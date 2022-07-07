today's howtos
How to Encrypt and Decrypt a Partition in Linux
When a Linux partition is encrypted, access to the partition’s stored data and storage space is inapplicable to users who do not have the right access/authorization. The same Linux partition can only be termed as decrypted if direct access to it is authorized.
The authorization/decryption phase requires the user accessing the locked partition to provide a matching encryption key used to lock access to it.
How to Install Spotify on Fedora Linux: A Step-by-Step Guide
This guide will walk you through installing Spotify on Fedora Linux, offering you three different ways to do it by following best practices.
Spotify is a well-known cross-platform music streaming service that millions of people use. It is compatible with most modern systems, including Linux, Windows, and macOS, as well as Android and iOS devices.
The application’s free edition offers limited audio streaming features with advertising. However, the premium service includes various benefits, such as downloading music, ad-free browsing, improved sound quality, and more.
Unfortunately, Spotify is not available in the official Fedora Linux repositories. However, there is an easy way for Fedora users to install Spotify on their Linux systems.
How to Kill an Unresponsive SSH Connection in Linux - TREND OCEANS
While working with a remote connection, it’s quite common to get into a situation where you are not able to interact with the remote system.
And it is a frustrating moment when a remote SSH connection hangs after several minutes of unused connection, or perhaps even due to internet fluctuations.
There might be many other reasons for the above cause, but it’s quite easy to kill an unresponsive SSH connection without killing the current shell.
Fix file permission errors on Linux | Opensource.com
If you're sharing files between two users over the network or "sneaker net" (saving a file to a hard drive and copying it to a computer), you may encounter permission errors when you try to read or write the file. Even if you understand the concept of file permissions, you may not know exactly how to diagnose the problem or solve it. I used to perform data migration as a service, so I've run into my fair share of permission errors and ownership conflicts. Here's how I fix them fast.
How to Install Apache Tomcat 10 in RHEL 8
Thanks to the Apache Foundation for the development and maintenance of Apache Tomcat, RHEL 8 users can now proudly boast of having access to an open-source, powerful, lightweight, and popular web server.
Apache Tomcat prioritizes the execution of java web-based applications through a pure Java HTTP server interface implemented by Java WebSocket, JavaServer Pages (JSP), Java Expression Language (EL), and Java Servlet technologies.
This article will walk us through the installation and configuration of Apache Tomcat 10 on RHEL 8 distribution.
Android Leftovers
GUADEC Notes
It was really lovely to get back to GUADEC. I loved being around old friends and meeting the new faces within the project. The venue was stellar and I thoroughly enjoyed a lot of the talks this year. For me, my favorite talks were the progressive webapps talk by Phaedrus Leeds, Federico’s meme-filled talk on accessibility, and Rob’s talk about the Endless deployment to Oaxaca, Mexico. [Note: I hope someone goes back to the youtube videos and adds timestamps / links to all the talks. It would be easier to find and browse them. ] On my part, I gave a talk on GNOME Crosswords and participated on a panel on how to get a Job with Free Software. The crosswords talk in particular seemed pretty successful. It had a great article written about it in lwn.net (thanks Jake!), which lead to an increase in bug reports and crossword contributions. One observation: it felt that attendance was down this year. I don’t know if it was Covid or Mexico, but some combination led to a smaller crowd than usual. I saw that there was a mini-GUADEC in Berlin as well (which I’ll assume was a lagging indicator of the above and not a cause.) Read on
GNU PSPP Is a Free Open-source Statistical Package and SPSS Alternative
GNU PSPP is a program for the statistical analysis of sampled data. It is a Free replacement for the proprietary program SPSS, and appears very similar to it with a few exceptions. The most important of these exceptions are, that there are no “time bombs”; your copy of PSPP will not “expire” or deliberately stop working in the future. Neither are there any artificial limits on the number of cases or variables which you can use. There are no additional packages to purchase in order to get “advanced” functions; all functionality that PSPP currently supports is in the core package. PSPP is a stable and reliable application. It can perform descriptive statistics, T-tests, anova, linear and logistic regression, measures of association, cluster analysis, reliability and factor analysis, non-parametric tests and more. Read on Also: NormCap: Extract Any Text from Your Screen
5 Best Free and Open Source Dart Static Site Generators
LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site. While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers. There are lots of other advantages of running a full, static HTML website. Read on
