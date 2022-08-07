9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 7th, 2022
This has been a really great week for Linux news and release despite being the season of summer holidays. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS users got a newer Linux kernel from Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, KDE Plasma desktop fans received a new update with lots of goodies, Slax Linux returned to its roots, and Peppermint OS now offers a Devuan-based flavor for software freedom lovers.
On top of that, I show you how to install Linux kernel 5.19 on Ubuntu, upgrade your Linux Mint 20.3 installations to Linux Mint 21, and take a look at the upcoming Fedora Linux 37 release on Raspberry Pi 4.
Orange Pi 4 SBC gets 10.1-inch LCD touchscreen
Shenzhen Xunlong Software has released a 10.1-inch LCD touchscreen for the company’s Orange Pi 4 single board computer powered by a Rockchip RK3399 hexa-core Cortex-A72/A53 processor. The MIPI DSI display is based on Ilitek ILI9881c panel controller supported in mainline Linux, offers 1280×800 resolution, and besides working with the original Orange Pi 4, it’s also compatible with Orange Pi 4B (with AI accelerator) and the more recent Orange Pi 4 LTS SBC launched earlier this year. Read on
Rescuezilla 2.4 Swiss Army Knife of System Recovery Arrives Based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Rescuezilla 2.4 is here more than seven months after Rescuezilla 2.3 and it has a brand-new base derived from the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series to provide users with the best possible hardware support. The previous release was based on Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri), which reached end of life in July 2022. Apart from being based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Rescuezilla 2.4 also comes with several new features, including the ability to compress images using the bzip2 algorithm and the ability to set a custom SSH port.
Review: Linux Mint 21
Linux Mint is one of the better known, beginner-friendly Linux distributions. The project's main branch is based on Ubuntu's long-term support (LTS) releases with an alternative branch based on Debian. The project's main branch is further split into three editions: Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce. The latest version of Mint features a handful of key features. This long-term support release will be maintained through to 2027. It includes a new rebase of the Muffin window manager to import improvements from the upstream Mutter window manager. It also includes a switch from the Blueberry Bluetooth software to Blueman for better cross-desktop support. This release also includes a process monitor which will let us know when automated tasks are running in the background and may impact system performance. A few other improvements and cosmetic changes are mentioned in the project's What's New document. I downloaded the Cinnamon edition of Linux Mint 21 which is approximately 2.8GB in size. Booting from this media brings up a menu asking if we want to launch the live desktop, launch the desktop in compatibility mode (in case of video card issues), or launch the OEM installer. Taking the default quickly launched the Cinnamon desktop. On the desktop we find icons for launching the file manager and system installer. At the bottom of the display is a panel where we can find the application menu, task switcher, and system tray. The system was responsive and my hardware worked fairly well out of the box so I dived into installing the distribution. Read on
dkim-rotate - rotation and revocation of DKIM signing keys
Internet email is becoming more reliant on DKIM, a scheme for having mail servers cryptographically sign emails. The Big Email providers have started silently spambinning messages that lack either DKIM signatures, or SPF. DKIM is arguably less broken than SPF, so I wanted to deploy it. But it has a problem: if done in a naive way, it makes all your emails non-repudiable, forever. This is not really a desirable property - at least, not desirable for you, although it can be nice for someone who (for example) gets hold of leaked messages obtained by hacking mailboxes. This problem was described at some length in Matthew Green’s article Ok Google: please publish your DKIM secret keys. Following links from that article does get you to a short script to achieve key rotation but it had a number of problems, and wasn’t useable in my context. Read on
