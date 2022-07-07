Red Hat Leftovers
SSH from RHEL 9 to RHEL 5 or RHEL 6 | Richard WM Jones
RHEL 9 no longer lets you ssh to RHEL â‰¤ 6 hosts out of the box. You can weaken security of the whole system but there’s no easy way to set security policy per remote host.
IT leadership: You gotta have H.E.A.R.T.
Humility, Empathy, Adaptability, Resilience, and Transparency: H.E.A.R.T.
Artificial Intelligence: 3 ways the pandemic accelerated its adoption
The need for organizations to quickly create new business models and marketing channels has accelerated AI adoption throughout the past couple of years. This is especially true in healthcare, where data analytics accelerated the development of COVID-19 vaccines. In consumer-packaged goods, Harvard Business Review reported that Frito-Lay created an e-commerce platform, Snacks.com, in just 30 days.
How open organizations can harness energy disruptions
Many people talk a lot about the values of Open Organization Principles, but in many ways, they require people to change how they do things, which can be difficult. That is true for businesses and industries as well. Disruption in many sectors is coming. How do we use Open Principles to address them? This article looks at what's happening in industries related to energy and transportation when it comes to drastic costing changes that will lead to industrial disruption.
Business disruption is happening through new technology or methods, which will slash costs. This is forcing industrial change. Consider the oil, coal, natural gas, nuclear, petroleum, biofuels, and charcoal (the primary energy in many developing countries) industries. All these industries are grouped in the fossil fuel-burning energy-generating industry. Imagine them all becoming obsolete and totally replaced by the solar and wind industries in the next decade or so because of costs. That is industrial disruption.
OpenTelemetry: A Quarkus Superheroes demo of observability
Are you building microservices? Do you struggle with observability and with capturing telemetry data between distributed services? This article shows how to quickly and easily introduce OpenTelemetry into a distributed system built on Java with Quarkus. This combination allows you to visualize the interactions between all the microservices within an overall system.
The article introduces the official Quarkus sample application, Quarkus Superheroes, deploys it on the free Developer Sandbox for Red Hat OpenShift, and demonstrates how to collect and visualize telemetry data in order to observe microservices' behavior.
Android Leftovers
GUADEC Notes
It was really lovely to get back to GUADEC. I loved being around old friends and meeting the new faces within the project. The venue was stellar and I thoroughly enjoyed a lot of the talks this year. For me, my favorite talks were the progressive webapps talk by Phaedrus Leeds, Federico’s meme-filled talk on accessibility, and Rob’s talk about the Endless deployment to Oaxaca, Mexico. [Note: I hope someone goes back to the youtube videos and adds timestamps / links to all the talks. It would be easier to find and browse them. ] On my part, I gave a talk on GNOME Crosswords and participated on a panel on how to get a Job with Free Software. The crosswords talk in particular seemed pretty successful. It had a great article written about it in lwn.net (thanks Jake!), which lead to an increase in bug reports and crossword contributions. One observation: it felt that attendance was down this year. I don’t know if it was Covid or Mexico, but some combination led to a smaller crowd than usual. I saw that there was a mini-GUADEC in Berlin as well (which I’ll assume was a lagging indicator of the above and not a cause.) Read on
GNU PSPP Is a Free Open-source Statistical Package and SPSS Alternative
GNU PSPP is a program for the statistical analysis of sampled data. It is a Free replacement for the proprietary program SPSS, and appears very similar to it with a few exceptions. The most important of these exceptions are, that there are no “time bombs”; your copy of PSPP will not “expire” or deliberately stop working in the future. Neither are there any artificial limits on the number of cases or variables which you can use. There are no additional packages to purchase in order to get “advanced” functions; all functionality that PSPP currently supports is in the core package. PSPP is a stable and reliable application. It can perform descriptive statistics, T-tests, anova, linear and logistic regression, measures of association, cluster analysis, reliability and factor analysis, non-parametric tests and more. Read on Also: NormCap: Extract Any Text from Your Screen
5 Best Free and Open Source Dart Static Site Generators
LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site. While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers. There are lots of other advantages of running a full, static HTML website. Read on
