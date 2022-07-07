Android Leftovers
Android warning for all users over ‘battery killer’ mistakes that quickly drain your phone
Android users delete these apps, they steal Facebook and banking passwords | Gadgets Now
Weekend poll: What materials do you want your next Android phone to be made from?
Pixel Launcher adds Play Store search on Android 13 - 9to5Google
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 12 updated based on Android 12
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Gets Android 12 - Phandroid
Android Volume Keeps Going Down? (Do this First!) - Gotechtor
Top Tips For Trading Bitcoin On Your Android Device
LG Ultra Tab Android tablet gets official - Geeky Gadgets
LG Launches New Android Tablet in South Korea – Phandroid
GUADEC Notes
It was really lovely to get back to GUADEC. I loved being around old friends and meeting the new faces within the project. The venue was stellar and I thoroughly enjoyed a lot of the talks this year. For me, my favorite talks were the progressive webapps talk by Phaedrus Leeds, Federico’s meme-filled talk on accessibility, and Rob’s talk about the Endless deployment to Oaxaca, Mexico. [Note: I hope someone goes back to the youtube videos and adds timestamps / links to all the talks. It would be easier to find and browse them. ] On my part, I gave a talk on GNOME Crosswords and participated on a panel on how to get a Job with Free Software. The crosswords talk in particular seemed pretty successful. It had a great article written about it in lwn.net (thanks Jake!), which lead to an increase in bug reports and crossword contributions. One observation: it felt that attendance was down this year. I don’t know if it was Covid or Mexico, but some combination led to a smaller crowd than usual. I saw that there was a mini-GUADEC in Berlin as well (which I’ll assume was a lagging indicator of the above and not a cause.) Read on
GNU PSPP Is a Free Open-source Statistical Package and SPSS Alternative
GNU PSPP is a program for the statistical analysis of sampled data. It is a Free replacement for the proprietary program SPSS, and appears very similar to it with a few exceptions. The most important of these exceptions are, that there are no “time bombs”; your copy of PSPP will not “expire” or deliberately stop working in the future. Neither are there any artificial limits on the number of cases or variables which you can use. There are no additional packages to purchase in order to get “advanced” functions; all functionality that PSPP currently supports is in the core package. PSPP is a stable and reliable application. It can perform descriptive statistics, T-tests, anova, linear and logistic regression, measures of association, cluster analysis, reliability and factor analysis, non-parametric tests and more. Read on Also: NormCap: Extract Any Text from Your Screen
5 Best Free and Open Source Dart Static Site Generators
LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site. While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers. There are lots of other advantages of running a full, static HTML website. Read on
