messages obtained by hacking mailboxes. This problem was described at some length in Matthew Green’s article Ok Google: please publish your DKIM secret keys. Following links from that article does get you to a short script to achieve key rotation but it had a number of problems, and wasn’t useable in my context. Read on
